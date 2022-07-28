Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Autos
NASCAR Trucks race 6 p.m. FS1
Basketball, men's
TBT, quarterfinal 4 p.m. ESPN
TBT, quarterfinal 6 p.m. ESPN
Football
Pac-12 Media Day 8 a.m. Pac-12N
Pac-12 Media Day: Arizona 10:45 a.m. Pac-12N
Pac-12 Media Day: Arizona State 1 p.m. Pac-12N
CFL: British Columbia at Saskatchewan 6 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
European Tour, second round 4 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 7 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf
U.S. Junior Amateur semifinals 3 p.m. Golf
MLB
D-backs at Braves 4 p.m. BSAZ
Soccer, men's
Burnley at Huddersfield Town 11:55 a.m. ESPN2
Liga MX: Toluca at Juarez 6:55 p.m. FS2
MLS: Seattle at LAFC 8 p.m. FS1
Soccer, women's
Argentina vs. Paraguay 4:45 p.m. FS2
Softball Athletes Unlimited 4 p.m. ESPN2
WNBA
Aces at Fever 4 p.m. NBA
Liberty at Sky 5 p.m. CBSS
RADIO FRIDAY
MLB
D-backs at Braves 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
Basketball, men's
Big 3 League, Week 7 10 a.m. Ch 13
TBT, semifinal 1 p.m. ESPN2
TBT, semifinal 3 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
European Tour, third round 3 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 5:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
MLB
Guardians at Rays 10 a.m. MLB
Brewers at Red Sox 1 p.m. FS1
Twins at Padres 4 p.m. Ch 11
D-backs at Braves 4 p.m. BSAZ
Rangers at Angels 6 p.m. FS1
Soccer, men's
MLS: Portland at Minnesota Noon Ch 9
Colorado Springs at Phoenix Rising 7:30 p.m. BSAZ
WNBA
Storm at Mystics 9 a.m. ESPN
Wings at Dream 4:30 p.m. NBA
TV SUNDAY
Autos
Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN
NASCAR Cup race 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
Golf
European Tour, final round 3 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 5:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
U.S. Junior Women’s Amateur 3 p.m. Golf
MLB
D-backs at Braves 10:30 a.m. BSAZ
Brewers-Red Sox or Royals-Yankees 10:30 a.m. MLB
Rangers at Angels 1:30 p.m. MLB
Cubs at Giants 4 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, women's
England vs. Germany 8:30 a.m. ESPN
Softball Athletes Unlimited 4 p.m. ESPN2
WNBA
Sky at Sun 10 a.m. NBA
Aces at Fever Noon NBA
Mercury at Liberty 3 p.m. BSAZ
Lynx at Sparks 4 p.m. NBA
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper)