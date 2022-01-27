 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men's

Penn at Harvard 3 p.m. ESPNU

Akron at Toledo 5 p.m. CBSS

Rhode Island at Dayton 5 p.m. ESPN2

Ohio at Buffalo 5 p.m. ESPNU

Cleveland State at Wright State 7 p.m. ESPNU

UNLV at Colorado State 7 p.m. FS1

Boise State at Fresno State 9 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women's

St. John’s at DePaul 5 p.m. FS1

Arizona State at Stanford 7 p.m. Pac-12N

UCLA at Oregon 9 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 9:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 3 p.m. Ch 13

European Tour, third round Midnight Golf

Hockey, men's

Omaha at Colorado College 7 p.m. CBSS

NBA

Lakers at Hornets 5:45 p.m. ESPN

Timberwolves at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

Knicks at Bucks 8 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Wild at Rangers 6 p.m. NHL

Bruins at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ+

Tennis

Australian Open, men’s semis 1:30 a.m. ESPN

Australian Open, men’s semis (T) Noon ESPN2

Australian Open, women’s final 1:30 a.m. ESPN

RADIO FRIDAY

Hockey

AHL: Bakersfield at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

NBA

Timberwolves at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men's

Miami at Georgia Tech 10 a.m. BSAZ

Duke at Louisville 10 a.m. ESPN

LSU at TCU 10 a.m. ESPN2

Wichita State at Tulane 10 a.m. ESPNU

Georgetown at Butler 10 a.m. FS1

La Salle at Davidson 10 a.m. USA

Michigan at Michigan State 10:30 a.m. Ch 13

Long Island at Bryant Noon CBSS

Oklahoma at Auburn Noon ESPN

Missouri at Iowa State Noon ESPNU

Xavier at Creighton Noon FS1

St. Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure Noon USA

Indiana at Maryland 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Arizona State at Arizona 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Virginia Tech at Florida State 1 p.m. Ch 9

VCU at Richmond 2 p.m. CBSS

Baylor at Alabama 2 p.m. ESPN

Kansas State at Mississippi 2 p.m. ESPNU

St. John’s at Villanova 2:30 p.m. Ch 11

Illinois at Northwestern 2:30 p.m. BTN

Marquette at Providence 2:30 p.m. FS1

Utah at Washington 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Furman at Mercer 4 p.m. CBSS

Kentucky at Kansas 4 p.m. ESPN

Mississippi State at Texas Tech 4 p.m. ESPN2

Georgia at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. SEC

Rutgers at Northwestern 4:30 p.m. BTN

Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

UConn at DePaul 4:30 p.m. FS1

California at USC 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Pepperdine at Saint Mary’s 6 p.m. CBSS

Tennessee at Texas 6 p.m. ESPN

Houston at UCF 6 p.m. ESPN2

South Carolina at Texas A&M 6:30 p.m. SEC

BYU at Pacific 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

Stanford at UCLA 7:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Utah State at Nevada 8 p.m. CBSS

Oregon State at Oregon 8 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball, women's

Texas at Oklahoma 1 p.m. BSAZ

Bowling

PBA Players Championship 6:30 p.m. FS1

Boxing

Top Rank 8 p.m. ESPN

Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 9:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 2:30 p.m. Ch 13

European Tour, final round Midnight Golf

Horse racing

Pegasus World Cup Invitational 2:30 p.m. Ch 4

NBA

Nets at Warriors 6:30 p.m. Ch 9

NHL

Golden Knights at Lightning 5 p.m. NHL

Sabres at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ

Tennis

Australian Open, women’s final 1:30 a.m. ESPN

Track and field

The Millrose Games 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men's

Ohio State at Purdue 10 a.m. Ch 13

Cincinnati at East Carolina 10 a.m. ESPNU

Fordham at G. Washington 10 a.m. USA

Grand Canyon at New Mexico State 11 a.m. BSAZ

Minnesota at Wisconsin 11 a.m. BTN

Loyola Chicago at Drake Noon ESPN2

George Mason at UMass Noon USA

Loyola (Md.) at Bucknell 4 p.m. CBSS

New Orleans at McNeese State 4 p.m. ESPNU

Colorado at Washington State 8 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women's

VCU at Rhode Island 10 a.m. CBSS

South Carolina at Florida 10 a.m. SEC

Richmond at Saint Louis Noon CBSS

Kentucky at LSU Noon SEC

Wisconsin at Minnesota 1 p.m. BTN

Duke at Louisville 1 p.m. ESPN

USC at Oregon 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Arizona at Stanford 2 p.m. ESPN2

South Florida at Houston 2 p.m. ESPNU

Texas A&M at Mississippi State 2 p.m. SEC

Missouri at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC

Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 9:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 2:30 p.m. Ch 13

NBA

Spurs at Suns 6 p.m. BSAZ

NFL Playoffs

AFC title game: Bengals at Chiefs 1 p.m. Ch 13

NFC title game: 49ers at Rams 4:30 p.m. Ch 11

NHL

Kraken at Rangers 11 a.m. NHL

Tennis

Australian Open, men’s final 1:30 a.m. ESPN

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

