 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men’s Saint Louis at Richmond 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Xavier at Butler 4:30 p.m. FS1

Ohio at Buffalo 5 p.m. ESPNU

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

Robert Morris at Wright State 7 p.m. ESPNU

Iowa at Illinois 7 p.m. FS1

CSU Fullerton at CSU Bakersfield 9 p.m. ESPNU

Boise State at Colorado State 9 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s Oregon at Utah 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Arizona State at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf PGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf

NBA Bucks at Pelicans 5:45 p.m. ESPN

Mavericks at Jazz 8 p.m. ESPN

NCAA hockey Minnesota at Ohio State 4 p.m. BTN

North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha 6 p.m. CBSS

Michigan State at Wisconsin 6 p.m. FSAZ

NHL Blue Jackets at Blackhawks 6 p.m. NHL

Volleyball South Carolina at Alabama 11 a.m. SEC

Minnesota at Maryland 6:30 p.m. BTN

RADIO FRIDAY

Basketball, men’s Iowa at Illinois 7 p.m. 1490-AM

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s Clemson at Duke 10 a.m. ESPN

Alabama at Oklahoma 10 a.m. ESPN2

Texas A&M at Kansas State 10 a.m. ESPNU

Providence at Georgetown 11 a.m. Ch 13

La Salle at VCU 11 a.m. NBCS

St. Bonaventure at Davidson Noon CBSS

Florida at West Virginia Noon ESPN

Texas Tech at LSU Noon ESPN2

TCU at Missouri Noon ESPNU

Utah at Colorado 12:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Villanova at Seton Hall 1 p.m. Ch 11

Wisconsin at Penn State 1 p.m. BTN

Rhode Island at Dayton 2 p.m. CBSS

Auburn at Baylor 2 p.m. ESPN

Arkansas at Oklahoma State 2 p.m. ESPN2

UCF at Wichita State 2 p.m. ESPNU

California at Arizona 3 p.m. Pac-12A

San Francisco at BYU 4 p.m. CBSS

Kansas at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN

Iowa State at Mississippi State 4 p.m. ESPN2

Mississippi at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC

Oregon State at UCLA 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Minnesota at Purdue 5:30 p.m. BTN

Creighton at DePaul 6 p.m. CBSS

Texas at Kentucky 6 p.m. ESPN

Gonzaga at Pepperdine 6 p.m. ESPN2

Robert Morris at Wright State 6 p.m. ESPNU

South Carolina at Vanderbilt 6:30 p.m. SEC

Wyoming at San Diego State 8 p.m. CBSS

Stanford at Arizona State 8 p.m. ESPN2

Golf European Tour, third round 1:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13

NBA Lakers at Celtics 6:30 p.m. Ch 9

Suns at Mavericks 7 p.m. FSAZ

NCAA hockey Minnesota at Ohio State 3 p.m. BTN

NHL Devils at Sabres 11 a.m. NHL

Blue Jackets at Blackhawks 2 p.m. NHL

Maple Leafs at Oilers 5 p.m. NHL

Canucks at Jets 8 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s EPL: Newcastle United at Everton 5:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Burnley at Chelsea 7:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Manchester United at Arsenal 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

Liga MX: Toluca at Tijuana 8 p.m. FS1

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men’s Michigan State at Ohio State 11 a.m. Ch 13

SMU at Houston 11 a.m. ESPN

Loyola of Chicago at Missouri State 1 p.m. CBSS

UConn at St. John’s 1:30 p.m. Ch 11

Sam Houston State at Stephen F. Austin 2 p.m. ESPNU

Holy Cross at Boston U. 3 p.m. CBSS

Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois 4 p.m. ESPN2

Rutgers at Northwestern 5:30 p.m. BTN

Washington State at Washington 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women’s Temple at Tulane 10 a.m. ESPNU

UConn at DePaul 11 a.m. Ch 11

Boston College at Miami 11 a.m. FSAZ

Missouri at Kentucky 11 a.m. SEC

Florida at Tennessee Noon ESPNU

Oregon at Colorado Noon Pac-12N

Alabama at South Carolina 1 p.m. SEC

Baylor at Iowa State 2 p.m. ESPN2

Stanford at Washington 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Michigan State at Indiana 2:30 p.m. BTN

Georgia at Texas A&M 3 p.m. BTN

Golf European Tour, final round 1:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 13

NBA Jazz at Nuggets 1:30 p.m. NBA

Nets at Wizards 5 p.m. NBA

NFL Pro Bowl Celebration 1 p.m. Ch 9

NHL Devils at Sabres 11 a.m. NHL

Panthers at Red Wings 3 p.m. NHL

Avalanche at Wild 6 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s Trinidad and Tobago at United States 5 p.m. FS1

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Arizona freshman Dalen Terry on Wildcats' chemistry, rivalry memories and remembering Kobe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News