Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men's

Toledo at Ohio 4 p.m. CBSS

St. Bonaventure at Duquesne 5 p.m. ESPN2

Illinois at Maryland 5 p.m. FS1

Kent State at Buffalo 6 p.m. CBSS

Michigan State at Wisconsin 7 p.m. FS1

Fresno State at Nevada 9 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women's

Colorado at Arizona State 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Utah at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12A

Oregon at Washington (JIP) 9 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 5 p.m. Golf

European Tour, third round Midnight Golf

Gymnastics, NCAA

Arizona State at Utah 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Hockey, men's

Michigan at Minnesota 7 p.m. ESPN

Colorado at Denver 8 p.m. CBSS

NBA

Bulls at Bucks 6:15 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Coyotes at Islanders 5:30 p.m. BSAZ

Wild at Blackhawks 6:30 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Norwich City at Watford 1 p.m. USA

Tennis

Australian Open, third round (tape) Noon ESPN2

Australian Open, third round 7 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO FRIDAY

Basketball, women's

Utah at Arizona 7 p.m. 1400-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men's

Villanova at Georgetown 10 a.m. Ch 11

Virginia Tech at Boston College 10 a.m. BSAZ

Rutgers at Minnesota 10 a.m. BTN

Syracuse at Duke 10 a.m. ESPN

West Virginia at Texas Tech 10 a.m. ESPN2

Temple at South Florida 10 a.m. ESPNU

Seton Hall at St. John’s 10 a.m. FS1

George Washington at Rhode Island 10:30 a.m. USA

Kentucky at Auburn 11 a.m. Ch 13

Vanderbilt at Florida 11 a.m. SEC

Army at Navy 11:30 a.m. CBSS

Florida State at Miami Noon ESPN

Oklahoma State at Texas Noon ESPN2

Tulane at UCF Noon ESPNU

Colorado State at Air Force Noon FS1

St. Joseph’s at VCU 12:30 p.m. USA

Missouri State at Loyola Chicago 1:30 p.m. CBSS

Georgia at South Carolina 1:30 p.m. SEC

Notre Dame at Louisville 2 p.m. ESPN

TCU at Iowa State 2 p.m. ESPN2

Mississippi at Mississippi State 2 p.m. ESPNU

Penn State at Iowa 2:30 p.m. BTN

Richmond at La Salle 2:30 p.m. USA

DePaul at Creighton 3:30 p.m. CBSS

LSU at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN

East Carolina at Houston 4 p.m. ESPN2

Drake at Northern Iowa 4 p.m. ESPNU

Missouri at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC

USC at Utah 4:30 p.m. Pac-12N

New Mexico at Wyoming 5:30 p.m. CBSS

Washington State at Oregon State 6 p.m. ESPNU

Texas A&M at Arkansas 6:30 p.m. SEC

UCLA at Colorado 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Boise State at San Diego State 7:30 p.m. CBSS

Saint Mary’s at Loyola Marymount 8 p.m. ESPNU

Basketball, women's

Army at Navy 9 a.m. CBSS

BYU at San Diego 2 p.m. BSAZ

Bowling

Players Championship, East Finals 2 p.m. FS1

Players Championship, South Finals 4 p.m. FS1

Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Golf

Champions Tour, third round 5 p.m. Golf

NBA

Thunder at Cavaliers 6 p.m. NBA

Pacers at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

NFL Playoffs

Bengals at Titans 2:30 p.m. Ch 13

49ers at Packers 6:15 p.m. Ch 11

NHL

Flyers at Sabres 11 a.m. NHL

Canadiens at Avalanche 5 p.m. NHL

Coyotes at Rangers 5 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer, men's

EPL: Aston Villa at Everton 5:30 a.m. USA

EPL: Newcastle at Leeds 8 a.m. USA

Tennis

Australian Open, third round 7 p.m. ESPN2

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men's

Butler at Providence 10 a.m. FS1

Northwestern at Purdue 11 a.m. BTN

Xavier at Marquette Noon FS1

Memphis at Tulsa 1 p.m. ESPN

Arizona at California 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Michigan at Indiana 1:30 p.m. Ch 13

Wichita State at SMU 3 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball, women's

Miami at Boston College 10 a.m. BSAZ

St. Bonaventure at George Mason 10 a.m. CBSS

Fordham at Dayton 10 a.m. ESPNU

Mississippi at Kentucky 10 a.m. SEC

Ohio State at Rutgers 11 a.m. ESPN2

Clemson at Florida State Noon BSAZ

DePaul at Xavier Noon CBSS

Oklahoma at Kansas State Noon ESPNU

Tennessee at Georgia Noon SEC

Iowa State at Baylor 1 p.m. ESPN2

Alabama at Auburn 2 p.m. ESPNU

Mississippi State at Arkansas 2 p.m. SEC

Texas A&M at Missouri 4 p.m. SEC

Stanford at California 5 p.m. Pac-12N

UCLA at USC 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 5 p.m. Golf

NBA

Lakers at Heat 4 p.m. NBA

Jazz at Warriors 6:30 p.m. NBA

NFL Playoffs

Rams at Buccaneers 1 p.m. Ch 4

Bills at Chiefs 4:30 p.m. Ch 13

NHL

Jets at Penguins 11 a.m. NHL

Tennis

Australian Open, third round 7 p.m. ESPN2

