agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Baseball, NCAA Super Regionals

Texas at East Carolina, Game 1 9 a.m. ESPN2

Oklahoma at Virginia Tech, Game 1 Noon ESPN2

Notre Dame at Tennessee, Game 1 3 p.m. ESPN2

Louisville at Texas A&M, Game 1 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

European Tour, second round 4 a.m. Golf

Curtis Cup, first round 6:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 9:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf

Champions Tour, first round 3:30 p.m. Golf

MLB

D-backs at Phillies 4 p.m. BSAZ

Mets at Angels 7 p.m. MLB

NBA Finals

Warriors at Celtics, Game 4 6 p.m. Ch 9

Soccer, men's

France at Austria 11:30 a.m. FS1

Track and field

NCAA men’s championships 6 p.m. ESPN2

WNBA

Storm at Wings 5 p.m. CBSS

Dream at Mercury 7 p.m. BSAZ+

Dream at Mercury 7 p.m. CBSS

Dream at Mercury (JIP) 7:30 p.m. BSAZ

RADIO FRIDAY

NBA Finals

Warriors at Celtics, Game 4 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Trucks race (T) 4:30 p.m. FS1

Baseball, NCAA Super Regionals

Arkansas at North Carolina, Game 1 8 a.m. ESPN

Texas at East Carolina, Game 2 9 a.m. ESPN2

Oklahoma at Virginia Tech, Game 2 9 a.m. ESPNU

Notre Dame at Tennessee, Game 2 11 a.m. ESPN

Louisville at Texas A&M, Game 2 Noon ESPN2

Ole Miss at Southern Miss, Game 1 1 p.m. ESPNU

Auburn at Oregon State, Game 1 7 p.m. ESPN2

UConn at Stanford, Game 1 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

Boxing

Top Rank 8 p.m. ESPN

Football

USFL: New Jersey vs. Michigan 10 a.m. Ch 4

USFL: Houston vs. Birmingham 3 p.m. USA

CFL: Edmonton at British Columbia 7 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf

U.S. Women’s Amateur 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

LPGA Tour, second round Noon Golf

Champions Tour, second round (T) 5 p.m. Golf

Horses

Belmont Stakes 2 p.m. Ch 4

MLB

D-backs at Phillies 1 p.m. BSAZ

Athletics at Guardians 1 p.m. FS1

Dodgers at Giants 4 p.m. Ch 11

NHL Playoffs

Rangers at Lightning, Game 6 5 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's

Scotland at Ireland 9 a.m. FS1

MLS: NY Red Bulls at Charlotte Noon Ch 9

El Paso at Phoenix Rising 7:30 p.m. BSAZ

Track and field

Women’s NCAA Championships 2:30 p.m. ESPN

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 3:55 a.m. ESPN2

IndyCar race 10 a.m. Ch 4

NASCAR race 1 p.m. FS1

Baseball, NCAA Super Regionals

Arkansas at North Carolina, Game 2 10 a.m. TBA

Ole Miss at Southern Miss, Game 2 1 p.m. TBA

UConn at Stanford, Game 2 4 p.m. TBA

Auburn at Oregon State, Game 2 7 p.m. ESPN2

Any Game 3s: TBD

Football

USFL: Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans 1 p.m. Ch 11

USFL: Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh 4:30 p.m. FS1

Golf

European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Ch 13

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf

U.S. Women’s Amateur 2 p.m. Golf

MLB

D-backs at Phillies 10:30 a.m. BSAZ

Cubs-Yankees or Blue Jays-Tigers 1:30 p.m. MLB

Dodgers-Giants or Red Sox-Mariners 1:30 pm. MLB

Mets at Angels 4 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's

Cyprus at Northern Ireland 6 a.m. FS1

Sweden at Norway 9 a.m. FS1

MLS: New England at Sporting KC Noon Ch 9

Track and field

The BYC Grand Prix 1 p.m. Ch 4

WNBA

Mercury at Mystics 3 p.m. BSAZ

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress (T) — tape delay

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

