Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Basketball, men's
Toledo at Ohio 4 p.m. CBSS
St. Bonaventure at Duquesne 5 p.m. ESPN2
Illinois at Maryland 5 p.m. FS1
Kent State at Buffalo 6 p.m. CBSS
Michigan State at Wisconsin 7 p.m. FS1
Fresno State at Nevada 9 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women's
Colorado at Arizona State 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Utah at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12A
Oregon at Washington (JIP) 9 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf
Champions Tour, second round 5 p.m. Golf
European Tour, third round Midnight Golf
Gymnastics, NCAA
Arizona State at Utah 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Hockey, men's
Michigan at Minnesota 7 p.m. ESPN
Colorado at Denver 8 p.m. CBSS
NBA
Bulls at Bucks 6:15 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Coyotes at Islanders 5:30 p.m. BSAZ
Wild at Blackhawks 6:30 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's
EPL: Norwich City at Watford 1 p.m. USA
Tennis
Australian Open, third round (tape) Noon ESPN2
Australian Open, third round 7 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO FRIDAY
Basketball, women's
Utah at Arizona 7 p.m. 1400-AM
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men's
Villanova at Georgetown 10 a.m. Ch 11
Virginia Tech at Boston College 10 a.m. BSAZ
Rutgers at Minnesota 10 a.m. BTN
Syracuse at Duke 10 a.m. ESPN
West Virginia at Texas Tech 10 a.m. ESPN2
Temple at South Florida 10 a.m. ESPNU
Seton Hall at St. John’s 10 a.m. FS1
George Washington at Rhode Island 10:30 a.m. USA
Kentucky at Auburn 11 a.m. Ch 13
Vanderbilt at Florida 11 a.m. SEC
Army at Navy 11:30 a.m. CBSS
Florida State at Miami Noon ESPN
Oklahoma State at Texas Noon ESPN2
Tulane at UCF Noon ESPNU
Colorado State at Air Force Noon FS1
St. Joseph’s at VCU 12:30 p.m. USA
Missouri State at Loyola Chicago 1:30 p.m. CBSS
Georgia at South Carolina 1:30 p.m. SEC
Notre Dame at Louisville 2 p.m. ESPN
TCU at Iowa State 2 p.m. ESPN2
Mississippi at Mississippi State 2 p.m. ESPNU
Penn State at Iowa 2:30 p.m. BTN
Richmond at La Salle 2:30 p.m. USA
DePaul at Creighton 3:30 p.m. CBSS
LSU at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN
East Carolina at Houston 4 p.m. ESPN2
Drake at Northern Iowa 4 p.m. ESPNU
Missouri at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC
USC at Utah 4:30 p.m. Pac-12N
New Mexico at Wyoming 5:30 p.m. CBSS
Washington State at Oregon State 6 p.m. ESPNU
Texas A&M at Arkansas 6:30 p.m. SEC
UCLA at Colorado 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Boise State at San Diego State 7:30 p.m. CBSS
Saint Mary’s at Loyola Marymount 8 p.m. ESPNU
Basketball, women's
Army at Navy 9 a.m. CBSS
BYU at San Diego 2 p.m. BSAZ
Bowling
Players Championship, East Finals 2 p.m. FS1
Players Championship, South Finals 4 p.m. FS1
Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Golf
Champions Tour, third round 5 p.m. Golf
NBA
Thunder at Cavaliers 6 p.m. NBA
Pacers at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ
NFL Playoffs
Bengals at Titans 2:30 p.m. Ch 13
49ers at Packers 6:15 p.m. Ch 11
NHL
Flyers at Sabres 11 a.m. NHL
Canadiens at Avalanche 5 p.m. NHL
Coyotes at Rangers 5 p.m. BSAZ+
Soccer, men's
EPL: Aston Villa at Everton 5:30 a.m. USA
EPL: Newcastle at Leeds 8 a.m. USA
Tennis
Australian Open, third round 7 p.m. ESPN2
TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men's
Butler at Providence 10 a.m. FS1
Northwestern at Purdue 11 a.m. BTN
Xavier at Marquette Noon FS1
Memphis at Tulsa 1 p.m. ESPN
Arizona at California 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Michigan at Indiana 1:30 p.m. Ch 13
Wichita State at SMU 3 p.m. ESPN2
Basketball, women's
Miami at Boston College 10 a.m. BSAZ
St. Bonaventure at George Mason 10 a.m. CBSS
Fordham at Dayton 10 a.m. ESPNU
Mississippi at Kentucky 10 a.m. SEC
Ohio State at Rutgers 11 a.m. ESPN2
Clemson at Florida State Noon BSAZ
DePaul at Xavier Noon CBSS
Oklahoma at Kansas State Noon ESPNU
Tennessee at Georgia Noon SEC
Iowa State at Baylor 1 p.m. ESPN2
Alabama at Auburn 2 p.m. ESPNU
Mississippi State at Arkansas 2 p.m. SEC
Texas A&M at Missouri 4 p.m. SEC
Stanford at California 5 p.m. Pac-12N
UCLA at USC 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf
Champions Tour, final round 5 p.m. Golf
NBA
Lakers at Heat 4 p.m. NBA
Jazz at Warriors 6:30 p.m. NBA
NFL Playoffs
Rams at Buccaneers 1 p.m. Ch 4
Bills at Chiefs 4:30 p.m. Ch 13
NHL
Jets at Penguins 11 a.m. NHL
Tennis
Australian Open, third round 7 p.m. ESPN2