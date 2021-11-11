 Skip to main content
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men's

Richmond vs. Utah State 4 p.m. CBSS

Western Michigan at Michigan State 4:30 p.m. BTN

Western Kentucky vs. Minnesota 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Kent State at Xavier 4:30 p.m. FS1

Central Arkansas at Butler 4:30 p.m. FS2

Robert Morris at Kentucky 5 p.m. SEC

UTSA at Oklahoma 6 p.m. BSAZ

Indiana State at Purdue 6:30 p.m. BTN

Virginia Tech at Navy 6:30 p.m. CBSS

Pittsburgh at West Virginia 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

New Hampshire at Marquette 6:30 p.m. FS2

Texas-RG Valley at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Princeton vs. South Carolina 7:30 p.m. ESPNN

Stanford at Santa Clara 9 p.m. CBSS

SMU at Oregon 9 p.m. Pac-12N

Villanova at UCLA 9:30 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball, women's

Arkansas State at Oklahoma 9:30 a.m. BSAZ

Arizona vs. Louisville 2:30 p.m. ESPNU

South Carolina vs. South Dakota 5 p.m. ESPNN

Football, NCAA

Cincinnati at South Florida 4 p.m. ESPN2

Wyoming at Boise State 7 p.m. FS1

Golf

European Tour, second round 3 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 2 p.m. Golf

Hockey, men's

Wisconsin at Notre Dame 5:30 p.m. NBCS

NBA

Bucks at Celtics 5:45 p.m. ESPN

Suns at Grizzlies 6 p.m. BSAZ

Bulls at Warriors 8:05 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's

Switzerland at Italy 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Mexico at United States 7 p.m. ESPN

RADIO FRIDAY

Basketball, men's

Texas-Rio Valley Grande at Arizona 7 p.m. 1290-AM

Texas-Rio Valley Grande at Arizona 7 p.m. 107.5-FM

Basketball, women's

Arizona vs. Louisville 2:30 p.m. 1400-AM

NBA

Suns at Grizzlies 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey

Ontario at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men's

Prairie View A&M vs. Michigan 6 p.m. BTN

Football, NCAA

Michigan at Penn State 10 a.m. Ch 9

Oklahoma at Baylor 10 a.m. Ch 11

Syracuse at Louisville 10 a.m. BSAZ

Rutgers at Indiana 10 a.m. BTN

Bucknell at Army 10 a.m. CBSS

Mississippi State at Auburn 10 a.m. ESPN

Northwestern at Wisconsin 10 a.m. ESPN2

UCF at SMU 10 a.m. ESPNU

West Virginia at Kansas State 10 a.m. FS1

New Mexico State at Alabama 10 a.m. SEC

Utah at Arizona Noon Pac-12A

Purdue at Ohio State 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Georgia at Tennessee 1:30 p.m. Ch 13

Boston College at Georgia Tech 1:30 p.m. BSAZ+

Minnesota at Iowa 1:30 p.m. BTN

UAB at Marshall 1:30 p.m. CBSS

Miami at Florida State 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Iowa State at Texas Tech 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Maryland at Michigan State 2 p.m. Ch 11

Tulsa at Tulane 2 p.m. ESPNU

South Carolina at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC

Stanford at Oregon State 3:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Texas A&M at Mississippi 5 p.m. ESPN

Kentucky at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. ESPN2

Air Force at Colorado State 5 p.m. CBSS

Arizona State at Washington 5 p.m. FS1

Notre Dame at Virginia 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

Kansas at Texas 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Arkansas at LSU 5:30 p.m. SEC

TCU at Oklahoma State 6 p.m. Ch 11

Colorado at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Nevada at San Diego State 8:30 p.m. CBSS

Washington State at Oregon 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Utah State at San Jose State 8:30 p.m. FS1

Golf

European Tour, third round 3 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf

NBA

Heat at Jazz 3 p.m. NBA

Celtics at Cavaliers; 6 p.m. NBA

NHL

Bruins at Devils 11 a.m. NHL

Kings at Jets 5 p.m. NHL

Coyotes at Predators 6 p.m. BSAZ

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men's

Florida State at Florida 11 a.m. ESPN

Drexel at Syracuse 3 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball, women's

Western Michigan at Purdue 12:30 p.m. BTN

Texas at Stanford 1 p.m. ESPN

Mississippi Valley State at Mississippi 2 p.m. SEC

Kentucky at Indiana 3 p.m. ESPN

Golf

European Tour, third round 3 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf

Hockey

AHL: Toronto at Chicago 2 p.m. NHL

NBA

Suns at Rockets 5 p.m. BSAZ

NFL

Browns at Patriots 11 a.m. Ch 13

Panthers at Cardinals 2 p.m. Ch 11

Seahawks at Packers 2:25 p.m. Ch 13

Chiefs at Raiders 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men's

Indiana at Penn State 10 a.m. BTN

Volleyball, women's

Florida State at Syracuse 10 a.m. BSAZ+

Texas A&M at Kentucky Noon SEC

North Carolina at Virginia 1 p.m. BSAZ

UCLA at Oregon 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Purdue at Minnesota 2:30 p.m. BTN

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

