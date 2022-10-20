Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Football, NCAA
Princeton at Harvard 4 p.m. ESPNU
Tulsa at Temple 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
UAB at Western Kentucky 5 p.m. CBSS
Golf
European Tour, second round 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf
Champions Tour, first round (T) 4 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 8 p.m. Golf
MLB
NLCS: Padres at Phillies, Game 3 4:30 p.m. FS1
NBA
Celtics at Heat 4:45 p.m. ESPN
Suns at Trail Blazers 7 p.m. BSAZ
Nuggets at Warriors 7 p.m. ESPN
Skating
ISU Grand Prix 4:30 p.m. USA
Soccer, men's
Washington at Oregon State 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Soccer, women's
U-17: United States vs. Nigeria 3:45 a.m. FS2
U-17: Germany vs. Brazil 7:15 a.m. FS2
Volleyball, women's
Oklahoma at TCU 10:30 a.m. ESPNU
Northwestern at Rutgers 3 p.m. BTN
Penn State at Maryland 5 p.m. BTN
Missouri at Mississippi 5 p.m. SEC
UCLA at Stanford 8 p.m. Pac-12N
Arizona at Washington State 7 p.m. Pac-12A
RADIO FRIDAY
MLB Playoffs
NLCS: Padres at Phillies, Game 3 4:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
NBA
Suns at Trail Blazers (JIP) 7:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Trucks race 10 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity race 1:30 p.m. USA
Football, NCAA
Syracuse at Clemson 9 a.m. Ch 9
Iowa at Ohio State 9 a.m. Ch 11
Indiana at Rutgers 9 a.m. BTN
Louisiana-Monroe at Army 9 a.m. CBSS
Cincinnati at SMU 9 a.m. ESPN
Kansas at Baylor 9 a.m. ESPN2
Houston at Navy 9 a.m. ESPNU
UT-Martin at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC
Duke at Miami 9:30 a.m. BSAZ+
West Virginia at Texas Tech Noon FS1
Texas at Oklahoma State 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Oregon at UCLA 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Mississippi at LSU 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
Northwestern at Maryland 12:30 p.m. BTN
W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio) 12:30 p.m. CBSS
Purdue at Wisconsin 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Memphis at Tulane 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
BYU at Liberty 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
Arizona State at Stanford 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Vanderbilt at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC
Fresno State at New Mexico 3:30 p.m. FS2
San Jose State at New Mexico State 4 p.m. BSAZ
Boise State at Air Force 4 p.m. CBSS
Mississippi State at Alabama 4 p.m. ESPN
Minnesota at Penn State 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
UCF at East Carolina 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Texas A&M at South Carolina 4:30 p.m. SEC
Kansas State at TCU 5 p.m. FS1
Colorado at Oregon State 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Utah State at Wyoming 6:45 p.m. FS2
San Diego State at Nevada 7:30 p.m. CBSS
Washington at California 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Montana at Sacramento State 8 p.m. ESPN2
NC Central at SC State (T) 8 p.m. ESPNU
Golf
European Tour, third round 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Golf
Champions Tour, third round (T) 4 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 8 p.m. Golf
MLB Playoffs
Astros at Yankees 2 p.m. TBS
Padres at Phillies 4:30 p.m. Ch 11
NBA
Spurs at 76ers 3 p.m. NBA
Grizzlies at Mavericks 5:30 p.m. NBA
NHL
Wild at Bruins 10 a.m. NHL
Coyotes at Senators 1 p.m. BSAZ
Stars at Canadiens 4 p.m. NHL
Skating
ISU Grand Prix Noon Ch 4
ISU Grand Prix 5 p.m. USA
Soccer, men's
EPL: Liverpool at Nottingham 4:30 a.m. USA
EPL: Crystal Palace at Everton 7 a.m. USA
EPL: Man. United at Chelsea 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Soccer, women's
U-17: Colombia vs. Tanzania 3:45 a.m. FS2
U-17: Japan vs. Spain 7:15 a.m. FS2
Volleyball, women's NCAA
Nebraska at Illinois 4 p.m. BTN
Purdue at Minnesota 6 p.m. BTN
TV SUNDAY
Autos
Formula One race 10:30 a.m. Ch 9
NASCAR Cup race 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
Golf
European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11:30 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, final round (T) 3:30 p.m. Golf
MLB Playoffs
Padres at Phillies, Game 5 11:30 a.m. FS1
Astros at Yankees, Game 4 4 p.m. TBS
NBA
Wizards at Cavaliers 4 p.m. NBA
Suns at Clippers 7 p.m. NBA
Suns at Clippers 7 p.m. BSAZ
NFL
Packers at Commanders 10 a.m. Ch 11
Lions at Cowboys 10 a.m. Ch 13
Chiefs at 49ers 1:25 p.m. Ch 11
Steelers at Dolphins 5:15 p.m. Ch 4
NHL
Ducks at Red Wings 2 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men's
EPL: Fulham at Leeds United 6 a.m. CNBC
EPL: Leicester at Wolverhampton 6 a.m. USA
EPL: Newcastle at Tottenham 8:30 a.m. USA
MLS: NY City FC at Montreal 10 a.m. ESPN
Napoli at AS Roma 11:45 a.m. CBSS
Wisconsin at Northwestern 1 p.m. BTN
Stanford at UCLA 3 p.m. Pac-12N
MLS: FC Dallas at Austin 5 p.m. ESPN
Liga MX: Pachuca at Monterrey 6 p.m. FS1
Soccer, women's
Rutgers at Michigan State 11 a.m. BTN
UCLA at Utah 11 a.m. Pac-12N
Mississippi State at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. SEC
NWSL: San Diego at Portland 2 p.m. CBSS
NWSL: Kansas City at OL Reign 4:30 p.m. CBSS
Volleyball, women's NCAA
Alabama at Georgia 9 a.m. SEC
Wisconsin at Michigan 10 a.m. ESPN2
Louisville at Pittsburgh 10 a.m. ESPNU
South Carolina at LSU 11 a.m. SEC
Kentucky at Texas A&M Noon ESPNU
UCLA at California 1 p.m. Pac-12N
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)