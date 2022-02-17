 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Autos

NASCAR Trucks race 5:30 p.m. FS1

Basketball, men's

Butler at St. John’s 3 p.m. CBSS

Ohio at Kent State 5 p.m. CBSS

Richmond at VCU 5 p.m. ESPN2

St. Peter’s at Fairfield 5 p.m. ESPNU

Maryland at Nebraska 7 p.m. BTN

Wright State at Oakland 7 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball, women's

Marquette at Georgetown 5 p.m. FS2

Arizona at Washington 8 p.m. Pac-12A

Stanford at Oregon State 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf

Champions Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 2 p.m. Golf

Gymnastics, NCAA

Florida at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC

Auburn at Georgia 5:30 p.m. SEC

Oregon State at Utah 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Alabama at LSU 7 p.m. ESPN

Hockey, NCAA

Minnesota at Penn State 4:30 p.m. BTN

North Dakota at Minnesota-Duluth 7 p.m. CBSS

NBA

All-Star Celebrity Game 5 p.m. ESPN

All-Star Rising Stars Game 7 p.m. TNT

Soccer, men's

Serie A: Torino at Juventus 12:45 p.m. CBSS

Softball, NCAA

Michigan vs. Oklahoma State 8 a.m. ESPNU

Washington vs. Tennessee 10:30 a.m. SEC

Texas vs. Florida State 11 a.m. ESPNU

LSU vs. Oklahoma State 2 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO FRIDAY

Basketball, women's

Arizona at Washington 8 p.m. 1400-AM

NBA

All-Star Rising Stars Game 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race 3:30 p.m. FS1

Basketball, men's

Xavier at UConn 10 a.m. Ch 11

Illinois at Michigan State 10 a.m. ESPN

TCU at Baylor 10 a.m. ESPN2

Boston College at Syracuse 10 a.m. ESPNU

Texas Tech at Texas 10:30 a.m. Ch 9

Alabama at Kentucky 11 a.m. Ch 13

Notre Dame at Wake Forest 11 a.m. BSAZ

Mississippi at Georgia 11 a.m. SEC

Boston U. at Colgate 11:30 a.m. CBSS

Auburn at Florida Noon ESPN

Morgan State at Howard Noon ESPN2

Kansas State at Oklahoma State Noon ESPNU

Clemson at Louisville 1 p.m. BSAZ+

Saint Louis at Davidson 1:30 p.m. CBSS

LSU at South Carolina 1:30 p.m. SEC

Northwestern at Minnesota 2 p.m. BTN

Tennessee at Arkansas 2 p.m. ESPN

North Carolina at Virginia Tech 2 p.m. ESPN2

Georgetown at Villanova 3 p.m. Ch 11

Utah State at Boise State 4 p.m. CBSS

Florida State at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN

Drake at Loyola Chicago 4 p.m. ESPN2

Duquesne at St. Bonaventure 4 p.m. ESPNU

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. SEC

Utah at California 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Colorado State at UNLV 6 p.m. CBSS

Kansas at West Virginia 6 p.m. ESPN

Oregon State at Arizona State 6 p.m. ESPN2

San Diego State at Fresno State 8 p.m. CBSS

Oregon at Arizona 8 p.m. ESPN

Colorado at Stanford 8 p.m. ESPNU

Washington at UCLA 8 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women's

Grand Canyon at New Mexico State 2 p.m. BSAZ

Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13

Champions Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf

NBA

All-Star Saturday Night 6 p.m. TNT

NHL

Blues at Maple Leafs 5 p.m. NHL

Kings at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, men's

EPL: Chelsea at Crystal Palace 8 a.m. USA

EPL: Tottenham at Man. City 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

Softball, NCAA

UCLA vs. Auburn 8 a.m. ESPNU

Texas vs. UCLA 2 p.m. ESPNU

TV SUNDAY

Autos

NASCAR race 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Basketball, men's

Michigan at Wisconsin 11 a.m. Ch 13

Houston at Wichita State 11 a.m. ESPN

Providence at Butler 11 a.m. FS1

Missouri State at Northern Iowa Noon ESPNU

George Mason at Fordham 12:30 p.m. USA

Memphis at SMU 1 p.m. ESPN

Marquette at Creighton 1 p.m. FS1

New Mexico at San Jose State 2 p.m. CBSS

Rutgers at Purdue 3:30 p.m. FS1

Washington State at USC 5:30 p.m. FS1

Mississippi State at Missouri 6 p.m SEC

Basketball, women's

North Carolina at Florida State 10 a.m. BSAZ

UMass at Davidson 10 a.m. CBSS

Texas at West Virginia 10 a.m. ESPN2

Georgia at Auburn 10 a.m. SEC

Tennessee at South Carolina 11 a.m. Ch 9

Purdue at Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN

Syracuse at NC State Noon BSAZ

Georgetown at UConn Noon CBSS

Kentucky at Arkansas Noon SEC

Maryland at Michigan 1 p.m. BTN

Arizona State at Washington 1 p.m. Pac-12A

Arizona at Washington State 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Stanford at Oregon 2 p.m. ESPN2

Oklahoma State at Kansas State 2 p.m. ESPNU

Northwestern at Illinois 3 p.m. BTN

Houston at Tulane 4 p.m. ESPNU

Alabama at Texas A&M 4 p.m. SEC

Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 13

Champions Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf

NBA

All-Star Game 6 p.m. TNT

NHL

Hurricanes at Penguins 11 am. NHL

Stars at Coyotes 5 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, men's

EPL: Man. United at Leeds United 7 a.m. USA

EPL: Leicester at Wolverhampton 9:30 a.m. USA

Softball, NCAA

Washington vs. Clemson 8 a.m. ESPNU

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

