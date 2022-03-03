Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Autos
NASCAR Trucks race 7 p.m. FS1
Basketball, men's
Buffalo at Kent State 4 p.m. ESPN
Bowling Green at Toledo 4:30 p.m. CBSS
Richmond at St. Bonaventure 5 p.m. ESPN2
Murray State vs. SE Missouri State 6 p.m. ESPNU
BYU vs. Loyola Marymount 7 p.m. BSAZ+
Belmont vs. Morehead State 8:30 p.m. ESPNU
Utah State at San Jose State 9 p.m. FS1
Portland vs. USD/Pepperdine 9:30 p.m. BSAZ+
Basketball, women's
North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech 9 a.m. BSAZ
Ohio State vs. Michigan State 9:30 a.m. BTN
S. Carolina vs. Arkansas 11 a.m. SEC
NC State vs. Florida State Noon BSAZ+
Maryland vs. Indiana Noon BTN
Saint Mary’s vs. Loyola Marymount 1 p.m. BSAZ
Mississippi vs. Florida 1 p.m. SEC
San Diego vs. Santa Clara 3:30 p.m. BSAZ+
Iowa vs. Northwestern 4:30 p.m. BTN
Penn at Princeton 5 p.m. ESPNN
LSU vs. Kentucky 5 p.m. SEC
Michigan vs. Nebraska 7 p.m. BTN
Colorado vs. Stanford 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Tennessee vs. Alabama 7:30 p.m. SEC
Oregon vs. WSU/Utah 9:30 a.m. Pac-12N
Golf
European Tour, second round 3 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf
Champions Tour, first round 4 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 9 p.m. Golf
Hockey, NCAA
Michigan State at Michigan 5 p.m. BTN
St. Cloud State at Minn.-Duluth 6:30 p.m. CBSS
NBA
Bucks at Bulls 5:45 p.m. ESPN
Knicks at Suns 8 p.m. BSAZ
Knicks at Suns 8 p.m. ESPN
NFL
Scouting combine 2 p.m. NFL
RADIO FRIDAY
NBA
Knicks at Suns 8 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race 2:30 p.m. FS1
Basketball, men's
Villanova at Butler 10 a.m. Ch 11
Alabama at LSU 10 a.m. Ch 13
Boston College at Georgia Tech 10 a.m. BSAZ
Arkansas at Tennessee 10 a.m. ESPN
Virginia at Louisville 10 a.m. ESPN2
Davidson at Dayton 10:30 a.m. USA
Miami at Syracuse 11 a.m. ESPNU
South Carolina at Auburn 11 a.m. SEC
Kentucky at Florida Noon Ch 13
Indiana at Purdue Noon ESPN
NC State at Florida State Noon ESPN2
Seton Hall at Creighton 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame 12:30 p.m. ESPNN
East Carolina at Wichita State 1 p.m. ESPNU
Stanford at Arizona State Noon Pac-12A
Georgia at Missouri 1:30 p.m. SEC
Oregon at Washington State 2 p.m. Ch 13
Texas at Kansas 2 p.m. ESPN
VCU at Saint Louis 2 p.m. ESPN2
DePaul at UConn 3 p.m. Ch 11
California at Arizona 3 p.m. Pac-12A
North Carolina at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN
Iowa State at Baylor 4 p.m. ESPN2
Vanderbilt at Mississippi 4 p.m. SEC
Oregon State at Washington 4:30 p.m. Pac-12A
Georgetown at Xavier 5 p.m. FS1
Boise State at Colorado State 6:30 p.m. CBSS
Ohio Valley championship 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
Mississippi State at Texas A&M 6:30 p.m. SEC
Utah Valley at New Mexico State 7 p.m. BSAZ
St. John’s at Marquette 7 p.m. FS1
Colorado at Utah 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
USC at UCLA 8 p.m. ESPN
San Diego State at Nevada 8:30 p.m. CBSS
West Coast quarterfinal 8:30 p.m. ESPN2
West Coast quarterfinal 10:30 p.m. ESPN2
Basketball, women's
Big East quarterfinal 10 a.m. FS1
Kansas at Oklahoma 1 p.m. BSAZ+
SEC semifinal 3 p.m. ESPNU
SEC semifinal 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
Golf
European Tour, third round 2:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Golf
Champions Tour, second round 3 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 9 p.m. Golf
NBA
Warriors at Lakers 6:30 p.m. Ch 9
NHL
Blues at Islanders 10:30 a.m. NHL
Blackhawks at Flyers 1 p.m. Ch 9
Senators at Coyotes 2 p.m. BSAZ
Bruins at Blue Jackets 5 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's
EPL: Leeds United at Leicester 5:30 a.m. USA
EPL: Chelsea at Burnley 8 a.m. USA
EPL: West Ham at Liverpool 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
MLS: LA Galaxy at Charlotte 5:30 p.m. Ch 11
TV SUNDAY
Autos
NASCAR race 1:30 p.m. Ch 4
Bowling
Roth/Holman Doubles Champ. 10 a.m. FS1
Basketball, men's
Houston at Memphis 10 a.m. Ch 13
Penn State at Rutgers 10 a.m. BTN
Big South championship 10 a.m. ESPN2
Michigan at Ohio State 10:30 a.m. Ch 11
MVC championship Noon Ch 13
Nebraska at Wisconsin Noon BTN
UCF at Tulsa Noon ESPNU
Maryland at Michigan State 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
Minnesota at Northwestern 3:30 p.m. BTN
Iowa at Illinois 3:30 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women's
ACC championship 10 a.m. ESPN
SEC championship Noon ESPN
Atlantic 10 championship Noon ESPN2
Big East semifinal 1 p.m. FS1
Big Ten championship 2 p.m. ESPN2
Southern semifinal 2 p.m. ESPNU
Big East semifinal 3:30 p.m. FS1
Pac-12 championship 4 p.m. ESPN2
Southern semifinal 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Golf
European Tour, final round 2:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, final round 12:30 p.m. Golf
Champions Tour, final round 2:30 p.m. Golf
NBA
Nets at Celtics 11 a.m. Ch 9
Suns at Bucks 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
Raptors at Cavaliers 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Knicks at Clippers 8 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Stars at Wild 2 p.m. TNT
Lightning at Blackhawks 5 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's
EPL: Arsenal at Watford 7 a.m. USA
EPL: Man. United at Man. City 9:30 a.m. USA
MLS: Inter Miami CF at Austin FC 2 p.m. ESPN
Swimming, NCAA
Men’s Pac-12 Championships 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Wrestling, NCAA
Pac-12 Championships 7 p.m. Pac-12N
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)