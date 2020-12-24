 Skip to main content
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men’s Wisconsin at Michigan State 10:30 a.m. Ch 11

Maryland at Purdue 12:30 p.m. FS1

Michigan at Nebraska 4 p.m. BTN

Iowa at Minnesota 6 p.m. BTN

Football bowls Camellia: Marshall vs. Buffalo 12:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA Pelicans at Heat 10 a.m. ESPN

Warriors at Bucks 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Nets at Celtics 3 p.m. Ch 9

Mavericks at Lakers 6 p.m. Ch 9

Mavericks at Lakers 6 p.m. ESPN

Clippers at Nuggets 8:30 p.m. ESPN

NFL Vikings at Saints 2:30 p.m. Ch 11

Vikings at Saints 2:30 p.m. NFL

RADIO FRIDAY

NBA Nets at Celtics 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

Mavericks at Lakers 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

NFL Vikings at Saints 2:30 p.m. 1290-AM

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s Kentucky at Louisville 11 a.m. ESPN

Ohio State at Northwestern Noon FS1

Houston at UCF 2 p.m. ESPN2

Virginia vs. Gonzaga 2 p.m. Ch 13

Indiana at Illinois 2 p.m. FS1

Texas Southern at LSU 3 p.m. SEC

Boxing PBC Fight Night 4 p.m. FS1

Football bowls First responder: Louisiana vs. UTSA 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

LendingTree: W. Kentucky vs. Georgia St. 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Cure: Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina 5:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA Hawks at Grizzlies 3 p.m. NBA

76ers at Knicks 5:30 p.m. NBA

Suns at Kings 8 p.m. FSAZ

Rockets at Trail Blazers 8 p.m. NBA

NFL Buccaneers at Lions 11 a.m. NFL

Dolphins at Raiders 6:15 p.m. NFL

Soccer, men’s EPL: Man. United at Leicester City 5:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa 7:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Chelsea at Arsenal 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

EPL: Newcastle United at Man. City 1 p.m. NBCS

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men’s Alcorn State at Vanderbilt 2 p.m. SEC

DePaul at Providence 2:30 p.m. FS1

NBA Mavericks at Clippers 1:30 p.m. NBA

Nets at Hornets 5 p.m. NBA

Suns at Kings 7 p.m. FSAZ

Timberwolves at Lakers 8 p.m. NBA

NFL Falcons at Chiefs 11 a.m. Ch 11

Colts at Steelers 11 a.m. Ch 13

Rams at Seahawks 2:25 p.m. Ch 11

Titans at Packers 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s EPL: Brighton at West Ham United 7 a.m. NBCS

EPL: West Bromwich Albion at Liverpool 9:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Tottentham at Wolverhampton 12:15 p.m. NBCS

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

