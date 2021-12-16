 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men's

St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech 2 p.m. ESPN2

Furman at Mississippi State 5 p.m. SEC

Villanova at Creighton 6 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women's

SMU at Colorado 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Football, NCAA

Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee State vs. Toledo 10 a.m. ESPN

Cure Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN2

Division-III final: Mary Hardin-Baylor vs. North Central 5 p.m. ESPNU

NJCAA final: New Mexico Military vs. Iowa Western 6 p.m. CBSS

FCS semifinal: James Madison at North Dakota State. 7:15 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

Champions Tour, first round 10:30 a.m. Golf

Hockey, women's

Canada at United States 6 p.m. NHL

NBA

Warriors at Celtics 5:45 p.m. ESPN

Lakers at Timberwolves 8 p.m. ESPN

RADIO FRIDAY

Basketball, women's

Arizona at NAU 4 p.m. 1400-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men's

Tennessee vs. Memphis 10 a.m. ESPN2

Butler vs. Purdue 10 a.m. Ch 11

Pittsburgh at St. John’s 10 a.m. FS1

Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech 11 a.m. Ch 13

Florida vs. South Florida 11 a.m. BSAZ

St. Francis (Pa.) at Illinois 11 a.m. BTN

Hampton vs. NC Central 11 a.m. TNT

TCU at Georgetown Noon FS1

Cal State Bakersfield at Colorado Noon Pac-12N

Indiana vs. Notre Dame 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Louisville at Western Kentucky 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Austin Peay at Vanderbilt 12:30 p.m. SEC

UCLA vs. North Carolina 1 p.m. Ch 13

Iona vs. Seton Hall 1 p.m. FS2

DePaul at Northwestern 1 p.m. BTN

UCF vs. Florida State 1:30 p.m. BSAZ

Penn State at VCU 1:30 p.m. NBCS

HBCU Dunk Contest 1:30 p.m. TNT

Marquette at Xavier 2 p.m. FS1

USC vs. Georgia Tech 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Howard vs. NC A&T 2 p.m. TNT

Utah at Missouri 2:30 p.m. SEC

Providence at UConn 3 p.m. Ch 11

Rider at Rutgers 3 p.m. BTN

West Virginia at UAB 3 p.m. CBSS

Ohio State vs. Kentucky 3:30 p.m. Ch 13

Cal Baptist at Arizona 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Dayton at Mississippi 4:30 p.m. SEC

Southern Utah at Michigan 5 p.m. BTN

LSU vs. Louisiana Tech 5 p.m. CBSS

Oklahoma State vs. Houston 5 p.m. ESPNU

Texas A&M at Oregon State 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Jackson State at Alabama 6:30 p.m. SEC

Utah State vs. Iowa 7 p.m. BTN

Auburn at Saint Louis 7 p.m. CBSS

Baylor at Oregon 8 p.m. ESPN2

Seattle at Washington 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Loyola Marymount at Nevada 9 p.m. CBSS

Basketball, women's

Stanford at Tennessee 3:15 p.m. ESPN2

Boxing

PBC Fight Night Prelims 4 p.m. FS1

PBC Fight Night 6 p.m. Ch 11

Football, NCAA

Boca Raton Bowl: W. Kent. vs. App. St. 9 a.m. ESPN

Celebration Bowl: SC St. vs. Jackson St. 10 a.m. Ch 9l

FCS semifinal: S. Dak. St. at Mont. St. Noon ESPN2

New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fres. St. 12:15 p.m. ESPN

Independence Bowl: UAB vs. BYU 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

LendingTree Bowl: E. Mich. vs. Liberty 3:45 p.m. ESPN

LA Bowl: Utah State vs. Oregon State 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

Division II final: Ferris St. vs. Valdosta St. 7 p.m. ESPNU

New Orleans Bow: Louisiana vs. Marshall 7:15 p.m. ESPN

NBA

Knicks at Celtics 5 p.m. NBA

NFL

Raiders at Browns 2:30 p.m. NFL

Patriots at Colts 6:20 p.m. NFL

NHL

Panthers at Wild Noon NHL

Bruins at Canadiens 5 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

Egypt vs. Qatar 2:50 a.m. FS1

EPL: Brighton at Man. United 5:25 p.m. NBCS

EPL: Burnley at Aston Villa 7:55 a.m. NBCS

Tunisia vs. Algeria 8 a.m. FS1

EPL: Arsenal at Leed United 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

United States vs. Bosnia-Herz. 6 p.m. FS1

Volleyball, women's

NCAA championship 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men's

Hampton vs. NC Central 8 a.m. NBA

Howard vs. North Carolina A&T 10 a.m. NBA

Texas vs. Stanford 1 p.m. Ch 9

Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma 1 p.m. BSAZ

Dartmouth at California 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Kansas State at Nebraska 4 p.m. BTN

San Francisco at Arizona State 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women's

Marquette at Seton Hall 10 a.m. FS1

Drake at Nebraska 11 a.m. BTN

Baylor at Michigan 11 a.m. ESPN

Louisville vs. UConn 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Jackson State at Mississippi State 3 p.m. SEC

Texas vs. Arizona 3:30 p.m. ESPN

Ohio State at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12N

NBA

Nuggets at Nets 5:30 p.m. NBA

Hornets at Suns 6 p.m. BSAZ

NFL

Cardinals at Lions 11 a.m. Ch 11

Titans at Steelers 11 a.m. Ch 13

Packers at Ravens 2:25 p.m. Ch 11

Saints at Buccaneers 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

NHL

Coyotes at Canucks 8 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer, men's

EPL: Leicester City at Everton 4:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Chelsea at Wolverhampton 7 a.m. USA

Soccer, women's

FASL: West Ham at Chelsea 9:30 a.m. NBCS

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Steph Curry breaks NBA all-time record for 3-pointers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News