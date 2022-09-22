 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, women's

United States vs. China 9:30 p.m. ESPN2

Boxing

WBO Top Rank 7 p.m. ESPN

Football, NCAA

Virginia at Syracuse 4 p.m. ESPN

Nevada at Air Force 5 p.m. FS1

Boise State at UTEP 6 p.m. CBSS

Golf

European Tour, first round 1 a.m. Golf

Presidents Cup, Day 2 8:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, first round (T) 5 p.m. Golf

Champions Tour, first round (T) 7 p.m. Golf

MLB

Red Sox at Yankees 4 p.m. ATV

Blue Jays at Rays 4 p.m. MLB

Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

Cardinals at Dodgers 7:10 p.m. ATV

Soccer, men's

United States vs. Japan 5 a.m. ESPN2

North Macedonia at Georgia 8:50 a.m. FS2

Hungary at Germany 11:30 a.m. FS1

Soccer, women's

Stanford at USC 2 p.m. Pac-12N

California at UCLA 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Volleyball, women's NCAA

Michigan at Rutgers 3 p.m. BTN

Minnesota at Purdue 5 p.m. BTN

California at Oregon State 6 p.m. Pac-12N

RADIO FRIDAY

MLB

Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race 12:30 p.m. USA

Football, NCAA

Clemson at Wake Forest 9 a.m. Ch 9

Maryland at Michigan 9 a.m. Ch 11

South Florida at Louisville 9 a.m. BSAZ

Central Michigan at Penn State 9 a.m. BTN

Buffalo at Eastern Michigan 9 a.m. CBSS

Missouri at Auburn 9 a.m. ESPN

Baylor at Iowa State 9 a.m. ESPN2

TCU at SMU 9 a.m. ESPNU

Duke at Kansas 9 a.m. FS1

Bowling Green at Mississippi State 9 a.m. SEC

UCLA at Colorado 11 a.m. Pac-12N

Notre Dame at North Carolina 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Florida at Tennessee 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Minnesota at Michigan State 12:30 p.m. BTN

FIU at Western Kentucky 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Texas at Texas Tech 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Indiana at Cincinnati 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Toledo at San Diego State 12:30 p.m. FS1

Oregon at Washington State 1 p.m. Ch 11

Georgia Tech at UCF 1 p.m. ESPNU

Tulsa at Mississippi 1 p.m. SEC

Arizona at California 2:30 p.m. Pac-12N

UNLV at Utah State 4 p.m. CBSS

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M 4 p.m. ESPN

Northern Illinois at Kentucky 4 p.m. ESPN2

Iowa at Rutgers 4 p.m. FS1

Marshall at Troy 4 p.m. NFL

Wisconsin at Ohio State 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

Florida Atlantic at Purdue 4:30 p.m. BTN

Charlotte at South Carolina 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Vanderbilt at Alabama 4:30 p.m. SEC

Kansas State at Oklahoma 5 p.m. Ch 11

Hawaii at New Mexico State 5 p.m. BSAZ+

USC at Oregon State 6:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Wyoming at BYU 7:15 p.m. ESPN2

Western Michigan at San Jose St. 7:30 p.m. CBSS

Utah at Arizona State 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Stanford at Washington 7:30 p.m. FS1

Golf

Presidents Cup, Day 3 4 a.m. Golf

Presidents Cup, Day 3 5 a.m. Ch 4

LPGA Tour, second round 9 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf

MLB

Red Sox at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB

Braves at Phillies (JIP) 2 p.m. MLB

Angels at Twins 4 p.m. MLB

Giants at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ

Cardinals at Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB

TV SUNDAY

Autos

NASCAR Cup race 12:30 p.m. USA

Golf

Presidents Cup 9 a.m. Ch 4

LPGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf

MLB

Braves at Phillies 10 a.m. MLB

Giants at D-backs 12:30 p.m. BSAZ

Mets at Athletics 1 p.m. MLB

Red Sox at Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN

NFL

Ravens at Patriots 10 a.m. Ch 11

Chiefs at Colts 10 a.m. Ch 13

Rams at Cardinals 1:25 p.m. Ch 11

49ers at Broncos 5:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, women's

Georgia at Florida 9 a.m. ESPNU

Maryland at Rutgers 10 a.m. BTN

TCU at Kansas 1 p.m. ESPNU

Mississippi at Auburn 1 p.m. SEC

Volleyball, women's

LSU at Kentucky 9 a.m. SEC

Purdue at Iowa 10 a.m. ESPN2

Louisville at Florida State 11 a.m. ESPNU

Auburn at Alabama 11 a.m. SEC

Stanford at Oregon Noon Pac-12N

Washington at UCLA 3 p.m. ESPNU

Wisconsin at Minnesota 5 p.m. BTN

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) — tape delay; (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ATV is Apple TV+ BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

