agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

Rider vs. Stetson 3 a.m. ESPNU

Charleston Classic TBD 10 a.m. ESPN2

Myrtle Beach TBD 10 a.m. ESPNU

La Salle vs. Wake Forest Noon CBSS

Myrtle Beach TBD 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Charleston Classic TBD 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

Loy. Marymount vs. Georgetown 2:30 p.m. CBSS

Charleston Classic TBD 3 p.m. ESPN2

Temple vs. Rutgers 3 p.m. ESPNU

Indiana at Xavier 4 p.m. FS1

Delaware at Duke 5 p.m. BSAZ+

Oklahoma State vs. UCF 5 p.m. CBSS

Virginia vs. Baylor 5 p.m. ESPN2

Myrtle Beach TBD 5 p.m. ESPNU

Bucknell at Georgia 5 p.m. SEC

Charleston Classic TBD 5:30 p.m. ESPNN

Villanova at Michigan State 6 p.m. FS1

UNC-Wilmington at UConn 6:30 p.m. FS2

Southern at California 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Jacksonville State at Alabama 7 p.m. SEC

DePaul vs. Santa Clara 7:30 p.m. CBSS

Illinois vs. UCLA 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

Mount St. Mary’s at USC 9 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women's NCAA

Marist vs. Eastern Kentucky 5:30 a.m. ESPNU

Football South Florida at Tulsa 7 p.m. ESPN2

San Diego State at New Mexico 7:45 p.m. FS1

Minnesota at Michigan 4 p.m. BTN

Golf

PGA Tour, second round 10 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf

European Tour, third round (Sat.) Midnight Golf

MLB

2022 All-MLB Team (T) 4 p.m. MLB

NBA

Bucks at 76ers 5:45 p.m. ESPN

Suns at Jazz 7 p.m. BSAZ

Knicks at Warriors 8 p.m. ESPN

Volleyball, women's

Minnesota at Penn State 6:30 p.m. BTN

RADIO FRIDAY

Basketball, women's

Loyola Marymount at Arizona 6:30 p.m. 1400-AM

NBA

Suns at Jazz 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Football, NCAA

Navy at UCF 9 a.m. ESPN2

Illinois at Michigan 10 a.m. Ch 9

TCU at Baylor 10 a.m. Ch 11

Louisiana at Florida State 10 a.m. BSAZ

Indiana at Michigan State 10 a.m. BTN

UConn at Army 10 a.m. CBSS

Wisconsin at Nebraska 10 a.m. ESPN

Northwestern at Purdue 10 a.m. FS1

Florida at Vanderbilt 10 a.m. SEC

Washington State at Arizona Noon Pac-12N

Oregon State at Arizona State 12:15 p.m. ESPN2

Boston College at Notre Dame 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

Ohio State at Maryland 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Georgia at Kentucky 1:30 p.m. Ch 13

NC State at Louisville 1:30 p.m. BSAZ

Penn State at Rutgers 1:30 p.m. BTN

Akron at Buffalo 1:30 p.m. CBSS

Miami at Clemson 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Texas at Kansas 1:30 p.m. FS1

South Alabama at Southern Miss 1:30 p.m. NFL

Iowa at Minnesota 2 p.m. Ch 11

Cincinnati at Temple 2 p.m. ESPNU

Western Kentucky at Auburn 2 p.m. SEC

Georgia Tech at North Carolina 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

Stanford at California 3:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Ball State at Wyoming 5 p.m. CBSS

Tennessee at South Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN

Texas Tech at Iowa State 5 p.m. FS1

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

New Mexico State at Missouri 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Mississippi at Arkansas 5:30 p.m. SEC

USC at UCLA 6 p.m. Ch 11

UAB at LSU 7 p.m. ESPN2

Colorado State at Air Force 7 p.m. FS2

Colorado at Washington 7 p.m. Pac-12N

San Jose State at Utah State 7:45 p.m. FS1

Utah at Oregon 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Fresno State at Nevada 8:30 p.m. CBSS

Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf

European Tour, final round 11:30 p.m. Golf

NBA

Timberwolves at 76ers 5:30 p.m. NBA

Jazz at Trail Blazers 8 p.m. NBA

NHL

Devils at Senators 11 a.m. NHL

Flames at Panthers 2 p.m. NHL

Blackhawks at Bruins 5 p.m. NHL

Volleyball, women's NCAA

Wisconsin at Penn State 6 p.m. BTN

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

Basketball, men's NCAA

Myrtle Beach Invitational TBD 8:30 a.m. ESPNU

Jamaica Classic TBD 10 a.m. CBSS

Hall of Fame Showcase TBD 11 a.m. ESPN

Myrtle Beach Invitational TBD 11 a.m. ESPN2

Jamaica Classic TBD 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Continental Tire Main Event TBD 1 p.m. ESPN

Arkansas at Nebraska 1:30 p.m. BTN

Charleston Classic TBD 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Hall of Fame Showcase TBD 1:30 p.m. ESPNU

Bahamas TBD 2:30 p.m. CBSS

Miami (Ohio) at Indiana 3:30 p.m. BTN

Continental Tire Main Event TBD 3:30 p.m. ESPN

Bahamas TBD 5 p.m. CBSS

Ohio at Michigan 5:30 p.m. BTN

Basketball, women's NCAA

South Carolina at Stanford 1 p.m. Ch 9

Idaho State at Washington 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Football

FCS Selection Show 10:30 a.m. ESPNU

CFL: The Grey Cup 4 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 4

NBA

Knicks at Suns 1:30 p.m. BSAZ

NFL

Bears at Falcons 11 a.m. Ch 11

Eagles at Colts 11 a.m. Ch 13

Cowboys at Vikings 2:25 p.m. Ch 13

Chiefs at Chargers 6:15 p.m. Ch 4

Volleyball, women's NCAA

Mississippi State at Tennessee 10 a.m. SEC

Purdue at Nebraska 11 a.m. BTN

Kentucky at Florida Noon SEC

USC at Oregon 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Texas A&M at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC

Arizona State at California 4 p.m. Pac-12N

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) - tape delay

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

