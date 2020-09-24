 Skip to main content
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Trucks race 6 p.m. FS1

Baseball KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at Doosan Bears 12:55 a.m. Sat ESPN2

Golf European Tour, second round 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf

MLB Mets at Nationals 3 p.m. MLB

Rockies at D-backs, Game 1 3:30 p.m. FSAZ

Cubs at White Sox 5 p.m. ESPN2

Rockies at D-backs, Game 2 6:30 p.m. FSAZ

Giants at Padres 6:30 p.m. FSAZ Plus

NBA Playoffs Heat vs. Celtics, Game 5 5:30 p.m. ESPN

NCAA football Memphis at UTSA 5 p.m. CBSS

NHL Playoffs Lightning vs. Stars, Game 4 5 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, women’s Alabama at Mississippi State 4 p.m. SEC

Volleyball, women’s Pittsburgh at Syracuse 2 p.m. ESPNU

Texas at Oklahoma 4 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO FRIDAY

MLB Rockies at D-backs, Game 1 3:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Rockies at D-backs, Game 2 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Baseball KBO 12:55 a.m. ESPN2

Golf European Tour, third round 5:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 4

MLB Marlins at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB

Athletics at Mariners 1 p.m. MLB

Brewers at Cardinals 4 p.m. Ch 11

Reds at Twins 4 p.m. FS1

Rockies at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ

Padres at Giants 6 p.m. FSAZ Plus

Angels at Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs Nuggets vs. Lakers, Game 5 6 p.m. TNT

NCAA football Kansas State at Oklahoma 9 a.m. Ch 11

Florida at Mississippi 9 a.m. ESPN

Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette 9 a.m. ESPN2

Georgia State at Charlotte 9 a.m. ESPNU

Kentucky at Auburn 9 a.m. SEC

Iowa State at TCU 10:30 a.m. FS1

Tulane at Southern Miss 11:30 a.m. FSAZ

West Virginia at Oklahoma State 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Texas at Texas Tech 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Mississippi State at LSU 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Army at Cincinnati 12:30 p.m. ESPN

UTEP at Louisiana-Monroe 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

Georgia at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC

Alabama at Missouri 4 p.m. ESPN

Florida State at Miami 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

Kansas at Baylor 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Tennessee at South Carolina 4:30 p.m. SEC

Troy at BYU 7:15 p.m. ESPN

NHL Playoffs Stars vs. Lightning, Game 5 5 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s EPL: Man. United at Brighton & Hove Alb. 4:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Newcastle United at Tottenham 6:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Soccer, women’s NWSL: Chicago at Washington 10 a.m. Ch 13

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing Formula One race 4 a.m. ESPN

NASCAR Cup Series race 4 p.m. NBCS

Golf European Tour, final round 5:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 4

PGA Tour, final round 4 p.m. Golf

MLB Rockies at D-backs Noon FSAZ

Padres at Giants Noon FSAZ Plus

TBA Noon TBS

NBA Playoffs Celtics vs. Heat, Game 6 (if nec.) 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NFL Raiders at Patriots 10 a.m. Ch 13

Rams at Bills 10 a.m. Ch 11

Lions at Cardinals 1:25 p.m. Ch 11

Packers at Saints 5:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s EPL: Leeds United at Sheffield United 4 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Aston Villa at Fulham 5:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Leicester City at Manchester City 8:25 a.m. NBCS

Soccer, women’s Vanderbilt at Tennessee: 11 a.m. ESPNU

Missouri at South Carolina 1 p.m. ESPNU

Softball Athletes Unlimited TBA 10 a.m. ESPN2

Tennis The French Open, first round 9 a.m. Ch 4

WNBA Playoffs Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 4 10 a.m. ESPN

Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 3 Noon Ch 9

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

