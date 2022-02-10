 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men's

Kent State at Akron 5 p.m. ESPN2

Wright State at Milwaukee 5 p.m. ESPNU

UConn at Xavier 5 p.m. FS1

St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis 7 p.m. ESPN2

Iona at Siena 7 p.m. ESPNU

Nevada at Utah State 7 p.m. FS1

Fresno State at Colorado State 7:30 p.m. CBSS

UNLV at Boise State 9 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women's

Arizona at Arizona State 7 p.m. Pac-12A

Oregon at Oregon State 9 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf

PGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf

Hockey, men's

Minnesota at Ohio State 4:30 p.m. BTN

Omaha at Miami (Ohio) 5 p.m. CBSS

NBA

Nuggets at Celtics 5:30 p.m. NBA

NHL

Lightning at Coyotes 7:30 p.m. BSAZ

Softball

Oklahoma State vs. Utah 2 p.m. Pac-12N

RADIO FRIDAY

Basketball, women's

Arizona at ASU 7 p.m. 1400-AM

Hockey

AHL: Tucson at Colorado 7 p.m. 1450-AM

Talk

“Spears & Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men's

Texas A&M at Auburn 10 a.m. ESPN

Texas at Baylor 10 a.m. ESPN2

Creighton at Georgetown 10 a.m. FS1

Arkansas at Alabama 10 a.m. SEC

Seton Hall at Villanova 11 a.m. Ch 11

Oklahoma at Kansas 11 a.m. Ch 13

Navy at Army 11:30 a.m. CBSS

Florida State at North Carolina Noon ESPN

West Virginia at Oklahoma State Noon ESPN2

Davidson at Rhode Island Noon ESPNU

Rutgers at Wisconsin Noon FS1

South Carolina at Georgia Noon SEC

Miami at Wake Forest 1 p.m. BSAZ

Memphis at Houston 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Indiana at Michigan State 1:30 p.m. Ch 11

The Citadel at VMI 1:30 p.m. CBSS

Florida at Kentucky 2 p.m. ESPN

Georgia Tech at Virginia 2 p.m. ESPN2

Kansas State at Iowa State 2 p.m. ESPNU

California at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Marquette at Butler 2:30 p.m. FS1

Fordham at Duquesne 3:30 p.m. CBSS

Ohio State at Michigan 4 p.m. ESPN

Syracuse at Virginia Tech 4 p.m. ESPN2

SMU at East Carolina 4 p.m. ESPNU

Arizona at Washington 4 p.m. Pac-12A

Vanderbilt at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC

DePaul at Providence 4:30 p.m. FS1

Air Force at San Diego State 6 p.m. CBSS

Mississippi State at LSU 6 p.m. ESPN2

South Florida at Wichita State 6 p.m. ESPNU

Utah at Colorado 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Penn State at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. BTN

Mississippi at Missouri 6:30 p.m. SEC

BYU at Pepperdine 8 p.m. CBSS

UCLA at USC 8 p.m. ESPN

Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga 8 p.m. ESPN2

Arizona State at Washington State 8 p.m. ESPNU

Stanford at Oregon State 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii 9:59 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13

NBA

Lakers at Warriors 6:30 p.m. Ch 9

Magic at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

NHL

Maple Leafs at Canucks 5 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's

EPL: Man. City at Norwich City 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men's

UConn at St. John’s 10 a.m. Ch 11

Maryland at Purdue 11 a.m. Ch 13

Northwestern at Illinois Noon BTN

UAB at Old Dominion Noon ESPNU

Nebraska at Iowa Noon FS1

Colorado State at Boise State Noon FS1

Basketball, women's

Clemson at Georgia Tech 10 a.m. BSAZ

South Carolina at Georgia 10 a.m. ESPN2

VCU at Dayton 10 a.m. ESPNU

Vanderbilt at Tennessee 10 a.m. SEC

NC State at Duke Noon BSAZ

Notre Dame at Louisville Noon ESPN

UCF at South Florida Noon ESPN2

Arizona State at Arizona Noon Pac-12A

Kentucky at Alabama Noon SEC

Mississippi at Mississippi State 2 p.m. SEC

Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 13

NBA

Hawks at Celtics Noon Ch 9

NFL

Super Bowl: Bengals vs. Rams 4 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, women's

FASL: Man. United at Man. City 5:30 a.m. CNBC

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

