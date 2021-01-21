 Skip to main content
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

  • Updated
TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men’s

Ball State at Ohio 5 p.m. CBSS

St. Peter’s at Siena 5 p.m. ESPNU

Michigan at Purdue 5 p.m. FS1

Fresno State at Boise State 7 p.m. CBSS

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Cleveland State 7 p.m. ESPN2

Seton Hall at Butler 7 p.m. FS1

San Diego State at Air Force 9 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s

Utah at Arizona 4 p.m. Pac-12A

Washington State at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12N

UCLA at Stanford 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 5 p.m. Golf

NBA

Celtics at 76ers 5:45 p.m. ESPN

Nuggets at Suns 8 p.m. ESPN

Nuggets at Suns 8 p.m. FSAZ

NCAA hockey

Arizona State at Minnesota 3 p.m. FSAZ

Michigan at Notre Dame 4:30 p.m. NBCS

NHL

Rangers at Penguins 5 p.m. NHL

Soccer, women’s

Colombia at United States 5 p.m. ESPN2

Volleyball

Oregon at Washington State 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Purdue at Wisconsin 4:30 p.m. BTN

RADIO FRIDAY

Basketball, women’s

Utah at Arizona 4 p.m. 1400-AM

NBA

Nuggets at Suns 8 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s

Kansas at Oklahoma 10 a.m. ESPN

Auburn at South Carolina 10 a.m. ESPN2

Virginia Tech at Syracuse 10 a.m. FSAZ

UConn at Creighton 10:30 a.m. Ch 11

George Mason at St. Joseph’s 10:30 a.m. NBCS

Arkansas at Vanderbilt 11 a.m. SEC

Baylor at Oklahoma State Noon Ch 13

Maryland at Minnesota Noon BTN

N.C. State at North Carolina Noon ESPN

Florida at Georgia Noon ESPN2

SMU at UCF Noon ESPNU

Army at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBSS

La Salle at Richmond 12:30 p.m. NBCS

Clemson at Florida State 1 p.m. Ch 9

Providence at Villanova 1 p.m. Ch 11

Texas A&M at Mississippi 1:30 p.m. SEC

Ohio State at Wisconsin 2 p.m. Ch 13

Duke at Louisville 2 p.m. ESPN

West Virginia at Kansas State 2 p.m. ESPN2

Dayton at VCU 2:30 p.m. CBSS

UCLA at Stanford 3 p.m. Ch 11

LSU at Kentucky 4 p.m. ESPN

DePaul at Marquette 4 p.m. FS1

Mississippi State at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC

Northwestern at Penn State 5 p.m. BTN

Saint Mary’s at UCF 5 p.m. CBSS

Colorado at Washington State 6 p.m. ESPN2

USC at California 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Missouri at Tennessee 6:30 p.m. SEC

Pepperdine at BYU 8 p.m. ESPN2

Oregon State at Oregon 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women’s

Texas at Iowa State 4 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 11:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 5 p.m. Golf

NBA

Warriors at Jazz 3 p.m. NBA

Heat at Nets 5:30 p.m. NBA

Nuggets at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ

NCAA hockey

Ohio State at Michigan State 2 p.m. BTN

NHL

Panthers at Hurricanes 11 a.m. NHL

Flyers at Bruins 5 p.m. NHL

Senators at Jets 8 p.m. NHL

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men’s

Rutgers at Indiana 10 a.m. BTN

Davidson at UMass 10 a.m. CBSS

Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee Noon CBSS

Nevada at Wyoming 2 p.m. CBSS

Memphis at East Carolina 2 p.m. ESPN2

Utah at Washington 2 p.m. ESPNU

South Florida at Wichita State 4 p.m. ESPNU

Boston U. at Lafayette 4 p.m. CBSS

LSU at Kentucky 5 p.m. SEC

San Diego State at Air Force 8 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s

Indiana at Northwestern 10 a.m. ESPN2

Notre Dame at North Carolina 10 a.m. ESPNU

Pittsburgh at Boston College 11 a.m. FSAZ

South Carolina at LSU 11 a.m. SEC

Kentucky at Tennessee Noon ESPN2

Auburn at Alabama Noon ESPNU

Marquette at Butler Noon FS1

Colorado at Arizona 1 p.m. Pac-12A

Tennessee at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. SEC

Iowa at Rutgers 2 p.m. BTN

Washington at Oregon 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Texas A&M at Missouri 3 p.m. SEC

USC at Stanford 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf

LPGA Tour, final round Noon Golf

PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 4

NBA

Raptors at Pacers 1:30 p.m. NBA

Hawks at Bucks 5:30 p.m. NBA

NFL Playoffs

Buccaneers at Packers 1 p.m. Ch 11

Bills at Chiefs 4:40 p.m. Ch 13

NHL

Red Wings at Blackhawks 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

Golden Knights at Coyotes 2 p.m. FSAZ

Maple Leafs at Flames 2 p.m. NHL

Predators at Stars 6 p.m. NHL

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

