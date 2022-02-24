Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Basketball, men's
Akron at Ohio 4 p.m. CBSS
Saint Louis at Richmond 5 p.m. ESPN2
Harvard at Princeton 5 p.m. ESPNN
Manhattan at Marist 5 p.m. ESPNU
Northwestern at Penn State 5 p.m. FS1
Texas State at Troy 7 p.m. ESPN2
Iowa at Nebraska 7 p.m. FS1
San Jose State at San Diego State 9 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women's
Indiana at Maryland 6 p.m. BTN
Gymnastics, NCAA
Iowa at Minnesota 3:30 p.m. BTN
Missouri at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC
Kentucky at Auburn 5:30 p.m. SEC
Utah at Arizona 6:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Georgia at Arkansas 7 p.m. SEC
Stanford at Oregon State 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf
PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf
Champions Tour, first round (T) 5 p.m. Golf
Hockey
Western Michigan at North Dakota 6 p.m. CBSS
Wisconsin at Minnesota 7 p.m. ESPNU
NBA
Heat at Knicks 5:45 p.m. ESPN
Pelicans at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ
Clippers at Lakers 8 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Devils at Blackhawks 6:30 p.m. NHL
Golden Knights at Coyotes 7:30 p.m. BSAZ+
Soccer, men's
EPL: Norwich City at Southampton 1 p.m. USA
RADIO FRIDAY
NBA
Pelicans at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race 3 p.m. FS1
Basketball, men's
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 10 a.m. Ch 13
Elon at Northeastern 10 a.m. CBSS
Purdue at Michigan State 10 a.m. ESPN
Florida at Georgia 10 a.m. ESPN2
Miami (Ohio) at Toledo 10 a.m. ESPNU
Duquesne at Rhode Island 10:30 a.m. USA
Butler at Marquette 11 a.m. Ch 13
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State 11 a.m. SEC
Kentucky at Arkansas Noon Ch 13
North Carolina at NC State Noon ESPN
Texas at West Virginia Noon ESPN2
Iowa State at Kansas State Noon ESPNU
Virginia Tech at Miami 1 p.m. BSAZ
Seton Hall at Xavier 1:30 p.m. Ch 11
Texas A&M at Mississippi 1:30 p.m. SEC
UCLA at Oregon State 2 p.m. Ch 13
Auburn at Tennessee 2 p.m. ESPN
Florida State at Virginia 2 p.m. ESPN2
San Francisco at San Diego 3 p.m. BSAZ
Wisconsin at Rutgers 4 p.m. BTN
St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s 4 p.m. CBSS
Duke at Syracuse 4 p.m. ESPN
Texas Tech at TCU 4 p.m. ESPN2
Loyola Chicago at Northern Iowa 4 p.m. ESPNU
Washington State at Washington 4 p.m. Pac-12N
South Carolina at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC
Pacific at Loyola Marymount 5:30 p.m. BSAZ
Nevada at Wyoming 6 p.m. CBSS
Kansas at Baylor 6 p.m. ESPN
Arizona at Colorado 6 p.m. ESPN2
Pepperdine at BYU 6 p.m. ESPNU
Creighton at Providence 6 p.m. FS1
Stanford at California 6:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Missouri at LSU 6:30 p.m. SEC
Boise State at UNLV 8 p.m. CBSS
Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s 8 p.m. ESPN
USC at Oregon 8 p.m. ESPN2
Arizona State at Utah 8 p.m. ESPNU
Long Beach State at UC Irvine 10 p.m. ESPNU
Basketball, women's
Oregon at Utah 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Kansas State at Oklahoma 3 p.m. BSAZ+
UCLA at Arizona State 8 p.m. Pac-12A
Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 4
Champions Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf
Gymnastics
The Winter Cup 11 a.m. Ch 4
NBA
Nets at Bucks 6:30 p.m. Ch 9
NHL
Capitals at Flyers 10:30 a.m. NHL
Rangers at Penguins 1 p.m. Ch 9
Lightning at Predators 5:30 p.m. TNT
Soccer, men's
EPL: Tottenham at Leeds United 5:30 a.m. USA
EPL: Watford at Man. United 8 a.m. USA
MLS: New England at Portland 5:30 p.m. Ch 11
TV SUNDAY
Autos
IndyCar race 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
NASCAR race 1:30 p.m. Ch 11
Basketball, men's
UConn at Georgetown 10 a.m. Ch 13
SMU at Houston 10:30 a.m. ESPN
Illinois at Michigan Noon Ch 13
Wichita State at Memphis 12:30 p.m. ESPN
G. Washington at George Mason 12:30 p.m. USA
Tulane at Temple 1 p.m. ESPNU
Ohio State at Maryland 2 p.m. Ch 13
Montana State at Montana 3 p.m. ESPNU
St. John’s at DePaul 3 p.m. FS1
Indiana at Minnesota 4 p.m. ESPN2
Nebraska at Penn State 5 p.m. BTN
Basketball, women's
Louisville at Notre Dame 10 a.m. ESPN2
Missouri at Florida 10 a.m. SEC
Oklahoma State at West Virginia 11 a.m. ESPNU
LSU at Tennessee Noon ESPN2
South Carolina at Mississippi Noon SEC
Ohio State at Michigan State 12:30 p.m. BTN
Michigan at Iowa 2 p.m. ESPN2
Northwestern at Nebraska 2:30 p.m. BTN
Arkansas at Mississippi State 4 p.m. SEC
Bowling
PBA Tournament of Champions 11 a.m. Ch 11
Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 4
Champions Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf
Hockey
AHL: Ontario at Tucson 3 p.m. Ch 8/58
NBA
76ers at Knicks 11 a.m. Ch 9
Jazz at Suns 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
Mavericks at Warriors 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Pelicans at Lakers 8 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Oilers at Hurricanes 11 a.m. NHL
Jets at Coyotes 2 p.m. BSAZ
Islanders at Ducks 6:30 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's
EPL: Wolverhampton at West Ham 7 a.m. USA
MLS: Sporting KC at Atlanta 1 p.m. FS1
MLS: NY City FC at LA Galaxy 3 p.m. ESPN
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
