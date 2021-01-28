Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Basketball, men’s Saint Louis at Richmond 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
Xavier at Butler 4:30 p.m. FS1
Ohio at Buffalo 5 p.m. ESPNU
Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
Robert Morris at Wright State 7 p.m. ESPNU
Iowa at Illinois 7 p.m. FS1
CSU Fullerton at CSU Bakersfield 9 p.m. ESPNU
Boise State at Colorado State 9 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women’s Oregon at Utah 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Arizona State at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf PGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf
NBA Bucks at Pelicans 5:45 p.m. ESPN
Mavericks at Jazz 8 p.m. ESPN
NCAA hockey Minnesota at Ohio State 4 p.m. BTN
North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha 6 p.m. CBSS
Michigan State at Wisconsin 6 p.m. FSAZ
NHL Blue Jackets at Blackhawks 6 p.m. NHL
Volleyball South Carolina at Alabama 11 a.m. SEC
Minnesota at Maryland 6:30 p.m. BTN
RADIO FRIDAY
Basketball, men’s Iowa at Illinois 7 p.m. 1490-AM
TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s Clemson at Duke 10 a.m. ESPN
Alabama at Oklahoma 10 a.m. ESPN2
Texas A&M at Kansas State 10 a.m. ESPNU
Providence at Georgetown 11 a.m. Ch 13
La Salle at VCU 11 a.m. NBCS
St. Bonaventure at Davidson Noon CBSS
Florida at West Virginia Noon ESPN
Texas Tech at LSU Noon ESPN2
TCU at Missouri Noon ESPNU
Utah at Colorado 12:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Villanova at Seton Hall 1 p.m. Ch 11
Wisconsin at Penn State 1 p.m. BTN
Rhode Island at Dayton 2 p.m. CBSS
Auburn at Baylor 2 p.m. ESPN
Arkansas at Oklahoma State 2 p.m. ESPN2
UCF at Wichita State 2 p.m. ESPNU
California at Arizona 3 p.m. Pac-12A
San Francisco at BYU 4 p.m. CBSS
Kansas at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN
Iowa State at Mississippi State 4 p.m. ESPN2
Mississippi at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC
Oregon State at UCLA 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Minnesota at Purdue 5:30 p.m. BTN
Creighton at DePaul 6 p.m. CBSS
Texas at Kentucky 6 p.m. ESPN
Gonzaga at Pepperdine 6 p.m. ESPN2
Robert Morris at Wright State 6 p.m. ESPNU
South Carolina at Vanderbilt 6:30 p.m. SEC
Wyoming at San Diego State 8 p.m. CBSS
Stanford at Arizona State 8 p.m. ESPN2
Golf European Tour, third round 1:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13
NBA Lakers at Celtics 6:30 p.m. Ch 9
Suns at Mavericks 7 p.m. FSAZ
NCAA hockey Minnesota at Ohio State 3 p.m. BTN
NHL Devils at Sabres 11 a.m. NHL
Blue Jackets at Blackhawks 2 p.m. NHL
Maple Leafs at Oilers 5 p.m. NHL
Canucks at Jets 8 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s EPL: Newcastle United at Everton 5:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Burnley at Chelsea 7:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Manchester United at Arsenal 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
Liga MX: Toluca at Tijuana 8 p.m. FS1
TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men’s Michigan State at Ohio State 11 a.m. Ch 13
SMU at Houston 11 a.m. ESPN
Loyola of Chicago at Missouri State 1 p.m. CBSS
UConn at St. John’s 1:30 p.m. Ch 11
Sam Houston State at Stephen F. Austin 2 p.m. ESPNU
Holy Cross at Boston U. 3 p.m. CBSS
Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois 4 p.m. ESPN2
Rutgers at Northwestern 5:30 p.m. BTN
Washington State at Washington 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, women’s Temple at Tulane 10 a.m. ESPNU
UConn at DePaul 11 a.m. Ch 11
Boston College at Miami 11 a.m. FSAZ
Missouri at Kentucky 11 a.m. SEC
Florida at Tennessee Noon ESPNU
Oregon at Colorado Noon Pac-12N
Alabama at South Carolina 1 p.m. SEC
Baylor at Iowa State 2 p.m. ESPN2
Stanford at Washington 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Michigan State at Indiana 2:30 p.m. BTN
Georgia at Texas A&M 3 p.m. BTN
Golf European Tour, final round 1:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 13
NBA Jazz at Nuggets 1:30 p.m. NBA
Nets at Wizards 5 p.m. NBA
NFL Pro Bowl Celebration 1 p.m. Ch 9
NHL Devils at Sabres 11 a.m. NHL
Panthers at Red Wings 3 p.m. NHL
Avalanche at Wild 6 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s Trinidad and Tobago at United States 5 p.m. FS1
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)