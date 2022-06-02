Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Baseball, NCAA Tournament
Florida State vs. UCLA 9 a.m. ESPN2
UConn vs. Wake Forest 10 a.m. ESPNU
Grand Canyon vs. Arkansas 10 a.m. SEC
San Diego vs. Vanderbilt 1 p.m. ESPNU
Alabama State at Tennessee 3 p.m. SEC
Teams TBA 4 p.m. ESPNU
New Mexico State at Oregon State 7 p.m. ESPNU
Football
USFL: Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey 5 p.m. USA
Golf
European Tour, second round 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, second round Noon USA
Champions Tour, first round (T) 3 p.m. Golf
MLB
Cardinals at Cubs 11 a.m. MLB
D-backs at Pirates 4 p.m. BSAZ
NHL
Lightning at Rangers, Game 2 5 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men's
Azerbaijan at Kazakhstan 6:50 a.m. FS2
Belgium vs. Netherlands 11:30 a.m. FS1
Softball, NCAA
UCLA vs. Northwestern 4 p.m. ESPN2
Arizona vs. Oregon State 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
Tennis
French Open, men’s semifinals 5:30 a.m. TEN
French Open, men’s semifinals (T) 11 a.m. Ch 4
WNBA
Sun at Mercury 7 p.m. BSAZ
Sun at Mercury 7 p.m. CBSS
RADIO FRIDAY
Baseball
NCAA Tournament: Mississippi vs. Arizona 10:55 a.m. 1290-AM
MLB
D-backs at Pirates 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Trucks race 10:30 a.m. FS1
Baseball, NCAA
NCAA Tournament TBD
Football
USFL: New Orleans at Birmingham Noon Ch 11
Golf
European Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round Noon USA
Champions Tour, second round (T) 3 p.m. Golf
MLB
Tigers-Yankees or Cardinals-Cubs 10 a.m. MLB
D-backs at Pirates 1 p.m. BSAZ
White Sox at Rays 1 p.m. MLB
Mets-Dodgers or Braves-Rockies 7 p.m. MLB
NHL Playoffs
Avalanche at Oilers, Game 3 5 p.m. TNT
Soccer, men's
Birmingham at Phoenix Rising 7:30 p.m. BSAZ
Softball
Texas vs. Oklahoma Noon Ch 9
Oklahoma State vs. Florida 4 p.m. ESPN
Tennis
French Open, women’s final 6 a.m. Ch 4
TV SUNDAY
Autos
NASCAR race 12:30 p.m. FS1
Baseball, NCAA
NCAA Tournament TBD
Football
USFL: Michigan vs. Philadelphia 9 a.m. Ch 11
USFL: Houston vs. Tampa Bay 1 p.m. Ch 4
Golf
European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round Noon USA
Champions Tour, final round (T) 3 p.m. Golf
MLB
D-backs at Pirates 10:30 a.m. BSAZ
Angels-Phillies or W. Sox-Rays 10:30 a.m. MLB
Mets-Dodgers or Red Sox-A’s 1:30 p.m. MLB
Cardinals at Cubs 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA Finals
Celtics at Warriors, Game 2 6 p.m. Ch 9
NHL Playoffs
Rangers at Lightning, Game 3 Noon ESPN
Softball, NCAA
WCWS, Game 9 Noon Ch 9
WCWS, Game 10 4 p.m. ESPN2
Tennis
French Open, men’s final 6 a.m. Ch 4
WNBA
Sparks at Mercury 3 p.m. BSAZ
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (T) - tape delay
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)