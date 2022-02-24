 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men's

Akron at Ohio 4 p.m. CBSS

Saint Louis at Richmond 5 p.m. ESPN2

Harvard at Princeton 5 p.m. ESPNN

Manhattan at Marist 5 p.m. ESPNU

Northwestern at Penn State 5 p.m. FS1

Texas State at Troy 7 p.m. ESPN2

Iowa at Nebraska 7 p.m. FS1

San Jose State at San Diego State 9 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women's

Indiana at Maryland 6 p.m. BTN

Gymnastics, NCAA

Iowa at Minnesota 3:30 p.m. BTN

Missouri at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC

Kentucky at Auburn 5:30 p.m. SEC

Utah at Arizona 6:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Georgia at Arkansas 7 p.m. SEC

Stanford at Oregon State 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf

PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf

Champions Tour, first round (T) 5 p.m. Golf

Hockey

Western Michigan at North Dakota 6 p.m. CBSS

Wisconsin at Minnesota 7 p.m. ESPNU

NBA

Heat at Knicks 5:45 p.m. ESPN

Pelicans at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

Clippers at Lakers 8 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Devils at Blackhawks 6:30 p.m. NHL

Golden Knights at Coyotes 7:30 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer, men's

EPL: Norwich City at Southampton 1 p.m. USA

RADIO FRIDAY

NBA

Pelicans at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race 3 p.m. FS1

Basketball, men's

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 10 a.m. Ch 13

Elon at Northeastern 10 a.m. CBSS

Purdue at Michigan State 10 a.m. ESPN

Florida at Georgia 10 a.m. ESPN2

Miami (Ohio) at Toledo 10 a.m. ESPNU

Duquesne at Rhode Island 10:30 a.m. USA

Butler at Marquette 11 a.m. Ch 13

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State 11 a.m. SEC

Kentucky at Arkansas Noon Ch 13

North Carolina at NC State Noon ESPN

Texas at West Virginia Noon ESPN2

Iowa State at Kansas State Noon ESPNU

Virginia Tech at Miami 1 p.m. BSAZ

Seton Hall at Xavier 1:30 p.m. Ch 11

Texas A&M at Mississippi 1:30 p.m. SEC

UCLA at Oregon State 2 p.m. Ch 13

Auburn at Tennessee 2 p.m. ESPN

Florida State at Virginia 2 p.m. ESPN2

San Francisco at San Diego 3 p.m. BSAZ

Wisconsin at Rutgers 4 p.m. BTN

St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s 4 p.m. CBSS

Duke at Syracuse 4 p.m. ESPN

Texas Tech at TCU 4 p.m. ESPN2

Loyola Chicago at Northern Iowa 4 p.m. ESPNU

Washington State at Washington 4 p.m. Pac-12N

South Carolina at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC

Pacific at Loyola Marymount 5:30 p.m. BSAZ

Nevada at Wyoming 6 p.m. CBSS

Kansas at Baylor 6 p.m. ESPN

Arizona at Colorado 6 p.m. ESPN2

Pepperdine at BYU 6 p.m. ESPNU

Creighton at Providence 6 p.m. FS1

Stanford at California 6:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Missouri at LSU 6:30 p.m. SEC

Boise State at UNLV 8 p.m. CBSS

Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s 8 p.m. ESPN

USC at Oregon 8 p.m. ESPN2

Arizona State at Utah 8 p.m. ESPNU

Long Beach State at UC Irvine 10 p.m. ESPNU

Basketball, women's

Oregon at Utah 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Kansas State at Oklahoma 3 p.m. BSAZ+

UCLA at Arizona State 8 p.m. Pac-12A

Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 4

Champions Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf

Gymnastics

The Winter Cup 11 a.m. Ch 4

NBA

Nets at Bucks 6:30 p.m. Ch 9

NHL

Capitals at Flyers 10:30 a.m. NHL

Rangers at Penguins 1 p.m. Ch 9

Lightning at Predators 5:30 p.m. TNT

Soccer, men's

EPL: Tottenham at Leeds United 5:30 a.m. USA

EPL: Watford at Man. United 8 a.m. USA

MLS: New England at Portland 5:30 p.m. Ch 11

TV SUNDAY

Autos

IndyCar race 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

NASCAR race 1:30 p.m. Ch 11

Basketball, men's

UConn at Georgetown 10 a.m. Ch 13

SMU at Houston 10:30 a.m. ESPN

Illinois at Michigan Noon Ch 13

Wichita State at Memphis 12:30 p.m. ESPN

G. Washington at George Mason 12:30 p.m. USA

Tulane at Temple 1 p.m. ESPNU

Ohio State at Maryland 2 p.m. Ch 13

Montana State at Montana 3 p.m. ESPNU

St. John’s at DePaul 3 p.m. FS1

Indiana at Minnesota 4 p.m. ESPN2

Nebraska at Penn State 5 p.m. BTN

Basketball, women's

Louisville at Notre Dame 10 a.m. ESPN2

Missouri at Florida 10 a.m. SEC

Oklahoma State at West Virginia 11 a.m. ESPNU

LSU at Tennessee Noon ESPN2

South Carolina at Mississippi Noon SEC

Ohio State at Michigan State 12:30 p.m. BTN

Michigan at Iowa 2 p.m. ESPN2

Northwestern at Nebraska 2:30 p.m. BTN

Arkansas at Mississippi State 4 p.m. SEC

Bowling

PBA Tournament of Champions 11 a.m. Ch 11

Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 4

Champions Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf

Hockey

AHL: Ontario at Tucson 3 p.m. Ch 8/58

NBA

76ers at Knicks 11 a.m. Ch 9

Jazz at Suns 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Mavericks at Warriors 5:30 p.m. ESPN

Pelicans at Lakers 8 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Oilers at Hurricanes 11 a.m. NHL

Jets at Coyotes 2 p.m. BSAZ

Islanders at Ducks 6:30 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Wolverhampton at West Ham 7 a.m. USA

MLS: Sporting KC at Atlanta 1 p.m. FS1

MLS: NY City FC at LA Galaxy 3 p.m. ESPN

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

