Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men's

Dartmouth at Yale 3 p.m. ESPNU

St. Bonaventure at Richmond 4 p.m. ESPN2

Miami (Ohio) at Akron 4:30 p.m. CBSS

Quinnipiac at St. Peter’s 5 p.m. ESPNU

Creighton at Seton Hall 5 p.m. FS1

Toledo at Ball State 7 p.m. ESPNU

San Diego State at Colorado State 7 p.m. FS1

Nevada at Fresno State 9 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women's

Texas at Baylor 6 p.m. ESPN2

Oregon State at Arizona State 6 p.m. Pac-12A

Oregon at Arizona 8 p.m. Pac-12A

Golf

PGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf

Hockey

St. Cloud State at Denver 7 p.m. CBSS

NBA

Cavaliers at Hornets 5 p.m. NBA

76ers at Mavericks 8:15 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Skills Competition 5:30 p.m. ESPN

Olympics

Opening Ceremony 4:30 a.m. Ch 4

Opening Ceremony (tape delay) 6 p.m. Ch 4

RADIO FRIDAY

Basketball, women's

Oregon at Arizona 8 p.m. 1400-AM

Hockey

AHL: Tucson at San Diego 8 p.m. 1450-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men's

UConn at Villanova 10 a.m. Ch 11

Wake Forest at Florida State 10 a.m. BSAZ

Illinois at Indiana 10 a.m. ESPN

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State 10 a.m. ESPN2

Mercer at Chattanooga 10 a.m. ESPNU

St. John’s at Butler 10 a.m. FS1

Tennessee at South Carolina 11 a.m. Ch 13

Northwestern at Nebraska 11 a.m. BTN

Auburn at Georgia 11 a.m. SEC

Clemson at Georgia Tech Noon BSAZ

East Tennessee State at Wofford Noon CBSS

Texas Tech at West Virginia Noon ESPN

Louisville at Syracuse Noon ESPN2

Dayton at Saint Louis Noon ESPNU

DePaul at Xavier Noon FS1

Michigan at Purdue 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Mississippi at Florida 1:30 p.m. SEC

UNC Wilmington at William & Mary 2 p.m. CBSS

Baylor at Kansas 2 p.m. ESPN

Missouri at Texas A&M 2 p.m. ESPN2

Michigan State at Rutgers 2 p.m. FS1

Washington State at California 2 p.m. Pac-12N

USC at Arizona 3 p.m. Ch 11

Seattle at New Mexico State 4 p.m. BSAZ+

Penn State at Wisconsin 4 p.m. BTN

UNLV at Utah State 4 p.m. CBSS

Duke at North Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN

SMU at Wichita State 4 p.m. ESPN2

Northern Iowa at Drake 4 p.m. ESPNU

Oregon State at Colorado 4 p.m. FS1

LSU at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. SEC

New Mexico at Air Force 6 p.m. CBSS

Kentucky at Alabama 6 p.m. ESPN

UCF at Memphis 6 p.m. ESPN2

Kansas State at TCU 6 p.m. ESPNU

Oregon at Utah 6:30 p.m. FS1

Mississippi State at Arkansas 6:30 p.m. SEC

Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s 8 p.m. CBSS

Gonzaga at BYU 8 p.m. ESPN

UCLA at Arizona State 8 p.m. ESPN2

Cal Bakersfield at Cal State Fullerton 8 p.m. ESPNU

Basketball, women's

West Virginia at Oklahoma 2 p.m. BSAZ+

Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13

NBA

Suns at Wizards 5 p.m. BSAZ

Knicks at Lakers 6:30 p.m. Ch 9

NHL

All-Star Game 1 p.m. Ch 9

Olympics

TBA

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men's

Maryland at Ohio State 10 a.m. Ch 13

Providence at Georgetown 10 a.m. FS1

Loyola Chicago at Missouri State Noon ESPNU

Washington at Stanford 2 p.m. ESPNU

Minnesota at Iowa 2:30 p.m. BTN

Wyoming at Fresno State 5 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women's

Tennessee at UConn 10 a.m. Ch 11

Louisville at Syracuse 10 a.m. BSAZ

Tulane at South Florida 10 a.m. ESPNU

Florida at Georgia 11 a.m. SEC

Boston College at Virginia Tech Noon BSAZ

Illinois at Wisconsin Noon BTN

Oregon State at Arizona Noon Pac-12A

Alabama at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. SEC

Baylor at Texas 2 p.m. ESPN2

Stanford at USC 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Iowa at Michigan 4:30 p.m. BTN

Bowling

PBA U.S. Open 3 p.m. FS1

Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 13

NBA

Nets at Nuggets 1:30 p.m. NBA

Hawks at Mavericks 4 p.m. ESPN

Bucks at Clippers 7 p.m. NBA

NFL

Pro Bowl 1 p.m. Ch 9

Pro Bowl 1 p.m. ESPN

Olympics

TBA

Soccer, women's

FASL: Man. City at Chelsea 5:30 a.m. CNBC

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

