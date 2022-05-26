 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Autos

NASCAR Trucks race 5:30 p.m. FS1

Baseball, NCAA

Iowa vs. Purdue 7 a.m. BTN

Virginia vs. Notre Dame 8 a.m. BSAZ+

Penn State vs. Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN

Wake Forest vs. Miami Noon BSAZ+

SEC Tournament 1 p.m. SEC

Indiana vs. Illinois/Michigan 3 p.m. BTN

Arizona vs. ASU 3 p.m. Pac-12N

SEC Tournament 4:30 p.m. SEC

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech 6:30 p.m. Pac-12N

UCLA vs. Cal/Oregon St. 6:45 p.m. Pac-12N

Maryland vs. Illinois/Michigan 7 p.m. BTN

Golf

European Tour, second round 4:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf

Lacrosse, women's

Semifinal: Northwestern vs. UNC Noon ESPNU

Semifinal: B. College vs. Maryland 2:30 p.m. ESPNU

MLB

Dodgers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

NBA Playoffs

Heat at Celtics, Game 6 5:40 p.m. ESPN

NHL Playoffs

Avalanche at Blues, Game 6 5 p.m. TNT

Soccer, women's

NWSL: Washington at Orlando 4 p.m. CBSS

Softball, NCAA Super Regionals

Arizona at Mississippi State, Game 1 9 a.m. ESPNU

Florida at Virginia Tech, Game 1 11 a.m. ESPN2

UCF at Oklahoma, Game 1 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Arkansas vs. Texas, Game 2 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

Northwestern at ASU, Game 1 5 p.m. ESPNU

Oklahoma State at Clemson, Game 2 6 p.m. ESPN2

Oregon State at Stanford, Game 1 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

Duke at UCLA, Game 1 8 p.m. ESPN2

Tennis

French Open, third round 2 a.m. TEN

French Open, third round 4 a.m. BSAZ

RADIO FRIDAY

Baseball, NCAA

Arizona vs. ASU 3 p.m. 1290-AM

MLB

Dodgers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race 10 a.m. FS1

Baseball, NCAA

Big Ten Tournament 7 a.m. BTN

SEC Tournament 7 a.m. SEC

Big South Tournament 9 a.m. ESPNU

Pac-12 Tournament 9 a.m. Pac-12N

SEC Tournament 10 a.m. SEC

Big Ten Tournament 11 a.m. BTN

Pac-12 Tournament 12:45 p.m. Pac-12N

SEC Tournament 1:30 p.m. SEC

Big Ten Tournament 3 p.m. BTN

SEC Tournament 4:30 p.m. SEC

Pac-12 Tournament 4:45 p.m. Pac-12N

Big Ten Tournament 7 p.m. BTN

Pac-12 Tournament 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Football

USFL: New Jersey vs. Tampa Bay 9 a.m. USA

USFL: New Orleans vs. Michigan 6 p.m. FS1

Golf

European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, third round 11 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, third round 2:30 p.m. Ch 13

LPGA Tour, match play 2:30 p.m. Golf

Hockey

IIHF semifinal 4 a.m. NHL

IIHF semifinal 8 a.m. NHL

Lacrosse, men's

NCAA semifinal 9 a.m. ESPN2

NCAA semifinal 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

MLB

Orioles at Red Sox 9 a.m. MLB

Guardians at Tigers 1 p.m. FS1

Dodgers at D-backs 4 p.m. Ch 11

Blue Jays-Angels or Astros-Mariners 7 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Warriors at Mavericks, Game 7, if necessary 6 p.m. TNT

NHL Playoffs

Games TBD

Soccer, men's

UEFA: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid Noon Ch 13

Phoenix Rising at Hartford 4 p.m. BSAZ

Softball, NCAA Super Regionals

Florida at Virginia Tech, Game 2 9 a.m. ESPN

UCF at Oklahoma, Game 2 11 a.m. ESPN

Arizona at Mississippi State, Game 2 1 p.m. ESPNU

Oregon State at Stanford, Game 2 3 p.m. ESPNU

Duke at UCLA, Game 2 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

Northwestern at ASU, Game 2 8 p.m. ESPN2

Tennis

French Open, third round 2 a.m. TEN

French Open, third round 5 a.m. BSAZ

French Open, third round 8 a.m. Ch 4

Track and field

Prefontaine Classic 1:30 p.m. Ch 4

WNBA

Aces at Sky Noon Ch 9

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN

Indianapolis 500 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

NASCAR race 3 p.m. Ch 11

Baseball, NCAA

ACC championship 9 a.m. ESPN2

Big Ten championship 11 a.m. BTN

SEC championship Noon ESPN2

Big 12 championship 3 p.m. ESPNU

Football

Birmingham vs. Pittsburgh 11 a.m. Ch 11

Golf

European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 am. Ch 13

Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf

Champions Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 4

LPGA Tour, match play 3:30 p.m. Golf

Hockey

IIHF bronze medal game 5 a.m. NHL

IIHF gold medal game 9 a.m. NHL

Lacrosse, women's

NCAA Tournament final 9 a.m. ESPN

MLB

Yankees-Rays or Orioles-Red Sox 10:30 a.m. MLB

Dodgers at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ

Astros-Mariners or Jays-Angels 1:30 p.m. MLB

Phillies at Mets 4 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Playoffs

Celtics at Heat, Game 7, if nec. 5:30 p.m. ESPN

NHL Playoffs

Games TBD

Softball

Super Regionals TBD

Tennis

French Open, round of 16 2 a.m. TEN

French Open, round of 16 4 a.m. BSAZ

WNBA

Mercury at Dream 9 a.m. Ch 9

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

