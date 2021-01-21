Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Basketball, men’s
Ball State at Ohio 5 p.m. CBSS
St. Peter’s at Siena 5 p.m. ESPNU
Michigan at Purdue 5 p.m. FS1
Fresno State at Boise State 7 p.m. CBSS
Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Cleveland State 7 p.m. ESPN2
Seton Hall at Butler 7 p.m. FS1
San Diego State at Air Force 9 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women’s
Utah at Arizona 4 p.m. Pac-12A
Washington State at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12N
UCLA at Stanford 8 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf
Champions Tour, second round 5 p.m. Golf
NBA
Celtics at 76ers 5:45 p.m. ESPN
Nuggets at Suns 8 p.m. ESPN
Nuggets at Suns 8 p.m. FSAZ
NCAA hockey
Arizona State at Minnesota 3 p.m. FSAZ
Michigan at Notre Dame 4:30 p.m. NBCS
NHL
Rangers at Penguins 5 p.m. NHL
Soccer, women’s
Colombia at United States 5 p.m. ESPN2
Volleyball
Oregon at Washington State 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Purdue at Wisconsin 4:30 p.m. BTN
RADIO FRIDAY
Basketball, women’s
Utah at Arizona 4 p.m. 1400-AM
NBA
Nuggets at Suns 8 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s
Kansas at Oklahoma 10 a.m. ESPN
Auburn at South Carolina 10 a.m. ESPN2
Virginia Tech at Syracuse 10 a.m. FSAZ
UConn at Creighton 10:30 a.m. Ch 11
George Mason at St. Joseph’s 10:30 a.m. NBCS
Arkansas at Vanderbilt 11 a.m. SEC
Baylor at Oklahoma State Noon Ch 13
Maryland at Minnesota Noon BTN
N.C. State at North Carolina Noon ESPN
Florida at Georgia Noon ESPN2
SMU at UCF Noon ESPNU
Army at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBSS
La Salle at Richmond 12:30 p.m. NBCS
Clemson at Florida State 1 p.m. Ch 9
Providence at Villanova 1 p.m. Ch 11
Texas A&M at Mississippi 1:30 p.m. SEC
Ohio State at Wisconsin 2 p.m. Ch 13
Duke at Louisville 2 p.m. ESPN
West Virginia at Kansas State 2 p.m. ESPN2
Dayton at VCU 2:30 p.m. CBSS
UCLA at Stanford 3 p.m. Ch 11
LSU at Kentucky 4 p.m. ESPN
DePaul at Marquette 4 p.m. FS1
Mississippi State at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC
Northwestern at Penn State 5 p.m. BTN
Saint Mary’s at UCF 5 p.m. CBSS
Colorado at Washington State 6 p.m. ESPN2
USC at California 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Missouri at Tennessee 6:30 p.m. SEC
Pepperdine at BYU 8 p.m. ESPN2
Oregon State at Oregon 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, women’s
Texas at Iowa State 4 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 11:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Golf
Champions Tour, final round 5 p.m. Golf
NBA
Warriors at Jazz 3 p.m. NBA
Heat at Nets 5:30 p.m. NBA
Nuggets at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ
NCAA hockey
Ohio State at Michigan State 2 p.m. BTN
NHL
Panthers at Hurricanes 11 a.m. NHL
Flyers at Bruins 5 p.m. NHL
Senators at Jets 8 p.m. NHL
TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men’s
Rutgers at Indiana 10 a.m. BTN
Davidson at UMass 10 a.m. CBSS
Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee Noon CBSS
Nevada at Wyoming 2 p.m. CBSS
Memphis at East Carolina 2 p.m. ESPN2
Utah at Washington 2 p.m. ESPNU
South Florida at Wichita State 4 p.m. ESPNU
Boston U. at Lafayette 4 p.m. CBSS
LSU at Kentucky 5 p.m. SEC
San Diego State at Air Force 8 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women’s
Indiana at Northwestern 10 a.m. ESPN2
Notre Dame at North Carolina 10 a.m. ESPNU
Pittsburgh at Boston College 11 a.m. FSAZ
South Carolina at LSU 11 a.m. SEC
Kentucky at Tennessee Noon ESPN2
Auburn at Alabama Noon ESPNU
Marquette at Butler Noon FS1
Colorado at Arizona 1 p.m. Pac-12A
Tennessee at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. SEC
Iowa at Rutgers 2 p.m. BTN
Washington at Oregon 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Texas A&M at Missouri 3 p.m. SEC
USC at Stanford 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf
LPGA Tour, final round Noon Golf
PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 4
NBA
Raptors at Pacers 1:30 p.m. NBA
Hawks at Bucks 5:30 p.m. NBA
NFL Playoffs
Buccaneers at Packers 1 p.m. Ch 11
Bills at Chiefs 4:40 p.m. Ch 13
NHL
Red Wings at Blackhawks 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
Golden Knights at Coyotes 2 p.m. FSAZ
Maple Leafs at Flames 2 p.m. NHL
Predators at Stars 6 p.m. NHL
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)