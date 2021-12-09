 Skip to main content
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV/radio best bets

TV FRIDAY

Bask. (M) Milwaukee at Colorado 7:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Football FCS: Montana at James Madison 5 p.m. ESPN2

Golf PGA Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf

Hockey (M) Michigan at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN

Michigan State at Notre Dame 5 p.m. NBCS

NBA Nets at Hawks 5:45 p.m. ESPN

Celtics at Suns 8 p.m. BSAZ

Celtics at Suns 8 p.m. ESPN

NHL Panthers at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer (M) Tunisia vs. Oman 7:45 a.m. FS2

Qatar vs. UAE 11:50 a.m. FS2

EPL: Watford at Brenthord 12:55 p.m. NBCS

NCAA semi: N. Dame vs. Clemson 4 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA semi: Wash. vs. G’Town 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO FRIDAY

Hockey AHL: Stockton at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

NBA Celtics at Suns 8 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk “Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Bask. (M) Nebraska vs. Auburn 9:30 a.m. ESPN2

Wisconsin at Ohio State 10 a.m. BTN

Louisiana at Louisiana Tech 10 a.m. ESPNU

Syracuse at Georgetown 10 a.m. Ch 11

BYU vs. Creighton 10 a.m. FS1

Arkansas at Oklahoma 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Penn State at Michigan State Noon BTN

Mississippi St. vs. Colorado St. Noon ESPNU

Central Conn. St. at Providence Noon FS1

UCLA at Marquette 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

S. Dakota St. vs. Washington St. 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Missouri at Kansas 1:15 p.m. ESPN

UConn at St. Bonaventure 2 p.m. ESPN2

Eastern Illinois at Butler 2 p.m. FS1

UNC-Greensboro at Tennessee 2:30 p.m. SEC

Arizona at Illinois 3 p.m. Ch 11

Boston College vs. Saint Louis 3 p.m. NBCS

Manhattan at Utah 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Kentucky at Notre Dame 3:15 p.m. ESPN

LSU at Georgia Tech 4 p.m. ESPN2

Minnesota at Michigan 4:30 p.m. FS1

TCU vs. Texas A&M 4:30 p.m. SEC

Sacramento St. at Oregon St. 5 p.m. Pac-12N

W. Kentucky vs. Mississippi 6:30 p.m. SEC

Santa Clara at California 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Football FCS quarterfinal 10 a.m. ESPN

Army vs. Navy 1 p.m. Ch 13

Golf PGA Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Ch 4

Hockey (M) Michigan State at Notre Dame 5 p.m. NBCS

Michigan at Ohio State 6 p.m. BTN

AHL: Stockton at Tucson 7 p.m. Ch 8/58

Hockey (W) Minnesota-Duluth at Minnesota 4:30 p.m. BTN

NHL Blackhawks at Maple Leafs 5 p.m. NHL

Flyers at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer (M) EPL: Wolverhampton at Man. City 5:30 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Southampton at Arsenal 8 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Leeds United at Chelsea 8 a.m. USA

EPL: Man. United at Norwich 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

MLS Cup: Portland vs. NYC FC 1 p.m. Ch 9

Volleyball NCAA Elite Eight TBA 2 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA Elite Eight 4 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA Elite Eight 6 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA Elite Eight 8 p.m. ESPNU

TV SUNDAY

Autos Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

Bask. (M) Merrimack at Indiana 10 a.m. BTN

Purdue vs. NC State Noon BTN

Florida vs. Maryland 2:30 p.m. BTN

Long Beach State at USC 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Oregon at Stanford 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Bask. (W) Florida State at Florida 11 a.m. SEC

Boise State at Washington State 1 p.m. Pac-12N

New Orleans at Auburn 1 p.m. SEC

Arkansas-Little Rock at Arkansas 3 p.m. SEC

Indiana at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN

Golf PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 4

Hockey AHL: Hartford at Lehigh Valley 1 p.m. NHL

NFL Cowboys at Washington 11 a.m. Ch 11

Raiders at Chiefs 11 a.m. Ch 13

Bills at Buccaneers 2:25 p.m. Ch 13

Bears at Packers 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer (M) EPL: Brighton vs. Tottenham 6:55 p.m. NBCS

EPL: Crystal Palace vs. Everton 9:25 a.m. NBCS

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

