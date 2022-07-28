 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Autos

NASCAR Trucks race 6 p.m. FS1

Basketball, men's

TBT, quarterfinal 4 p.m. ESPN

TBT, quarterfinal 6 p.m. ESPN

Football

Pac-12 Media Day 8 a.m. Pac-12N

Pac-12 Media Day: Arizona 10:45 a.m. Pac-12N

Pac-12 Media Day: Arizona State 1 p.m. Pac-12N

CFL: British Columbia at Saskatchewan 6 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, second round 4 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 7 a.m. Golf

People are also reading…

PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf

U.S. Junior Amateur semifinals 3 p.m. Golf

MLB

D-backs at Braves 4 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, men's

Burnley at Huddersfield Town 11:55 a.m. ESPN2

Liga MX: Toluca at Juarez 6:55 p.m. FS2

MLS: Seattle at LAFC 8 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women's

Argentina vs. Paraguay 4:45 p.m. FS2

Softball Athletes Unlimited 4 p.m. ESPN2

WNBA

Aces at Fever 4 p.m. NBA

Liberty at Sky 5 p.m. CBSS

RADIO FRIDAY

MLB

D-backs at Braves 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

Basketball, men's

Big 3 League, Week 7 10 a.m. Ch 13

TBT, semifinal 1 p.m. ESPN2

TBT, semifinal 3 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, third round 3 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 5:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

MLB

Guardians at Rays 10 a.m. MLB

Brewers at Red Sox 1 p.m. FS1

Twins at Padres 4 p.m. Ch 11

D-backs at Braves 4 p.m. BSAZ

Rangers at Angels 6 p.m. FS1

Soccer, men's

MLS: Portland at Minnesota Noon Ch 9

Colorado Springs at Phoenix Rising 7:30 p.m. BSAZ

WNBA

Storm at Mystics 9 a.m. ESPN

Wings at Dream 4:30 p.m. NBA

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN

NASCAR Cup race 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

Golf

European Tour, final round 3 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 5:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

U.S. Junior Women’s Amateur 3 p.m. Golf

MLB

D-backs at Braves 10:30 a.m. BSAZ

Brewers-Red Sox or Royals-Yankees 10:30 a.m. MLB

Rangers at Angels 1:30 p.m. MLB

Cubs at Giants 4 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, women's

England vs. Germany 8:30 a.m. ESPN

Softball Athletes Unlimited 4 p.m. ESPN2

WNBA

Sky at Sun 10 a.m. NBA

Aces at Fever Noon NBA

Mercury at Liberty 3 p.m. BSAZ

Lynx at Sparks 4 p.m. NBA

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News