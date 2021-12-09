Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/radio best bets
TV FRIDAY
Bask. (M) Milwaukee at Colorado 7:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Football FCS: Montana at James Madison 5 p.m. ESPN2
Golf PGA Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf
Hockey (M) Michigan at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN
Michigan State at Notre Dame 5 p.m. NBCS
NBA Nets at Hawks 5:45 p.m. ESPN
Celtics at Suns 8 p.m. BSAZ
Celtics at Suns 8 p.m. ESPN
NHL Panthers at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ+
Soccer (M) Tunisia vs. Oman 7:45 a.m. FS2
Qatar vs. UAE 11:50 a.m. FS2
EPL: Watford at Brenthord 12:55 p.m. NBCS
NCAA semi: N. Dame vs. Clemson 4 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA semi: Wash. vs. G’Town 6:30 p.m. ESPNU
RADIO FRIDAY
Hockey AHL: Stockton at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM
NBA Celtics at Suns 8 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk “Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Bask. (M) Nebraska vs. Auburn 9:30 a.m. ESPN2
Wisconsin at Ohio State 10 a.m. BTN
Louisiana at Louisiana Tech 10 a.m. ESPNU
Syracuse at Georgetown 10 a.m. Ch 11
BYU vs. Creighton 10 a.m. FS1
Arkansas at Oklahoma 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Penn State at Michigan State Noon BTN
Mississippi St. vs. Colorado St. Noon ESPNU
Central Conn. St. at Providence Noon FS1
UCLA at Marquette 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
S. Dakota St. vs. Washington St. 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Missouri at Kansas 1:15 p.m. ESPN
UConn at St. Bonaventure 2 p.m. ESPN2
Eastern Illinois at Butler 2 p.m. FS1
UNC-Greensboro at Tennessee 2:30 p.m. SEC
Arizona at Illinois 3 p.m. Ch 11
Boston College vs. Saint Louis 3 p.m. NBCS
Manhattan at Utah 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Kentucky at Notre Dame 3:15 p.m. ESPN
LSU at Georgia Tech 4 p.m. ESPN2
Minnesota at Michigan 4:30 p.m. FS1
TCU vs. Texas A&M 4:30 p.m. SEC
Sacramento St. at Oregon St. 5 p.m. Pac-12N
W. Kentucky vs. Mississippi 6:30 p.m. SEC
Santa Clara at California 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Football FCS quarterfinal 10 a.m. ESPN
Army vs. Navy 1 p.m. Ch 13
Golf PGA Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Ch 4
Hockey (M) Michigan State at Notre Dame 5 p.m. NBCS
Michigan at Ohio State 6 p.m. BTN
AHL: Stockton at Tucson 7 p.m. Ch 8/58
Hockey (W) Minnesota-Duluth at Minnesota 4:30 p.m. BTN
NHL Blackhawks at Maple Leafs 5 p.m. NHL
Flyers at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ
Soccer (M) EPL: Wolverhampton at Man. City 5:30 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Southampton at Arsenal 8 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Leeds United at Chelsea 8 a.m. USA
EPL: Man. United at Norwich 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
MLS Cup: Portland vs. NYC FC 1 p.m. Ch 9
Volleyball NCAA Elite Eight TBA 2 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA Elite Eight 4 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA Elite Eight 6 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA Elite Eight 8 p.m. ESPNU
TV SUNDAY
Autos Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
Bask. (M) Merrimack at Indiana 10 a.m. BTN
Purdue vs. NC State Noon BTN
Florida vs. Maryland 2:30 p.m. BTN
Long Beach State at USC 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Oregon at Stanford 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Bask. (W) Florida State at Florida 11 a.m. SEC
Boise State at Washington State 1 p.m. Pac-12N
New Orleans at Auburn 1 p.m. SEC
Arkansas-Little Rock at Arkansas 3 p.m. SEC
Indiana at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN
Golf PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 4
Hockey AHL: Hartford at Lehigh Valley 1 p.m. NHL
NFL Cowboys at Washington 11 a.m. Ch 11
Raiders at Chiefs 11 a.m. Ch 13
Bills at Buccaneers 2:25 p.m. Ch 13
Bears at Packers 6:20 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer (M) EPL: Brighton vs. Tottenham 6:55 p.m. NBCS
EPL: Crystal Palace vs. Everton 9:25 a.m. NBCS
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)