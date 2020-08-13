Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Baseball
KBO: LG Twins at NC Dinos 2:25 a.m. ESPN
KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at Lotte Giants 12:55 a.m. (Sat.) ESPN
Golf
European Tour, first round 2 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 4 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, second round 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf
U.S. Amateur, quarterfinals 4 p.m. Golf
MLB
Rays at Blue Jays 3:30 p.m. FS1
Brewers-Cubs or Royals-Twins 5 p.m. MLB
Dodgers at Angels 6:30 p.m. FS1
Padres at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ
NBA
Heat vs. Pacers 1:15 p.m. NBA
Clippers vs. Thunder 3:30 p.m. ESPN
Rockets vs. 76ers 6 p.m. ESPN
NHL Playoffs
Coyotes vs. Avalanche, Game 2 11 a.m. NBCS
Coyotes vs. Avalanche, Game 2 11 a.m. NHL
Canadiens vs. Flyers, Game 2 (JIP) Noon NBCS
Blues vs. Canucks, Game 2 3:30 p.m. NBCS
Blues vs. Canucks, Game 2 3:30 p.m. NHL
Capitals vs. Islanders, Game 2 (JIP) 5 p.m. NBCS
Flames vs. Stars, Game 3 7:30 p.m. NBCS
WNBA Dallas vs. Seattle 5 p.m. NBA
RADIO FRIDAY
MLB
Padres at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
NHL Playoffs
Coyotes vs. Avalanche, Game 2 11 a.m. 1450-AM
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity race Noon NBCS
Baseball
KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at Lotte Giants 12:55 a.m. ESPN
KBO: LG Twins at NC Dinos 12:55 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN
Boxing
Top Rank 1 p.m. ESPN
Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, third round Noon Golf
U.S. Amateur, semifinals 5 p.m. Golf
MLB
Pirates at Reds 3 p.m. FS1
Red Sox at Yankees 4 p.m. Ch 11
Padres at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ
Dodgers at Angels 6:30 p.m. MLB
NHL Playoffs
Bruins vs. Hurricanes, Game 3 9 a.m. Ch 4
Coyotes vs. Avalanche, Game 3 Noon CNBC
Blue Jackets vs. Lightning, Game 3 4:30 p.m. NBCS
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights, Game 3 5 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s
Liga MX: Necaxa at Monterrey 7 p.m. FS1
WNBA
Las Vegas vs. Washington 9 a.m. ESPN
Indiana vs. Los Angeles 11 a.m. ESPN
Minnesota vs. New York 3 p.m. CBSS
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing
Formula One race 6 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Trucks race 9 a.m. FS1
NASCAR race Noon Ch 4
Baseball
KBO: LG Twins at NC Dinos 12:55 a.m. ESPN
Golf LPGA Tour, final round 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 9:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11:30 a.m. Ch 13
Champions Tour, final round 11:30 a.m. Golf
U.S. Amateur, championship 4 p.m. Golf
MLB
Indians at Tigers 10 a.m. ESPN
Mets at Phillies 10 a.m. MLB
Padres at D-backs 1 p.m. FSAZ
Dodgers at Angels 1 p.m. TBS
Red Sox at Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN
NHL Playoffs
Capitals vs. Islanders, Game 3 9 a.m. USA
Flames vs. Stars, Game 4 11 a.m. CNBC
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights, Game 4 3:30 p.m. NBCS
Canadiens vs. Flyers, Game 3 5 p.m. Ch 4
Blues vs. Canucks, Game 3 7:30 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s
Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna 5 p.m. FS1
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)
