 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men's

Battle 4 Atlantis final 9 a.m. ESPN

ESPN Events Invitational 9 a.m. ESPN2

Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech 10 a.m. BSAZ

ESPN Events Invitational 11:30 a.m. ESPN

Battle 4 Atlantis consolation 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Battle 4 Atlantis consolation 2:30 p.m. ESPN2

ESPN Events Invitational 2:30 p.m. ESPNU

Northern Kentucky at DePaul 3 p.m. ESPN2

Penn State vs. LSU 5 p.m. CBSS

ESPN Events Invitational 5 p.m. ESPN2

Battle 4 Atlantis consolation 5 p.m. ESPNN

NIT Season Tip-Off 5 p.m. ESPNU

Wooden Legacy 7 p.m. ESPNU

Las Vegas Invitational 7 p.m. ESPN2

Wichita State at Missouri 7 p.m. SEC

Wake Forest vs. Oregon State 7:30 p.m. CBSS

NIT Season Tip-Off final 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

Duke vs. Gonzaga 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Wooden Legacy final 9:30 p.m. ESPN2

Las Vegas Invitational 9:30 p.m. FS1

Football, NCAA

Kansas State at Texas 10 a.m. Ch 11

Boise State at San Diego State 10 a.m. Ch 13

Ohio at Bowling Green 10 a.m. CBSS

E. Michigan at C. Michigan 10 a.m. ESPNU

Utah State at New Mexico 11 a.m. FS1

Iowa at Nebraska 11:30 a.m. BTN

Cincinnati at East Carolina 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Missouri at Arkansas 1:30 p.m. Ch 13

UNLV at Air Force 1:30 p.m. CBSS

South Florida at UCF 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Colorado at Utah 2 p.m. Ch 11

TCU at Iowa State 2:30 p.m. FS1

North Carolina at NC State 5 p.m. ESPN

Washington State at Washington 6 p.m. FS1

Golf

European Tour, second round 3 a.m. Golf

The Match 2 p.m. TBS

The Match 2 p.m. TNT

NBA

Suns at Knicks 5 p.m. BSAZ

Bucks at Nuggets 7 p.m. NBA

NHL

Rangers at Bruins 11 a.m. Ch 9

Soccer, women's

United States at Australia 9 a.m. FS2

Volleyball, women's

Florida at Kentucky 11 a.m. SEC

Nebraska at Wisconsin 3:30 p.m. BTN

Minnesota at Penn State 6 p.m. BTN

Oregon at Oregon State 6 p.m. Pac-12N

UCLA at USC 8 p.m. Pac-12N

RADIO FRIDAY

Basketball, women's

Arizona vs. DePaul 1:15 p.m. 1400-AM

Hockey

AHL: Abbotsford at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

NBA

Suns at Knicks 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men's

Bahamas Championship 8 a.m. CBSS

Marshall at Indiana 5 p.m. BTN

Emerald Coast Classic final 5 p.m. CBSS

Sacramento State at Arizona 5:30 p.m. Pac-12A

Football, NCAA

Georgia at Georgia Tech 10 a.m. Ch 9

Ohio State at Michigan 10 a.m. Ch 11

Maryland at Rutgers 10 a.m. BTN

Houston at UConn 10 a.m. CBSS

Florida State at Florida 10 a.m. ESPN

Wake Forest at Boston College 10 a.m. ESPN2

Navy at Temple 10 a.m. ESPNU

Texas Tech at Baylor 10 a.m. FS1

Miami at Duke 10:30 a.m. BSAZ

UMass at New Mexico State 1 p.m. BSAZ+

Penn State at Michigan State 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Alabama at Auburn 1:30 p.m. Ch 13

Oregon State at Oregon 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Northwestern at Illinois 1:30 p.m. BTN

Western Kentucky at Marshall 1:30 p.m. CBSS

Indiana at Purdue 1:30 p.m. FS1

Vanderbilt at Tennessee 1:30 p.m. SEC

Wisconsin at Minnesota 2 p.m. Ch 11

Tulsa at SMU 2 p.m. ESPN2

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana 2 p.m. ESPNU

Arizona at Arizona State 2 p.m. Pac-12A

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State 5 p.m. Ch 9

Texas A&M at LSU 5 p.m. ESPN

West Virginia at Kansas 5 p.m. FS1

Kentucky at Louisville 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

Tulane at Memphis 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Clemson at South Carolina 5:30 p.m. SEC

Notre Dame at Stanford 6 p.m. Ch 11

Nevada at Colorado State 7 p.m. CBSS

BYU at USC 8:30 p.m. ESPN

California at UCLA 8:30 p.m. FS1

Golf

European Tour, third round 3 a.m. Golf

NBA

Suns at Nets 5:30 p.m. BSAZ

Suns at Nets 5:30 p.m. NBA

NHL

Oilers at Golden Knights 5 p.m. NHL

Stars at Coyotes 6 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer, men's

EPL: Newcastle at Arsenal 5:30 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Wolves at Norwich City 8 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Southampton at Liverpool 8 a.m. USA

EPL: Leeds United at Brighton 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

Volleyball, women's

Arizona State at Arizona 2 p.m. Pac-12A

Nebraska at Purdue 7 p.m. BTN

Stanford at California 9 p.m. Pac-12N

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men's

ESPN Events Invitational 8:30 a.m. ESPNU

Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall 10 a.m. FS1

Eastern Michigan at DePaul Noon FS1

Pennsylvania at Arkansas 2 p.m. SEC

Villanova at La Salle 4 p.m. ESPN2

ESPN Events Invitational 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Hampton vs. Norfolk State 6 p.m. ESPN2

Fresno State at California 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women's

Marshall at Michigan State Noon BTN

Wisconsin at Colorado Noon Pac-12N

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama Noon SEC

Football

CFL: Montreal at Hamilton 11 a.m. ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, final round 3 a.m. Golf

NFL

Buccaneers at Colts 11 a.m. Ch 11

Titans at Patriots 11 a.m. Ch 13

Rams at Packers 2:25 p.m. Ch 11

Browns at Ravens 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

NHL

Islanders at Rangers 4 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

MLS Playoffs 1 p.m. Ch 9

MLS Playoffs 3:30 p.m. ESPN

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady talks about what he looks forward to in retirement

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News