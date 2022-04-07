 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race 4:30 p.m. FS1

Baseball, NCAA

Indiana at Purdue 1 p.m. BTN

LSU at Mississippi State 5 p.m. SEC

Washington at California 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf

The Masters, second round Noon ESPN

MLB

Red Sox-Yankees or White Sox-Tigers 10 a.m. MLB

Padres at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ+

NBA

Bucks at Pistons 4 p.m. NBA

Suns at Jazz 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

Suns at Jazz 6:30 p.m. NBA

NHL

Bruins at Lightning 4 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Wolverhampton at Newcastle Noon USA

Softball, NCAA

Mississippi at Kentucky 3 p.m. SEC

California at Utah 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Arizona State at Oregon 5 p.m. ESPN2

Arizona at Oregon State 6 p.m. Pac-12N

RADIO FRIDAY

NBA

Suns at Jazz 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR race 4:30 p.m. FS1

Baseball, NCAA

Sacramento St. at N. Mexico St. 11 a.m. BSAZ

Kentucky at Texas A&M 1 p.m. SEC

Rutgers at Nebraska 1:15 p.m. BTN

TCU at Texas 3 p.m. ESPNU

Missouri at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State 6 p.m. ESPNU

Boxing

Top Rank 7 p.m. ESPN

Football, NCAA

Arizona spring game Noon Pac-12A

Stanford spring game 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf

The Masters, third round Noon Ch 13

Hockey, NCAA

Frozen Four championship 5 p.m. ESPN2

Horses

Wood Memorial, Santa Anita Derby 1:30 p.m. Ch 4

MLB

White Sox-Tigers or Orioles-Rays 10 a.m. MLB

Red Sox at Yankees 1 p.m. FS1

Mets-Nationals or Reds-Braves 4 p.m. MLB

Padres at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ

Astros at Angels 7 p.m. MLB

NBA

Pelicans at Grizzlies 3 p.m. NBA

Warriors at Spurs 5:30 p.m. NBA

NHL

Capitals at Penguins Noon Ch 9

Senators at Rangers 4 p.m. NHL

Coyotes at Golden Knights 7 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer, men's

Manchester United at Everton 4:30 a.m. USA

EPL: Chelsea at Southampton 7 a.m. USA

EPL TBA 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

MLS: New England at Inter Miami Noon ESPN

MLS: LA FC at LA Galaxy 4:30 p.m. Ch 11

Soccer, women's

Uzbekistan at United States 2:30 p.m. Ch 11

Softball, NCAA

Mississippi at Kentucky 9 a.m. SEC

Auburn at Arkansas 11 a.m. SEC

Alabama at Florida Noon ESPN2

Arizona at Oregon State 4 p.m. Pac-12A

Rutgers at Indiana 4:30 p.m. BTN

TV SUNDAY

Autos

IndyCar race 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

Baseball, NCAA

Georgia at South Carolina 9 a.m. SEC

Maryland at Minnesota 11 a.m. BTN

Auburn at Mississippi Noon SEC

Washington at California 1 p.m. Pac-12A

Bowling

PBA Playoffs, round of 16 9 a.m. FS1

Golf

The Masters, final round Noon Ch 13

MLB

Rangers-Blue Jays or Mets-Nats 10:30 a.m. MLB

Padres at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ

Astros-Angels or Marlins-Giants 1:30 p.m. MLB

Red Sox at Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA

Pacers at Nets 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Celtics at Grizzlies 4 p.m. TNT

Kings at Suns 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

Warriors at Pelicans 6:30 p.m. TNT

NHL

Bruins at Capitals 10:30 a.m. TNT

Predators at Penguins 1 p.m. TNT

Soccer, men's

EPL: Burnley at Norwich City 6 a.m. USA

EPL: Liverpool at Man. City 8:30 a.m. USA

MLS: Minnesota at Austin 4:30 p.m. FS1

Softball, NCAA

Maryland at Purdue 9 a.m. BTN

Tennessee at Georgia 10:30 a.m. ESPN2

Arizona at Oregon State 11 a.m. Pac-12A

Alabama at Florida 1 p.m. ESPN2

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

