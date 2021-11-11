Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Basketball, men's
Richmond vs. Utah State 4 p.m. CBSS
Western Michigan at Michigan State 4:30 p.m. BTN
Western Kentucky vs. Minnesota 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Kent State at Xavier 4:30 p.m. FS1
Central Arkansas at Butler 4:30 p.m. FS2
Robert Morris at Kentucky 5 p.m. SEC
UTSA at Oklahoma 6 p.m. BSAZ
Indiana State at Purdue 6:30 p.m. BTN
Virginia Tech at Navy 6:30 p.m. CBSS
Pittsburgh at West Virginia 6:30 p.m. ESPNU
New Hampshire at Marquette 6:30 p.m. FS2
Texas-RG Valley at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Princeton vs. South Carolina 7:30 p.m. ESPNN
Stanford at Santa Clara 9 p.m. CBSS
SMU at Oregon 9 p.m. Pac-12N
Villanova at UCLA 9:30 p.m. ESPN2
Basketball, women's
Arkansas State at Oklahoma 9:30 a.m. BSAZ
Arizona vs. Louisville 2:30 p.m. ESPNU
South Carolina vs. South Dakota 5 p.m. ESPNN
Football, NCAA
Cincinnati at South Florida 4 p.m. ESPN2
Wyoming at Boise State 7 p.m. FS1
Golf
European Tour, second round 3 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, second round 2 p.m. Golf
Hockey, men's
Wisconsin at Notre Dame 5:30 p.m. NBCS
NBA
Bucks at Celtics 5:45 p.m. ESPN
Suns at Grizzlies 6 p.m. BSAZ
Bulls at Warriors 8:05 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men's
Switzerland at Italy 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Mexico at United States 7 p.m. ESPN
RADIO FRIDAY
Basketball, men's
Texas-Rio Valley Grande at Arizona 7 p.m. 1290-AM
Texas-Rio Valley Grande at Arizona 7 p.m. 107.5-FM
Basketball, women's
Arizona vs. Louisville 2:30 p.m. 1400-AM
NBA
Suns at Grizzlies 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey
Ontario at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men's
Prairie View A&M vs. Michigan 6 p.m. BTN
Football, NCAA
Michigan at Penn State 10 a.m. Ch 9
Oklahoma at Baylor 10 a.m. Ch 11
Syracuse at Louisville 10 a.m. BSAZ
Rutgers at Indiana 10 a.m. BTN
Bucknell at Army 10 a.m. CBSS
Mississippi State at Auburn 10 a.m. ESPN
Northwestern at Wisconsin 10 a.m. ESPN2
UCF at SMU 10 a.m. ESPNU
West Virginia at Kansas State 10 a.m. FS1
New Mexico State at Alabama 10 a.m. SEC
Utah at Arizona Noon Pac-12A
Purdue at Ohio State 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
Georgia at Tennessee 1:30 p.m. Ch 13
Boston College at Georgia Tech 1:30 p.m. BSAZ+
Minnesota at Iowa 1:30 p.m. BTN
UAB at Marshall 1:30 p.m. CBSS
Miami at Florida State 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Iowa State at Texas Tech 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Maryland at Michigan State 2 p.m. Ch 11
Tulsa at Tulane 2 p.m. ESPNU
South Carolina at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC
Stanford at Oregon State 3:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Texas A&M at Mississippi 5 p.m. ESPN
Kentucky at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. ESPN2
Air Force at Colorado State 5 p.m. CBSS
Arizona State at Washington 5 p.m. FS1
Notre Dame at Virginia 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
Kansas at Texas 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
Arkansas at LSU 5:30 p.m. SEC
TCU at Oklahoma State 6 p.m. Ch 11
Colorado at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Nevada at San Diego State 8:30 p.m. CBSS
Washington State at Oregon 8:30 p.m. ESPN
Utah State at San Jose State 8:30 p.m. FS1
Golf
European Tour, third round 3 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf
NBA
Heat at Jazz 3 p.m. NBA
Celtics at Cavaliers; 6 p.m. NBA
NHL
Bruins at Devils 11 a.m. NHL
Kings at Jets 5 p.m. NHL
Coyotes at Predators 6 p.m. BSAZ
TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men's
Florida State at Florida 11 a.m. ESPN
Drexel at Syracuse 3 p.m. ESPN2
Basketball, women's
Western Michigan at Purdue 12:30 p.m. BTN
Texas at Stanford 1 p.m. ESPN
Mississippi Valley State at Mississippi 2 p.m. SEC
Kentucky at Indiana 3 p.m. ESPN
Golf
European Tour, third round 3 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf
Hockey
AHL: Toronto at Chicago 2 p.m. NHL
NBA
Suns at Rockets 5 p.m. BSAZ
NFL
Browns at Patriots 11 a.m. Ch 13
Panthers at Cardinals 2 p.m. Ch 11
Seahawks at Packers 2:25 p.m. Ch 13
Chiefs at Raiders 6:20 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men's
Indiana at Penn State 10 a.m. BTN
Volleyball, women's
Florida State at Syracuse 10 a.m. BSAZ+
Texas A&M at Kentucky Noon SEC
North Carolina at Virginia 1 p.m. BSAZ
UCLA at Oregon 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Purdue at Minnesota 2:30 p.m. BTN
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)