Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Autos
NASCAR Trucks race 5:30 p.m. FS1
Baseball, NCAA
Iowa vs. Purdue 7 a.m. BTN
Virginia vs. Notre Dame 8 a.m. BSAZ+
Penn State vs. Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN
Wake Forest vs. Miami Noon BSAZ+
SEC Tournament 1 p.m. SEC
Indiana vs. Illinois/Michigan 3 p.m. BTN
Arizona vs. ASU 3 p.m. Pac-12N
SEC Tournament 4:30 p.m. SEC
North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech 6:30 p.m. Pac-12N
UCLA vs. Cal/Oregon St. 6:45 p.m. Pac-12N
Maryland vs. Illinois/Michigan 7 p.m. BTN
Golf
European Tour, second round 4:30 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, second round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf
Lacrosse, women's
Semifinal: Northwestern vs. UNC Noon ESPNU
Semifinal: B. College vs. Maryland 2:30 p.m. ESPNU
MLB
Dodgers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ
NBA Playoffs
Heat at Celtics, Game 6 5:40 p.m. ESPN
NHL Playoffs
Avalanche at Blues, Game 6 5 p.m. TNT
Soccer, women's
NWSL: Washington at Orlando 4 p.m. CBSS
Softball, NCAA Super Regionals
Arizona at Mississippi State, Game 1 9 a.m. ESPNU
Florida at Virginia Tech, Game 1 11 a.m. ESPN2
UCF at Oklahoma, Game 1 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Arkansas vs. Texas, Game 2 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
Northwestern at ASU, Game 1 5 p.m. ESPNU
Oklahoma State at Clemson, Game 2 6 p.m. ESPN2
Oregon State at Stanford, Game 1 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
Duke at UCLA, Game 1 8 p.m. ESPN2
Tennis
French Open, third round 2 a.m. TEN
French Open, third round 4 a.m. BSAZ
RADIO FRIDAY
Baseball, NCAA
Arizona vs. ASU 3 p.m. 1290-AM
MLB
Dodgers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race 10 a.m. FS1
Baseball, NCAA
Big Ten Tournament 7 a.m. BTN
SEC Tournament 7 a.m. SEC
Big South Tournament 9 a.m. ESPNU
Pac-12 Tournament 9 a.m. Pac-12N
SEC Tournament 10 a.m. SEC
Big Ten Tournament 11 a.m. BTN
Pac-12 Tournament 12:45 p.m. Pac-12N
SEC Tournament 1:30 p.m. SEC
Big Ten Tournament 3 p.m. BTN
SEC Tournament 4:30 p.m. SEC
Pac-12 Tournament 4:45 p.m. Pac-12N
Big Ten Tournament 7 p.m. BTN
Pac-12 Tournament 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Football
USFL: New Jersey vs. Tampa Bay 9 a.m. USA
USFL: New Orleans vs. Michigan 6 p.m. FS1
Golf
European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, third round 11 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, third round 2:30 p.m. Ch 13
LPGA Tour, match play 2:30 p.m. Golf
Hockey
IIHF semifinal 4 a.m. NHL
IIHF semifinal 8 a.m. NHL
Lacrosse, men's
NCAA semifinal 9 a.m. ESPN2
NCAA semifinal 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
MLB
Orioles at Red Sox 9 a.m. MLB
Guardians at Tigers 1 p.m. FS1
Dodgers at D-backs 4 p.m. Ch 11
Blue Jays-Angels or Astros-Mariners 7 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs
Warriors at Mavericks, Game 7, if necessary 6 p.m. TNT
NHL Playoffs
Games TBD
Soccer, men's
UEFA: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid Noon Ch 13
Phoenix Rising at Hartford 4 p.m. BSAZ
Softball, NCAA Super Regionals
Florida at Virginia Tech, Game 2 9 a.m. ESPN
UCF at Oklahoma, Game 2 11 a.m. ESPN
Arizona at Mississippi State, Game 2 1 p.m. ESPNU
Oregon State at Stanford, Game 2 3 p.m. ESPNU
Duke at UCLA, Game 2 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
Northwestern at ASU, Game 2 8 p.m. ESPN2
Tennis
French Open, third round 2 a.m. TEN
French Open, third round 5 a.m. BSAZ
French Open, third round 8 a.m. Ch 4
Track and field
Prefontaine Classic 1:30 p.m. Ch 4
WNBA
Aces at Sky Noon Ch 9
TV SUNDAY
Autos
Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN
Indianapolis 500 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
NASCAR race 3 p.m. Ch 11
Baseball, NCAA
ACC championship 9 a.m. ESPN2
Big Ten championship 11 a.m. BTN
SEC championship Noon ESPN2
Big 12 championship 3 p.m. ESPNU
Football
Birmingham vs. Pittsburgh 11 a.m. Ch 11
Golf
European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 am. Ch 13
Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf
Champions Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 4
LPGA Tour, match play 3:30 p.m. Golf
Hockey
IIHF bronze medal game 5 a.m. NHL
IIHF gold medal game 9 a.m. NHL
Lacrosse, women's
NCAA Tournament final 9 a.m. ESPN
MLB
Yankees-Rays or Orioles-Red Sox 10:30 a.m. MLB
Dodgers at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ
Astros-Mariners or Jays-Angels 1:30 p.m. MLB
Phillies at Mets 4 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Playoffs
Celtics at Heat, Game 7, if nec. 5:30 p.m. ESPN
NHL Playoffs
Games TBD
Softball
Super Regionals TBD
Tennis
French Open, round of 16 2 a.m. TEN
French Open, round of 16 4 a.m. BSAZ
WNBA
Mercury at Dream 9 a.m. Ch 9
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
