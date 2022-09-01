Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Football, NCAA
Western Michigan at Michigan State 4 p.m. ESPN
Virginia Tech at Old Dominion 4 p.m. ESPNU
Illinois at Indiana 5 pm. FS1
TCU at Colorado 7 p.m. ESPN
Golf
European Tour, second round 4 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 10 a.m. Golf
MLB
Yankees-Rays or Rangers-Red Sox 4 p.m. MLB
Marlins at Braves 4:20 p.m. ATV
Brewers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ
Astros at Angels 7 p.m. MLB
Phillies at Giants 7:15 p.m. ATV
Soccer, men's
Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Juarez 7 p.m. FS2
Tennis
U.S. Open, third round 9 a.m. ESPN
U.S. Open, third round 3 p.m. ESPN2
U.S. Open, third round 4 p.m. ESPN2
Volleyball, women's NCAA
Utah at Purdue 3:30 p.m. BTN
Marquette at Wisconsin 6 p.m. BTN
RADIO FRIDAY
MLB
Brewers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race Noon USA
Football, NCAA
Colorado State at Michigan 9 a.m. Ch 9
Buffalo at Maryland 9 a.m. BTN
Delaware at Navy 9 a.m. CBSS
NC State at East Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN
North Carolina at Appalachian State 9 a.m. ESPNU
South Dakota State at Iowa 9 a.m. FS1
Sam Houston at Texas A&M 9 a.m. SEC
Richmond at Virginia 9:30 a.m. BSAZ
Bowling Green at UCLA 11:30 a.m. Pac-12N
Oregon vs. Georgia 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
UTEP at Oklahoma 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Arizona at San Diego State 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
North Dakota at Nebraska 12:30 p.m. BTN
Houston at UTSA 12:30 p.m. CBSS
Cincinnati at Arkansas 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Tulsa at Wyoming 12:30 p.m. FS1
BYU at South Florida 1 p.m. ESPNU
Troy at Mississippi 1 p.m. SEC
Rice at USC 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Utah at Florida 4 p.m. ESPN
Illinois State at Wisconsin 4 p.m. FS1
Notre Dame at Ohio State 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
SMU at North Texas 4:30 p.m. CBSS
Memphis at Mississippi State 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Utah State at Alabama 4:30 p.m. SEC
Idaho at Washington State 6:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Boise State at Oregon State 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Kent State at Washington 7:30 p.m. FS1
Golf
European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
MLB
Phillies-Giants or Rangers-Red Sox 1 p.m. MLB
Mariners at Guardians 4 p.m. Ch 11
Brewers at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ
Soccer, men's
EPL: Liverpool at Everton 4:30 a.m. USA
EPL: Leeds at Brentford 7 a.m. USA
EPL: Man. City at Aston Villa 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Phoenix Rising at Colo. Springs 6 p.m. BSAZ+
Soccer, women's
Nigeria at United States 10:30 a.m. Ch 11
Tennis
U.S. Open, third round 8 a.m. ESPN2
U.S. Open, third round 4 p.m. ESPN2
Volleyball, women's NCAA
Mississippi at Nebraska 5 p.m. BTN
TV SUNDAY
Autos
Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
IndyCar race 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
NASCAR Cup race 3 p.m. USA
Basketball
Big3 League Celebrity Game 1 p.m. Ch 13
Football, NCAA
Florida A&M vs. Jackson State Noon ESPN2
Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee 4 p.m. ESPNU
Florida State vs. LSU 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
Golf
European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
MLB
Yankees-Rays or Rangers-R.Sox 10:30 a.m. MLB
Brewers at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ
Astros-Angels or Phillies-Giants 1:30 p.m. MLB
Padres at Dodgers 4 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men's
EPL: Leicester City at Brighton 6 a.m. USA
EPL: Arsenal at Man. United 8:30 a.m. USA
MLS: Atlanta United at Portland 2:30 p.m. Ch 11
San Jose State at Stanford 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Soccer, women's
Kansas at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC
Cal Poly at Stanford 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Alabama at Utah 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Tennis
U.S. Open, round of 16 8 a.m. ESPN
U.S. Open, round of 16 4 p.m. ESPN2
Volleyball, women's NCAA
Florida at Minnesota 10:30 a.m. BTN
Texas at Stanford 1 p.m. Pac-12N
WNBA Playoffs
Sky at Sun, Game 3 10 a.m. ESPN2
Aces at Storm, Game 3 Noon Ch 9
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ATV is Apple TV+ BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)