Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets
TV FRIDAY

Autos

NASCAR Trucks race 7 p.m. FS1

Basketball, men's

Buffalo at Kent State 4 p.m. ESPN

Bowling Green at Toledo 4:30 p.m. CBSS

Richmond at St. Bonaventure 5 p.m. ESPN2

Murray State vs. SE Missouri State 6 p.m. ESPNU

BYU vs. Loyola Marymount 7 p.m. BSAZ+

Belmont vs. Morehead State 8:30 p.m. ESPNU

Utah State at San Jose State 9 p.m. FS1

Portland vs. USD/Pepperdine 9:30 p.m. BSAZ+

Basketball, women's

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech 9 a.m. BSAZ

Ohio State vs. Michigan State 9:30 a.m. BTN

S. Carolina vs. Arkansas 11 a.m. SEC

NC State vs. Florida State Noon BSAZ+

Maryland vs. Indiana Noon BTN

Saint Mary’s vs. Loyola Marymount 1 p.m. BSAZ

Mississippi vs. Florida 1 p.m. SEC

San Diego vs. Santa Clara 3:30 p.m. BSAZ+

Iowa vs. Northwestern 4:30 p.m. BTN

Penn at Princeton 5 p.m. ESPNN

LSU vs. Kentucky 5 p.m. SEC

Michigan vs. Nebraska 7 p.m. BTN

Colorado vs. Stanford 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Tennessee vs. Alabama 7:30 p.m. SEC

Oregon vs. WSU/Utah 9:30 a.m. Pac-12N

Golf

European Tour, second round 3 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf

Champions Tour, first round 4 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 9 p.m. Golf

Hockey, NCAA

Michigan State at Michigan 5 p.m. BTN

St. Cloud State at Minn.-Duluth 6:30 p.m. CBSS

NBA

Bucks at Bulls 5:45 p.m. ESPN

Knicks at Suns 8 p.m. BSAZ

Knicks at Suns 8 p.m. ESPN

NFL

Scouting combine 2 p.m. NFL

RADIO FRIDAY

NBA

Knicks at Suns 8 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race 2:30 p.m. FS1

Basketball, men's

Villanova at Butler 10 a.m. Ch 11

Alabama at LSU 10 a.m. Ch 13

Boston College at Georgia Tech 10 a.m. BSAZ

Arkansas at Tennessee 10 a.m. ESPN

Virginia at Louisville 10 a.m. ESPN2

Davidson at Dayton 10:30 a.m. USA

Miami at Syracuse 11 a.m. ESPNU

South Carolina at Auburn 11 a.m. SEC

Kentucky at Florida Noon Ch 13

Indiana at Purdue Noon ESPN

NC State at Florida State Noon ESPN2

Seton Hall at Creighton 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame 12:30 p.m. ESPNN

East Carolina at Wichita State 1 p.m. ESPNU

Stanford at Arizona State Noon Pac-12A

Georgia at Missouri 1:30 p.m. SEC

Oregon at Washington State 2 p.m. Ch 13

Texas at Kansas 2 p.m. ESPN

VCU at Saint Louis 2 p.m. ESPN2

DePaul at UConn 3 p.m. Ch 11

California at Arizona 3 p.m. Pac-12A

North Carolina at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN

Iowa State at Baylor 4 p.m. ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Mississippi 4 p.m. SEC

Oregon State at Washington 4:30 p.m. Pac-12A

Georgetown at Xavier 5 p.m. FS1

Boise State at Colorado State 6:30 p.m. CBSS

Ohio Valley championship 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

Mississippi State at Texas A&M 6:30 p.m. SEC

Utah Valley at New Mexico State 7 p.m. BSAZ

St. John’s at Marquette 7 p.m. FS1

Colorado at Utah 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

USC at UCLA 8 p.m. ESPN

San Diego State at Nevada 8:30 p.m. CBSS

West Coast quarterfinal 8:30 p.m. ESPN2

West Coast quarterfinal 10:30 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball, women's

Big East quarterfinal 10 a.m. FS1

Kansas at Oklahoma 1 p.m. BSAZ+

SEC semifinal 3 p.m. ESPNU

SEC semifinal 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

European Tour, third round 2:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 3 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 9 p.m. Golf

NBA

Warriors at Lakers 6:30 p.m. Ch 9

NHL

Blues at Islanders 10:30 a.m. NHL

Blackhawks at Flyers 1 p.m. Ch 9

Senators at Coyotes 2 p.m. BSAZ

Bruins at Blue Jackets 5 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Leeds United at Leicester 5:30 a.m. USA

EPL: Chelsea at Burnley 8 a.m. USA

EPL: West Ham at Liverpool 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

MLS: LA Galaxy at Charlotte 5:30 p.m. Ch 11

TV SUNDAY

Autos

NASCAR race 1:30 p.m. Ch 4

Bowling

Roth/Holman Doubles Champ. 10 a.m. FS1

Basketball, men's

Houston at Memphis 10 a.m. Ch 13

Penn State at Rutgers 10 a.m. BTN

Big South championship 10 a.m. ESPN2

Michigan at Ohio State 10:30 a.m. Ch 11

MVC championship Noon Ch 13

Nebraska at Wisconsin Noon BTN

UCF at Tulsa Noon ESPNU

Maryland at Michigan State 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Minnesota at Northwestern 3:30 p.m. BTN

Iowa at Illinois 3:30 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women's

ACC championship 10 a.m. ESPN

SEC championship Noon ESPN

Atlantic 10 championship Noon ESPN2

Big East semifinal 1 p.m. FS1

Big Ten championship 2 p.m. ESPN2

Southern semifinal 2 p.m. ESPNU

Big East semifinal 3:30 p.m. FS1

Pac-12 championship 4 p.m. ESPN2

Southern semifinal 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

European Tour, final round 2:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, final round 12:30 p.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 2:30 p.m. Golf

NBA

Nets at Celtics 11 a.m. Ch 9

Suns at Bucks 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Raptors at Cavaliers 5:30 p.m. ESPN

Knicks at Clippers 8 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Stars at Wild 2 p.m. TNT

Lightning at Blackhawks 5 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Arsenal at Watford 7 a.m. USA

EPL: Man. United at Man. City 9:30 a.m. USA

MLS: Inter Miami CF at Austin FC 2 p.m. ESPN

Swimming, NCAA

Men’s Pac-12 Championships 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Wrestling, NCAA

Pac-12 Championships 7 p.m. Pac-12N

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

