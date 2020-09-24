Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Trucks race 6 p.m. FS1
Baseball KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at Doosan Bears 12:55 a.m. Sat ESPN2
Golf European Tour, second round 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf
MLB Mets at Nationals 3 p.m. MLB
Rockies at D-backs, Game 1 3:30 p.m. FSAZ
Cubs at White Sox 5 p.m. ESPN2
Rockies at D-backs, Game 2 6:30 p.m. FSAZ
Giants at Padres 6:30 p.m. FSAZ Plus
NBA Playoffs Heat vs. Celtics, Game 5 5:30 p.m. ESPN
NCAA football Memphis at UTSA 5 p.m. CBSS
NHL Playoffs Lightning vs. Stars, Game 4 5 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, women’s Alabama at Mississippi State 4 p.m. SEC
Volleyball, women’s Pittsburgh at Syracuse 2 p.m. ESPNU
Texas at Oklahoma 4 p.m. ESPNU
RADIO FRIDAY
MLB Rockies at D-backs, Game 1 3:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Rockies at D-backs, Game 2 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 4:30 p.m. NBCS
Baseball KBO 12:55 a.m. ESPN2
Golf European Tour, third round 5:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 4
MLB Marlins at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
Athletics at Mariners 1 p.m. MLB
Brewers at Cardinals 4 p.m. Ch 11
Reds at Twins 4 p.m. FS1
Rockies at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ
Padres at Giants 6 p.m. FSAZ Plus
Angels at Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs Nuggets vs. Lakers, Game 5 6 p.m. TNT
NCAA football Kansas State at Oklahoma 9 a.m. Ch 11
Florida at Mississippi 9 a.m. ESPN
Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette 9 a.m. ESPN2
Georgia State at Charlotte 9 a.m. ESPNU
Kentucky at Auburn 9 a.m. SEC
Iowa State at TCU 10:30 a.m. FS1
Tulane at Southern Miss 11:30 a.m. FSAZ
West Virginia at Oklahoma State 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Texas at Texas Tech 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Mississippi State at LSU 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
Army at Cincinnati 12:30 p.m. ESPN
UTEP at Louisiana-Monroe 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
Georgia at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC
Alabama at Missouri 4 p.m. ESPN
Florida State at Miami 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
Kansas at Baylor 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Tennessee at South Carolina 4:30 p.m. SEC
Troy at BYU 7:15 p.m. ESPN
NHL Playoffs Stars vs. Lightning, Game 5 5 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s EPL: Man. United at Brighton & Hove Alb. 4:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Newcastle United at Tottenham 6:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Soccer, women’s NWSL: Chicago at Washington 10 a.m. Ch 13
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing Formula One race 4 a.m. ESPN
NASCAR Cup Series race 4 p.m. NBCS
Golf European Tour, final round 5:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 4
PGA Tour, final round 4 p.m. Golf
MLB Rockies at D-backs Noon FSAZ
Padres at Giants Noon FSAZ Plus
TBA Noon TBS
NBA Playoffs Celtics vs. Heat, Game 6 (if nec.) 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NFL Raiders at Patriots 10 a.m. Ch 13
Rams at Bills 10 a.m. Ch 11
Lions at Cardinals 1:25 p.m. Ch 11
Packers at Saints 5:20 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s EPL: Leeds United at Sheffield United 4 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Aston Villa at Fulham 5:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Leicester City at Manchester City 8:25 a.m. NBCS
Soccer, women’s Vanderbilt at Tennessee: 11 a.m. ESPNU
Missouri at South Carolina 1 p.m. ESPNU
Softball Athletes Unlimited TBA 10 a.m. ESPN2
Tennis The French Open, first round 9 a.m. Ch 4
WNBA Playoffs Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 4 10 a.m. ESPN
Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 3 Noon Ch 9
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!