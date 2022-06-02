 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Baseball, NCAA Tournament

Florida State vs. UCLA 9 a.m. ESPN2

UConn vs. Wake Forest 10 a.m. ESPNU

Grand Canyon vs. Arkansas 10 a.m. SEC

San Diego vs. Vanderbilt 1 p.m. ESPNU

Alabama State at Tennessee 3 p.m. SEC

Teams TBA 4 p.m. ESPNU

New Mexico State at Oregon State 7 p.m. ESPNU

Football

USFL: Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey 5 p.m. USA

Golf

European Tour, second round 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, second round Noon USA

Champions Tour, first round (T) 3 p.m. Golf

People are also reading…

MLB

Cardinals at Cubs 11 a.m. MLB

D-backs at Pirates 4 p.m. BSAZ

NHL

Lightning at Rangers, Game 2 5 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's

Azerbaijan at Kazakhstan 6:50 a.m. FS2

Belgium vs. Netherlands 11:30 a.m. FS1

Softball, NCAA

UCLA vs. Northwestern 4 p.m. ESPN2

Arizona vs. Oregon State 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

Tennis

French Open, men’s semifinals 5:30 a.m. TEN

French Open, men’s semifinals (T) 11 a.m. Ch 4

WNBA

Sun at Mercury 7 p.m. BSAZ

Sun at Mercury 7 p.m. CBSS

RADIO FRIDAY

Baseball

NCAA Tournament: Mississippi vs. Arizona 10:55 a.m. 1290-AM

MLB

D-backs at Pirates 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Trucks race 10:30 a.m. FS1

Baseball, NCAA

NCAA Tournament TBD

Football

USFL: New Orleans at Birmingham Noon Ch 11

Golf

European Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round Noon USA

Champions Tour, second round (T) 3 p.m. Golf

MLB

Tigers-Yankees or Cardinals-Cubs 10 a.m. MLB

D-backs at Pirates 1 p.m. BSAZ

White Sox at Rays 1 p.m. MLB

Mets-Dodgers or Braves-Rockies 7 p.m. MLB

NHL Playoffs

Avalanche at Oilers, Game 3 5 p.m. TNT

Soccer, men's

Birmingham at Phoenix Rising 7:30 p.m. BSAZ

Softball

Texas vs. Oklahoma Noon Ch 9

Oklahoma State vs. Florida 4 p.m. ESPN

Tennis

French Open, women’s final 6 a.m. Ch 4

TV SUNDAY

Autos

NASCAR race 12:30 p.m. FS1

Baseball, NCAA

NCAA Tournament TBD

Football

USFL: Michigan vs. Philadelphia 9 a.m. Ch 11

USFL: Houston vs. Tampa Bay 1 p.m. Ch 4

Golf

European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round Noon USA

Champions Tour, final round (T) 3 p.m. Golf

MLB

D-backs at Pirates 10:30 a.m. BSAZ

Angels-Phillies or W. Sox-Rays 10:30 a.m. MLB

Mets-Dodgers or Red Sox-A’s 1:30 p.m. MLB

Cardinals at Cubs 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA Finals

Celtics at Warriors, Game 2 6 p.m. Ch 9

NHL Playoffs

Rangers at Lightning, Game 3 Noon ESPN

Softball, NCAA

WCWS, Game 9 Noon Ch 9

WCWS, Game 10 4 p.m. ESPN2

Tennis

French Open, men’s final 6 a.m. Ch 4

WNBA

Sparks at Mercury 3 p.m. BSAZ

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) - tape delay

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Arizona Wildcats players react to opening round loss in WCWS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News