agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Football, NCAA

Princeton at Harvard 4 p.m. ESPNU

Tulsa at Temple 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

UAB at Western Kentucky 5 p.m. CBSS

Golf

European Tour, second round 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf

Champions Tour, first round (T) 4 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 8 p.m. Golf

MLB

NLCS: Padres at Phillies, Game 3 4:30 p.m. FS1

NBA

Celtics at Heat 4:45 p.m. ESPN

Suns at Trail Blazers 7 p.m. BSAZ

Nuggets at Warriors 7 p.m. ESPN

Skating

ISU Grand Prix 4:30 p.m. USA

Soccer, men's

Washington at Oregon State 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Soccer, women's

U-17: United States vs. Nigeria 3:45 a.m. FS2

U-17: Germany vs. Brazil 7:15 a.m. FS2

Volleyball, women's

Oklahoma at TCU 10:30 a.m. ESPNU

Northwestern at Rutgers 3 p.m. BTN

Penn State at Maryland 5 p.m. BTN

Missouri at Mississippi 5 p.m. SEC

UCLA at Stanford 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Arizona at Washington State 7 p.m. Pac-12A

RADIO FRIDAY

MLB Playoffs

NLCS: Padres at Phillies, Game 3 4:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

NBA

Suns at Trail Blazers (JIP) 7:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Trucks race 10 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Xfinity race 1:30 p.m. USA

Football, NCAA

Syracuse at Clemson 9 a.m. Ch 9

Iowa at Ohio State 9 a.m. Ch 11

Indiana at Rutgers 9 a.m. BTN

Louisiana-Monroe at Army 9 a.m. CBSS

Cincinnati at SMU 9 a.m. ESPN

Kansas at Baylor 9 a.m. ESPN2

Houston at Navy 9 a.m. ESPNU

UT-Martin at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC

Duke at Miami 9:30 a.m. BSAZ+

West Virginia at Texas Tech Noon FS1

Texas at Oklahoma State 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Oregon at UCLA 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Mississippi at LSU 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Northwestern at Maryland 12:30 p.m. BTN

W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio) 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Purdue at Wisconsin 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Memphis at Tulane 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

BYU at Liberty 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

Arizona State at Stanford 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Vanderbilt at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC

Fresno State at New Mexico 3:30 p.m. FS2

San Jose State at New Mexico State 4 p.m. BSAZ

Boise State at Air Force 4 p.m. CBSS

Mississippi State at Alabama 4 p.m. ESPN

Minnesota at Penn State 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

UCF at East Carolina 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Texas A&M at South Carolina 4:30 p.m. SEC

Kansas State at TCU 5 p.m. FS1

Colorado at Oregon State 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Utah State at Wyoming 6:45 p.m. FS2

San Diego State at Nevada 7:30 p.m. CBSS

Washington at California 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Montana at Sacramento State 8 p.m. ESPN2

NC Central at SC State (T) 8 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

European Tour, third round 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Golf

Champions Tour, third round (T) 4 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 8 p.m. Golf

MLB Playoffs

Astros at Yankees 2 p.m. TBS

Padres at Phillies 4:30 p.m. Ch 11

NBA

Spurs at 76ers 3 p.m. NBA

Grizzlies at Mavericks 5:30 p.m. NBA

NHL

Wild at Bruins 10 a.m. NHL

Coyotes at Senators 1 p.m. BSAZ

Stars at Canadiens 4 p.m. NHL

Skating

ISU Grand Prix Noon Ch 4

ISU Grand Prix 5 p.m. USA

Soccer, men's

EPL: Liverpool at Nottingham 4:30 a.m. USA

EPL: Crystal Palace at Everton 7 a.m. USA

EPL: Man. United at Chelsea 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Soccer, women's

U-17: Colombia vs. Tanzania 3:45 a.m. FS2

U-17: Japan vs. Spain 7:15 a.m. FS2

Volleyball, women's NCAA

Nebraska at Illinois 4 p.m. BTN

Purdue at Minnesota 6 p.m. BTN

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 10:30 a.m. Ch 9

NASCAR Cup race 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

Golf

European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round (T) 3:30 p.m. Golf

MLB Playoffs

Padres at Phillies, Game 5 11:30 a.m. FS1

Astros at Yankees, Game 4 4 p.m. TBS

NBA

Wizards at Cavaliers 4 p.m. NBA

Suns at Clippers 7 p.m. NBA

Suns at Clippers 7 p.m. BSAZ

NFL

Packers at Commanders 10 a.m. Ch 11

Lions at Cowboys 10 a.m. Ch 13

Chiefs at 49ers 1:25 p.m. Ch 11

Steelers at Dolphins 5:15 p.m. Ch 4

NHL

Ducks at Red Wings 2 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's

EPL: Fulham at Leeds United 6 a.m. CNBC

EPL: Leicester at Wolverhampton 6 a.m. USA

EPL: Newcastle at Tottenham 8:30 a.m. USA

MLS: NY City FC at Montreal 10 a.m. ESPN

Napoli at AS Roma 11:45 a.m. CBSS

Wisconsin at Northwestern 1 p.m. BTN

Stanford at UCLA 3 p.m. Pac-12N

MLS: FC Dallas at Austin 5 p.m. ESPN

Liga MX: Pachuca at Monterrey 6 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women's

Rutgers at Michigan State 11 a.m. BTN

UCLA at Utah 11 a.m. Pac-12N

Mississippi State at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. SEC

NWSL: San Diego at Portland 2 p.m. CBSS

NWSL: Kansas City at OL Reign 4:30 p.m. CBSS

Volleyball, women's NCAA

Alabama at Georgia 9 a.m. SEC

Wisconsin at Michigan 10 a.m. ESPN2

Louisville at Pittsburgh 10 a.m. ESPNU

South Carolina at LSU 11 a.m. SEC

Kentucky at Texas A&M Noon ESPNU

UCLA at California 1 p.m. Pac-12N

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

