Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Football, NCAA

Western Michigan at Michigan State 4 p.m. ESPN

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion 4 p.m. ESPNU

Illinois at Indiana 5 pm. FS1

TCU at Colorado 7 p.m. ESPN

Golf

European Tour, second round 4 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 10 a.m. Golf

MLB

Yankees-Rays or Rangers-Red Sox 4 p.m. MLB

Marlins at Braves 4:20 p.m. ATV

Brewers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

Astros at Angels 7 p.m. MLB

Phillies at Giants 7:15 p.m. ATV

Soccer, men's

Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Juarez 7 p.m. FS2

Tennis

U.S. Open, third round 9 a.m. ESPN

U.S. Open, third round 3 p.m. ESPN2

U.S. Open, third round 4 p.m. ESPN2

Volleyball, women's NCAA

Utah at Purdue 3:30 p.m. BTN

Marquette at Wisconsin 6 p.m. BTN

RADIO FRIDAY

MLB

Brewers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race Noon USA

Football, NCAA

Colorado State at Michigan 9 a.m. Ch 9

Buffalo at Maryland 9 a.m. BTN

Delaware at Navy 9 a.m. CBSS

NC State at East Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN

North Carolina at Appalachian State 9 a.m. ESPNU

South Dakota State at Iowa 9 a.m. FS1

Sam Houston at Texas A&M 9 a.m. SEC

Richmond at Virginia 9:30 a.m. BSAZ

Bowling Green at UCLA 11:30 a.m. Pac-12N

Oregon vs. Georgia 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

UTEP at Oklahoma 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Arizona at San Diego State 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

North Dakota at Nebraska 12:30 p.m. BTN

Houston at UTSA 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Cincinnati at Arkansas 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Tulsa at Wyoming 12:30 p.m. FS1

BYU at South Florida 1 p.m. ESPNU

Troy at Mississippi 1 p.m. SEC

Rice at USC 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Utah at Florida 4 p.m. ESPN

Illinois State at Wisconsin 4 p.m. FS1

Notre Dame at Ohio State 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

SMU at North Texas 4:30 p.m. CBSS

Memphis at Mississippi State 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Utah State at Alabama 4:30 p.m. SEC

Idaho at Washington State 6:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Boise State at Oregon State 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Kent State at Washington 7:30 p.m. FS1

Golf

European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

MLB

Phillies-Giants or Rangers-Red Sox 1 p.m. MLB

Mariners at Guardians 4 p.m. Ch 11

Brewers at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, men's

EPL: Liverpool at Everton 4:30 a.m. USA

EPL: Leeds at Brentford 7 a.m. USA

EPL: Man. City at Aston Villa 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Phoenix Rising at Colo. Springs 6 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer, women's

Nigeria at United States 10:30 a.m. Ch 11

Tennis

U.S. Open, third round 8 a.m. ESPN2

U.S. Open, third round 4 p.m. ESPN2

Volleyball, women's NCAA

Mississippi at Nebraska 5 p.m. BTN

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

IndyCar race 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

NASCAR Cup race 3 p.m. USA

Basketball

Big3 League Celebrity Game 1 p.m. Ch 13

Football, NCAA

Florida A&M vs. Jackson State Noon ESPN2

Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee 4 p.m. ESPNU

Florida State vs. LSU 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

Golf

European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

MLB

Yankees-Rays or Rangers-R.Sox 10:30 a.m. MLB

Brewers at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ

Astros-Angels or Phillies-Giants 1:30 p.m. MLB

Padres at Dodgers 4 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's

EPL: Leicester City at Brighton 6 a.m. USA

EPL: Arsenal at Man. United 8:30 a.m. USA

MLS: Atlanta United at Portland 2:30 p.m. Ch 11

San Jose State at Stanford 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Soccer, women's

Kansas at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC

Cal Poly at Stanford 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Alabama at Utah 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Tennis

U.S. Open, round of 16 8 a.m. ESPN

U.S. Open, round of 16 4 p.m. ESPN2

Volleyball, women's NCAA

Florida at Minnesota 10:30 a.m. BTN

Texas at Stanford 1 p.m. Pac-12N

WNBA Playoffs

Sky at Sun, Game 3 10 a.m. ESPN2

Aces at Storm, Game 3 Noon Ch 9

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ATV is Apple TV+ BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

