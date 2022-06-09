Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Baseball, NCAA Super Regionals
Texas at East Carolina, Game 1 9 a.m. ESPN2
Oklahoma at Virginia Tech, Game 1 Noon ESPN2
Notre Dame at Tennessee, Game 1 3 p.m. ESPN2
Louisville at Texas A&M, Game 1 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
Golf
European Tour, second round 4 a.m. Golf
Curtis Cup, first round 6:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, first round 9:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf
Champions Tour, first round 3:30 p.m. Golf
MLB
D-backs at Phillies 4 p.m. BSAZ
Mets at Angels 7 p.m. MLB
NBA Finals
Warriors at Celtics, Game 4 6 p.m. Ch 9
Soccer, men's
France at Austria 11:30 a.m. FS1
Track and field
NCAA men’s championships 6 p.m. ESPN2
WNBA
Storm at Wings 5 p.m. CBSS
Dream at Mercury 7 p.m. BSAZ+
Dream at Mercury 7 p.m. CBSS
Dream at Mercury (JIP) 7:30 p.m. BSAZ
RADIO FRIDAY
NBA Finals
Warriors at Celtics, Game 4 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Trucks race (T) 4:30 p.m. FS1
Baseball, NCAA Super Regionals
Arkansas at North Carolina, Game 1 8 a.m. ESPN
Texas at East Carolina, Game 2 9 a.m. ESPN2
Oklahoma at Virginia Tech, Game 2 9 a.m. ESPNU
Notre Dame at Tennessee, Game 2 11 a.m. ESPN
Louisville at Texas A&M, Game 2 Noon ESPN2
Ole Miss at Southern Miss, Game 1 1 p.m. ESPNU
Auburn at Oregon State, Game 1 7 p.m. ESPN2
UConn at Stanford, Game 1 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
Boxing
Top Rank 8 p.m. ESPN
Football
USFL: New Jersey vs. Michigan 10 a.m. Ch 4
USFL: Houston vs. Birmingham 3 p.m. USA
CFL: Edmonton at British Columbia 7 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf
U.S. Women’s Amateur 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
LPGA Tour, second round Noon Golf
Champions Tour, second round (T) 5 p.m. Golf
Horses
Belmont Stakes 2 p.m. Ch 4
MLB
D-backs at Phillies 1 p.m. BSAZ
Athletics at Guardians 1 p.m. FS1
Dodgers at Giants 4 p.m. Ch 11
NHL Playoffs
Rangers at Lightning, Game 6 5 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men's
Scotland at Ireland 9 a.m. FS1
MLS: NY Red Bulls at Charlotte Noon Ch 9
El Paso at Phoenix Rising 7:30 p.m. BSAZ
Track and field
Women’s NCAA Championships 2:30 p.m. ESPN
TV SUNDAY
Autos
Formula One race 3:55 a.m. ESPN2
IndyCar race 10 a.m. Ch 4
NASCAR race 1 p.m. FS1
Baseball, NCAA Super Regionals
Arkansas at North Carolina, Game 2 10 a.m. TBA
Ole Miss at Southern Miss, Game 2 1 p.m. TBA
UConn at Stanford, Game 2 4 p.m. TBA
Auburn at Oregon State, Game 2 7 p.m. ESPN2
Any Game 3s: TBD
Football
USFL: Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans 1 p.m. Ch 11
USFL: Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh 4:30 p.m. FS1
Golf
European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Ch 13
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf
U.S. Women’s Amateur 2 p.m. Golf
MLB
D-backs at Phillies 10:30 a.m. BSAZ
Cubs-Yankees or Blue Jays-Tigers 1:30 p.m. MLB
Dodgers-Giants or Red Sox-Mariners 1:30 pm. MLB
Mets at Angels 4 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men's
Cyprus at Northern Ireland 6 a.m. FS1
Sweden at Norway 9 a.m. FS1
MLS: New England at Sporting KC Noon Ch 9
Track and field
The BYC Grand Prix 1 p.m. Ch 4
WNBA
Mercury at Mystics 3 p.m. BSAZ
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress (T) — tape delay
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)