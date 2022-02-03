Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Basketball, men's
Dartmouth at Yale 3 p.m. ESPNU
St. Bonaventure at Richmond 4 p.m. ESPN2
Miami (Ohio) at Akron 4:30 p.m. CBSS
Quinnipiac at St. Peter’s 5 p.m. ESPNU
Creighton at Seton Hall 5 p.m. FS1
Toledo at Ball State 7 p.m. ESPNU
San Diego State at Colorado State 7 p.m. FS1
Nevada at Fresno State 9 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women's
Texas at Baylor 6 p.m. ESPN2
Oregon State at Arizona State 6 p.m. Pac-12A
Oregon at Arizona 8 p.m. Pac-12A
Golf
PGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf
Hockey
St. Cloud State at Denver 7 p.m. CBSS
NBA
Cavaliers at Hornets 5 p.m. NBA
76ers at Mavericks 8:15 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Skills Competition 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Olympics
Opening Ceremony 4:30 a.m. Ch 4
Opening Ceremony (tape delay) 6 p.m. Ch 4
RADIO FRIDAY
Basketball, women's
Oregon at Arizona 8 p.m. 1400-AM
Hockey
AHL: Tucson at San Diego 8 p.m. 1450-AM
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men's
UConn at Villanova 10 a.m. Ch 11
Wake Forest at Florida State 10 a.m. BSAZ
Illinois at Indiana 10 a.m. ESPN
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State 10 a.m. ESPN2
Mercer at Chattanooga 10 a.m. ESPNU
St. John’s at Butler 10 a.m. FS1
Tennessee at South Carolina 11 a.m. Ch 13
Northwestern at Nebraska 11 a.m. BTN
Auburn at Georgia 11 a.m. SEC
Clemson at Georgia Tech Noon BSAZ
East Tennessee State at Wofford Noon CBSS
Texas Tech at West Virginia Noon ESPN
Louisville at Syracuse Noon ESPN2
Dayton at Saint Louis Noon ESPNU
DePaul at Xavier Noon FS1
Michigan at Purdue 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Mississippi at Florida 1:30 p.m. SEC
UNC Wilmington at William & Mary 2 p.m. CBSS
Baylor at Kansas 2 p.m. ESPN
Missouri at Texas A&M 2 p.m. ESPN2
Michigan State at Rutgers 2 p.m. FS1
Washington State at California 2 p.m. Pac-12N
USC at Arizona 3 p.m. Ch 11
Seattle at New Mexico State 4 p.m. BSAZ+
Penn State at Wisconsin 4 p.m. BTN
UNLV at Utah State 4 p.m. CBSS
Duke at North Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN
SMU at Wichita State 4 p.m. ESPN2
Northern Iowa at Drake 4 p.m. ESPNU
Oregon State at Colorado 4 p.m. FS1
LSU at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. SEC
New Mexico at Air Force 6 p.m. CBSS
Kentucky at Alabama 6 p.m. ESPN
UCF at Memphis 6 p.m. ESPN2
Kansas State at TCU 6 p.m. ESPNU
Oregon at Utah 6:30 p.m. FS1
Mississippi State at Arkansas 6:30 p.m. SEC
Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s 8 p.m. CBSS
Gonzaga at BYU 8 p.m. ESPN
UCLA at Arizona State 8 p.m. ESPN2
Cal Bakersfield at Cal State Fullerton 8 p.m. ESPNU
Basketball, women's
West Virginia at Oklahoma 2 p.m. BSAZ+
Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13
NBA
Suns at Wizards 5 p.m. BSAZ
Knicks at Lakers 6:30 p.m. Ch 9
NHL
All-Star Game 1 p.m. Ch 9
Olympics
TBA
TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men's
Maryland at Ohio State 10 a.m. Ch 13
Providence at Georgetown 10 a.m. FS1
Loyola Chicago at Missouri State Noon ESPNU
Washington at Stanford 2 p.m. ESPNU
Minnesota at Iowa 2:30 p.m. BTN
Wyoming at Fresno State 5 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women's
Tennessee at UConn 10 a.m. Ch 11
Louisville at Syracuse 10 a.m. BSAZ
Tulane at South Florida 10 a.m. ESPNU
Florida at Georgia 11 a.m. SEC
Boston College at Virginia Tech Noon BSAZ
Illinois at Wisconsin Noon BTN
Oregon State at Arizona Noon Pac-12A
Alabama at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. SEC
Baylor at Texas 2 p.m. ESPN2
Stanford at USC 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Iowa at Michigan 4:30 p.m. BTN
Bowling
PBA U.S. Open 3 p.m. FS1
Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 13
NBA
Nets at Nuggets 1:30 p.m. NBA
Hawks at Mavericks 4 p.m. ESPN
Bucks at Clippers 7 p.m. NBA
NFL
Pro Bowl 1 p.m. Ch 9
Pro Bowl 1 p.m. ESPN
Olympics
TBA
Soccer, women's
FASL: Man. City at Chelsea 5:30 a.m. CNBC
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
