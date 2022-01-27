Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Basketball, men's
Penn at Harvard 3 p.m. ESPNU
Akron at Toledo 5 p.m. CBSS
Rhode Island at Dayton 5 p.m. ESPN2
Ohio at Buffalo 5 p.m. ESPNU
Cleveland State at Wright State 7 p.m. ESPNU
UNLV at Colorado State 7 p.m. FS1
Boise State at Fresno State 9 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women's
St. John’s at DePaul 5 p.m. FS1
Arizona State at Stanford 7 p.m. Pac-12N
UCLA at Oregon 9 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 9:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 3 p.m. Ch 13
European Tour, third round Midnight Golf
Hockey, men's
Omaha at Colorado College 7 p.m. CBSS
NBA
Lakers at Hornets 5:45 p.m. ESPN
Timberwolves at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ
Knicks at Bucks 8 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Wild at Rangers 6 p.m. NHL
Bruins at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ+
Tennis
Australian Open, men’s semis 1:30 a.m. ESPN
Australian Open, men’s semis (T) Noon ESPN2
Australian Open, women’s final 1:30 a.m. ESPN
RADIO FRIDAY
Hockey
AHL: Bakersfield at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM
NBA
Timberwolves at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men's
Miami at Georgia Tech 10 a.m. BSAZ
Duke at Louisville 10 a.m. ESPN
LSU at TCU 10 a.m. ESPN2
Wichita State at Tulane 10 a.m. ESPNU
Georgetown at Butler 10 a.m. FS1
La Salle at Davidson 10 a.m. USA
Michigan at Michigan State 10:30 a.m. Ch 13
Long Island at Bryant Noon CBSS
Oklahoma at Auburn Noon ESPN
Missouri at Iowa State Noon ESPNU
Xavier at Creighton Noon FS1
St. Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure Noon USA
Indiana at Maryland 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Arizona State at Arizona 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
Virginia Tech at Florida State 1 p.m. Ch 9
VCU at Richmond 2 p.m. CBSS
Baylor at Alabama 2 p.m. ESPN
Kansas State at Mississippi 2 p.m. ESPNU
St. John’s at Villanova 2:30 p.m. Ch 11
Illinois at Northwestern 2:30 p.m. BTN
Marquette at Providence 2:30 p.m. FS1
Utah at Washington 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Furman at Mercer 4 p.m. CBSS
Kentucky at Kansas 4 p.m. ESPN
Mississippi State at Texas Tech 4 p.m. ESPN2
Georgia at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. SEC
Rutgers at Northwestern 4:30 p.m. BTN
Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
UConn at DePaul 4:30 p.m. FS1
California at USC 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Pepperdine at Saint Mary’s 6 p.m. CBSS
Tennessee at Texas 6 p.m. ESPN
Houston at UCF 6 p.m. ESPN2
South Carolina at Texas A&M 6:30 p.m. SEC
BYU at Pacific 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
Stanford at UCLA 7:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Utah State at Nevada 8 p.m. CBSS
Oregon State at Oregon 8 p.m. ESPN2
Basketball, women's
Texas at Oklahoma 1 p.m. BSAZ
Bowling
PBA Players Championship 6:30 p.m. FS1
Boxing
Top Rank 8 p.m. ESPN
Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 9:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 2:30 p.m. Ch 13
European Tour, final round Midnight Golf
Horse racing
Pegasus World Cup Invitational 2:30 p.m. Ch 4
NBA
Nets at Warriors 6:30 p.m. Ch 9
NHL
Golden Knights at Lightning 5 p.m. NHL
Sabres at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ
Tennis
Australian Open, women’s final 1:30 a.m. ESPN
Track and field
The Millrose Games 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men's
Ohio State at Purdue 10 a.m. Ch 13
Cincinnati at East Carolina 10 a.m. ESPNU
Fordham at G. Washington 10 a.m. USA
Grand Canyon at New Mexico State 11 a.m. BSAZ
Minnesota at Wisconsin 11 a.m. BTN
Loyola Chicago at Drake Noon ESPN2
George Mason at UMass Noon USA
Loyola (Md.) at Bucknell 4 p.m. CBSS
New Orleans at McNeese State 4 p.m. ESPNU
Colorado at Washington State 8 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women's
VCU at Rhode Island 10 a.m. CBSS
South Carolina at Florida 10 a.m. SEC
Richmond at Saint Louis Noon CBSS
Kentucky at LSU Noon SEC
Wisconsin at Minnesota 1 p.m. BTN
Duke at Louisville 1 p.m. ESPN
USC at Oregon 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Arizona at Stanford 2 p.m. ESPN2
South Florida at Houston 2 p.m. ESPNU
Texas A&M at Mississippi State 2 p.m. SEC
Missouri at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC
Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 9:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 2:30 p.m. Ch 13
NBA
Spurs at Suns 6 p.m. BSAZ
NFL Playoffs
AFC title game: Bengals at Chiefs 1 p.m. Ch 13
NFC title game: 49ers at Rams 4:30 p.m. Ch 11
NHL
Kraken at Rangers 11 a.m. NHL
Tennis
Australian Open, men’s final 1:30 a.m. ESPN
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)