Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY

Baseball

KBO: LG Twins at NC Dinos 2:25 a.m. ESPN

KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at Lotte Giants 12:55 a.m. (Sat.) ESPN

Golf

European Tour, first round 2 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 4 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf

U.S. Amateur, quarterfinals 4 p.m. Golf

MLB

Rays at Blue Jays 3:30 p.m. FS1

Brewers-Cubs or Royals-Twins 5 p.m. MLB

Dodgers at Angels 6:30 p.m. FS1

Padres at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ

NBA

Heat vs. Pacers 1:15 p.m. NBA

Clippers vs. Thunder 3:30 p.m. ESPN

Rockets vs. 76ers 6 p.m. ESPN

NHL Playoffs

Coyotes vs. Avalanche, Game 2 11 a.m. NBCS

Coyotes vs. Avalanche, Game 2 11 a.m. NHL

Canadiens vs. Flyers, Game 2 (JIP) Noon NBCS

Blues vs. Canucks, Game 2 3:30 p.m. NBCS

Blues vs. Canucks, Game 2 3:30 p.m. NHL

Capitals vs. Islanders, Game 2 (JIP) 5 p.m. NBCS

Flames vs. Stars, Game 3 7:30 p.m. NBCS

WNBA Dallas vs. Seattle 5 p.m. NBA

RADIO FRIDAY

MLB

Padres at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

NHL Playoffs

Coyotes vs. Avalanche, Game 2 11 a.m. 1450-AM

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR Xfinity race Noon NBCS

Baseball

KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at Lotte Giants 12:55 a.m. ESPN

KBO: LG Twins at NC Dinos 12:55 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN

Boxing

Top Rank 1 p.m. ESPN

Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, third round Noon Golf

U.S. Amateur, semifinals 5 p.m. Golf

MLB

Pirates at Reds 3 p.m. FS1

Red Sox at Yankees 4 p.m. Ch 11

Padres at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ

Dodgers at Angels 6:30 p.m. MLB

NHL Playoffs

Bruins vs. Hurricanes, Game 3 9 a.m. Ch 4

Coyotes vs. Avalanche, Game 3 Noon CNBC

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning, Game 3 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights, Game 3 5 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s

Liga MX: Necaxa at Monterrey 7 p.m. FS1

WNBA

Las Vegas vs. Washington 9 a.m. ESPN

Indiana vs. Los Angeles 11 a.m. ESPN

Minnesota vs. New York 3 p.m. CBSS

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing

Formula One race 6 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Trucks race 9 a.m. FS1

NASCAR race Noon Ch 4

Baseball

KBO: LG Twins at NC Dinos 12:55 a.m. ESPN

Golf LPGA Tour, final round 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 9:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11:30 a.m. Ch 13

Champions Tour, final round 11:30 a.m. Golf

U.S. Amateur, championship 4 p.m. Golf

MLB

Indians at Tigers 10 a.m. ESPN

Mets at Phillies 10 a.m. MLB

Padres at D-backs 1 p.m. FSAZ

Dodgers at Angels 1 p.m. TBS

Red Sox at Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN

NHL Playoffs

Capitals vs. Islanders, Game 3 9 a.m. USA

Flames vs. Stars, Game 4 11 a.m. CNBC

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights, Game 4 3:30 p.m. NBCS

Canadiens vs. Flyers, Game 3 5 p.m. Ch 4

Blues vs. Canucks, Game 3 7:30 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s

Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna 5 p.m. FS1

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

