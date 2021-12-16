Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Basketball, men's
St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech 2 p.m. ESPN2
Furman at Mississippi State 5 p.m. SEC
Villanova at Creighton 6 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women's
SMU at Colorado 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Football, NCAA
Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee State vs. Toledo 10 a.m. ESPN
Cure Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN2
Division-III final: Mary Hardin-Baylor vs. North Central 5 p.m. ESPNU
NJCAA final: New Mexico Military vs. Iowa Western 6 p.m. CBSS
FCS semifinal: James Madison at North Dakota State. 7:15 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
Champions Tour, first round 10:30 a.m. Golf
Hockey, women's
Canada at United States 6 p.m. NHL
NBA
Warriors at Celtics 5:45 p.m. ESPN
Lakers at Timberwolves 8 p.m. ESPN
RADIO FRIDAY
Basketball, women's
Arizona at NAU 4 p.m. 1400-AM
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men's
Tennessee vs. Memphis 10 a.m. ESPN2
Butler vs. Purdue 10 a.m. Ch 11
Pittsburgh at St. John’s 10 a.m. FS1
Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech 11 a.m. Ch 13
Florida vs. South Florida 11 a.m. BSAZ
St. Francis (Pa.) at Illinois 11 a.m. BTN
Hampton vs. NC Central 11 a.m. TNT
TCU at Georgetown Noon FS1
Cal State Bakersfield at Colorado Noon Pac-12N
Indiana vs. Notre Dame 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Louisville at Western Kentucky 12:30 p.m. CBSS
Austin Peay at Vanderbilt 12:30 p.m. SEC
UCLA vs. North Carolina 1 p.m. Ch 13
Iona vs. Seton Hall 1 p.m. FS2
DePaul at Northwestern 1 p.m. BTN
UCF vs. Florida State 1:30 p.m. BSAZ
Penn State at VCU 1:30 p.m. NBCS
HBCU Dunk Contest 1:30 p.m. TNT
Marquette at Xavier 2 p.m. FS1
USC vs. Georgia Tech 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Howard vs. NC A&T 2 p.m. TNT
Utah at Missouri 2:30 p.m. SEC
Providence at UConn 3 p.m. Ch 11
Rider at Rutgers 3 p.m. BTN
West Virginia at UAB 3 p.m. CBSS
Ohio State vs. Kentucky 3:30 p.m. Ch 13
Cal Baptist at Arizona 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Dayton at Mississippi 4:30 p.m. SEC
Southern Utah at Michigan 5 p.m. BTN
LSU vs. Louisiana Tech 5 p.m. CBSS
Oklahoma State vs. Houston 5 p.m. ESPNU
Texas A&M at Oregon State 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Jackson State at Alabama 6:30 p.m. SEC
Utah State vs. Iowa 7 p.m. BTN
Auburn at Saint Louis 7 p.m. CBSS
Baylor at Oregon 8 p.m. ESPN2
Seattle at Washington 8 p.m. Pac-12N
Loyola Marymount at Nevada 9 p.m. CBSS
Basketball, women's
Stanford at Tennessee 3:15 p.m. ESPN2
Boxing
PBC Fight Night Prelims 4 p.m. FS1
PBC Fight Night 6 p.m. Ch 11
Football, NCAA
Boca Raton Bowl: W. Kent. vs. App. St. 9 a.m. ESPN
Celebration Bowl: SC St. vs. Jackson St. 10 a.m. Ch 9l
FCS semifinal: S. Dak. St. at Mont. St. Noon ESPN2
New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fres. St. 12:15 p.m. ESPN
Independence Bowl: UAB vs. BYU 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
LendingTree Bowl: E. Mich. vs. Liberty 3:45 p.m. ESPN
LA Bowl: Utah State vs. Oregon State 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
Division II final: Ferris St. vs. Valdosta St. 7 p.m. ESPNU
New Orleans Bow: Louisiana vs. Marshall 7:15 p.m. ESPN
NBA
Knicks at Celtics 5 p.m. NBA
NFL
Raiders at Browns 2:30 p.m. NFL
Patriots at Colts 6:20 p.m. NFL
NHL
Panthers at Wild Noon NHL
Bruins at Canadiens 5 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's
Egypt vs. Qatar 2:50 a.m. FS1
EPL: Brighton at Man. United 5:25 p.m. NBCS
EPL: Burnley at Aston Villa 7:55 a.m. NBCS
Tunisia vs. Algeria 8 a.m. FS1
EPL: Arsenal at Leed United 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
United States vs. Bosnia-Herz. 6 p.m. FS1
Volleyball, women's
NCAA championship 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men's
Hampton vs. NC Central 8 a.m. NBA
Howard vs. North Carolina A&T 10 a.m. NBA
Texas vs. Stanford 1 p.m. Ch 9
Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma 1 p.m. BSAZ
Dartmouth at California 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Kansas State at Nebraska 4 p.m. BTN
San Francisco at Arizona State 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, women's
Marquette at Seton Hall 10 a.m. FS1
Drake at Nebraska 11 a.m. BTN
Baylor at Michigan 11 a.m. ESPN
Louisville vs. UConn 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Jackson State at Mississippi State 3 p.m. SEC
Texas vs. Arizona 3:30 p.m. ESPN
Ohio State at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12N
NBA
Nuggets at Nets 5:30 p.m. NBA
Hornets at Suns 6 p.m. BSAZ
NFL
Cardinals at Lions 11 a.m. Ch 11
Titans at Steelers 11 a.m. Ch 13
Packers at Ravens 2:25 p.m. Ch 11
Saints at Buccaneers 6:20 p.m. Ch 4
NHL
Coyotes at Canucks 8 p.m. BSAZ+
Soccer, men's
EPL: Leicester City at Everton 4:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Chelsea at Wolverhampton 7 a.m. USA
Soccer, women's
FASL: West Ham at Chelsea 9:30 a.m. NBCS
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)