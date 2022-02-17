Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Autos
NASCAR Trucks race 5:30 p.m. FS1
Basketball, men's
Butler at St. John’s 3 p.m. CBSS
Ohio at Kent State 5 p.m. CBSS
Richmond at VCU 5 p.m. ESPN2
St. Peter’s at Fairfield 5 p.m. ESPNU
Maryland at Nebraska 7 p.m. BTN
Wright State at Oakland 7 p.m. ESPN2
Basketball, women's
Marquette at Georgetown 5 p.m. FS2
Arizona at Washington 8 p.m. Pac-12A
Stanford at Oregon State 8 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf
Champions Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 2 p.m. Golf
Gymnastics, NCAA
Florida at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC
Auburn at Georgia 5:30 p.m. SEC
Oregon State at Utah 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Alabama at LSU 7 p.m. ESPN
Hockey, NCAA
Minnesota at Penn State 4:30 p.m. BTN
North Dakota at Minnesota-Duluth 7 p.m. CBSS
NBA
All-Star Celebrity Game 5 p.m. ESPN
All-Star Rising Stars Game 7 p.m. TNT
Soccer, men's
Serie A: Torino at Juventus 12:45 p.m. CBSS
Softball, NCAA
Michigan vs. Oklahoma State 8 a.m. ESPNU
Washington vs. Tennessee 10:30 a.m. SEC
Texas vs. Florida State 11 a.m. ESPNU
LSU vs. Oklahoma State 2 p.m. ESPNU
RADIO FRIDAY
Basketball, women's
Arizona at Washington 8 p.m. 1400-AM
NBA
All-Star Rising Stars Game 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race 3:30 p.m. FS1
Basketball, men's
Xavier at UConn 10 a.m. Ch 11
Illinois at Michigan State 10 a.m. ESPN
TCU at Baylor 10 a.m. ESPN2
Boston College at Syracuse 10 a.m. ESPNU
Texas Tech at Texas 10:30 a.m. Ch 9
Alabama at Kentucky 11 a.m. Ch 13
Notre Dame at Wake Forest 11 a.m. BSAZ
Mississippi at Georgia 11 a.m. SEC
Boston U. at Colgate 11:30 a.m. CBSS
Auburn at Florida Noon ESPN
Morgan State at Howard Noon ESPN2
Kansas State at Oklahoma State Noon ESPNU
Clemson at Louisville 1 p.m. BSAZ+
Saint Louis at Davidson 1:30 p.m. CBSS
LSU at South Carolina 1:30 p.m. SEC
Northwestern at Minnesota 2 p.m. BTN
Tennessee at Arkansas 2 p.m. ESPN
North Carolina at Virginia Tech 2 p.m. ESPN2
Georgetown at Villanova 3 p.m. Ch 11
Utah State at Boise State 4 p.m. CBSS
Florida State at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN
Drake at Loyola Chicago 4 p.m. ESPN2
Duquesne at St. Bonaventure 4 p.m. ESPNU
Texas A&M at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. SEC
Utah at California 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Colorado State at UNLV 6 p.m. CBSS
Kansas at West Virginia 6 p.m. ESPN
Oregon State at Arizona State 6 p.m. ESPN2
San Diego State at Fresno State 8 p.m. CBSS
Oregon at Arizona 8 p.m. ESPN
Colorado at Stanford 8 p.m. ESPNU
Washington at UCLA 8 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women's
Grand Canyon at New Mexico State 2 p.m. BSAZ
Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13
Champions Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf
NBA
All-Star Saturday Night 6 p.m. TNT
NHL
Blues at Maple Leafs 5 p.m. NHL
Kings at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ
Soccer, men's
EPL: Chelsea at Crystal Palace 8 a.m. USA
EPL: Tottenham at Man. City 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
Softball, NCAA
UCLA vs. Auburn 8 a.m. ESPNU
Texas vs. UCLA 2 p.m. ESPNU
TV SUNDAY
Autos
NASCAR race 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Basketball, men's
Michigan at Wisconsin 11 a.m. Ch 13
Houston at Wichita State 11 a.m. ESPN
Providence at Butler 11 a.m. FS1
Missouri State at Northern Iowa Noon ESPNU
George Mason at Fordham 12:30 p.m. USA
Memphis at SMU 1 p.m. ESPN
Marquette at Creighton 1 p.m. FS1
New Mexico at San Jose State 2 p.m. CBSS
Rutgers at Purdue 3:30 p.m. FS1
Washington State at USC 5:30 p.m. FS1
Mississippi State at Missouri 6 p.m SEC
Basketball, women's
North Carolina at Florida State 10 a.m. BSAZ
UMass at Davidson 10 a.m. CBSS
Texas at West Virginia 10 a.m. ESPN2
Georgia at Auburn 10 a.m. SEC
Tennessee at South Carolina 11 a.m. Ch 9
Purdue at Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN
Syracuse at NC State Noon BSAZ
Georgetown at UConn Noon CBSS
Kentucky at Arkansas Noon SEC
Maryland at Michigan 1 p.m. BTN
Arizona State at Washington 1 p.m. Pac-12A
Arizona at Washington State 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Stanford at Oregon 2 p.m. ESPN2
Oklahoma State at Kansas State 2 p.m. ESPNU
Northwestern at Illinois 3 p.m. BTN
Houston at Tulane 4 p.m. ESPNU
Alabama at Texas A&M 4 p.m. SEC
Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 13
Champions Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf
NBA
All-Star Game 6 p.m. TNT
NHL
Hurricanes at Penguins 11 am. NHL
Stars at Coyotes 5 p.m. BSAZ
Soccer, men's
EPL: Man. United at Leeds United 7 a.m. USA
EPL: Leicester at Wolverhampton 9:30 a.m. USA
Softball, NCAA
Washington vs. Clemson 8 a.m. ESPNU
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)