Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Basketball, men's
Kent State at Akron 5 p.m. ESPN2
Wright State at Milwaukee 5 p.m. ESPNU
UConn at Xavier 5 p.m. FS1
St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis 7 p.m. ESPN2
Iona at Siena 7 p.m. ESPNU
Nevada at Utah State 7 p.m. FS1
Fresno State at Colorado State 7:30 p.m. CBSS
UNLV at Boise State 9 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women's
Arizona at Arizona State 7 p.m. Pac-12A
Oregon at Oregon State 9 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf
PGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf
Hockey, men's
Minnesota at Ohio State 4:30 p.m. BTN
Omaha at Miami (Ohio) 5 p.m. CBSS
NBA
Nuggets at Celtics 5:30 p.m. NBA
NHL
Lightning at Coyotes 7:30 p.m. BSAZ
Softball
Oklahoma State vs. Utah 2 p.m. Pac-12N
RADIO FRIDAY
Basketball, women's
Arizona at ASU 7 p.m. 1400-AM
Hockey
AHL: Tucson at Colorado 7 p.m. 1450-AM
Talk
“Spears & Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men's
Texas A&M at Auburn 10 a.m. ESPN
Texas at Baylor 10 a.m. ESPN2
Creighton at Georgetown 10 a.m. FS1
Arkansas at Alabama 10 a.m. SEC
Seton Hall at Villanova 11 a.m. Ch 11
Oklahoma at Kansas 11 a.m. Ch 13
Navy at Army 11:30 a.m. CBSS
Florida State at North Carolina Noon ESPN
West Virginia at Oklahoma State Noon ESPN2
Davidson at Rhode Island Noon ESPNU
Rutgers at Wisconsin Noon FS1
South Carolina at Georgia Noon SEC
Miami at Wake Forest 1 p.m. BSAZ
Memphis at Houston 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
Indiana at Michigan State 1:30 p.m. Ch 11
The Citadel at VMI 1:30 p.m. CBSS
Florida at Kentucky 2 p.m. ESPN
Georgia Tech at Virginia 2 p.m. ESPN2
Kansas State at Iowa State 2 p.m. ESPNU
California at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Marquette at Butler 2:30 p.m. FS1
Fordham at Duquesne 3:30 p.m. CBSS
Ohio State at Michigan 4 p.m. ESPN
Syracuse at Virginia Tech 4 p.m. ESPN2
SMU at East Carolina 4 p.m. ESPNU
Arizona at Washington 4 p.m. Pac-12A
Vanderbilt at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC
DePaul at Providence 4:30 p.m. FS1
Air Force at San Diego State 6 p.m. CBSS
Mississippi State at LSU 6 p.m. ESPN2
South Florida at Wichita State 6 p.m. ESPNU
Utah at Colorado 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Penn State at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. BTN
Mississippi at Missouri 6:30 p.m. SEC
BYU at Pepperdine 8 p.m. CBSS
UCLA at USC 8 p.m. ESPN
Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga 8 p.m. ESPN2
Arizona State at Washington State 8 p.m. ESPNU
Stanford at Oregon State 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii 9:59 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13
NBA
Lakers at Warriors 6:30 p.m. Ch 9
Magic at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ
NHL
Maple Leafs at Canucks 5 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men's
EPL: Man. City at Norwich City 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men's
UConn at St. John’s 10 a.m. Ch 11
Maryland at Purdue 11 a.m. Ch 13
Northwestern at Illinois Noon BTN
UAB at Old Dominion Noon ESPNU
Nebraska at Iowa Noon FS1
Colorado State at Boise State Noon FS1
Basketball, women's
Clemson at Georgia Tech 10 a.m. BSAZ
South Carolina at Georgia 10 a.m. ESPN2
VCU at Dayton 10 a.m. ESPNU
Vanderbilt at Tennessee 10 a.m. SEC
NC State at Duke Noon BSAZ
Notre Dame at Louisville Noon ESPN
UCF at South Florida Noon ESPN2
Arizona State at Arizona Noon Pac-12A
Kentucky at Alabama Noon SEC
Mississippi at Mississippi State 2 p.m. SEC
Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 13
NBA
Hawks at Celtics Noon Ch 9
NFL
Super Bowl: Bengals vs. Rams 4 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, women's
FASL: Man. United at Man. City 5:30 a.m. CNBC
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)