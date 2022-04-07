Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race 4:30 p.m. FS1
Baseball, NCAA
Indiana at Purdue 1 p.m. BTN
LSU at Mississippi State 5 p.m. SEC
Washington at California 8 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf
The Masters, second round Noon ESPN
MLB
Red Sox-Yankees or White Sox-Tigers 10 a.m. MLB
Padres at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ+
NBA
Bucks at Pistons 4 p.m. NBA
Suns at Jazz 6:30 p.m. BSAZ
Suns at Jazz 6:30 p.m. NBA
NHL
Bruins at Lightning 4 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's
EPL: Wolverhampton at Newcastle Noon USA
Softball, NCAA
Mississippi at Kentucky 3 p.m. SEC
California at Utah 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Arizona State at Oregon 5 p.m. ESPN2
Arizona at Oregon State 6 p.m. Pac-12N
RADIO FRIDAY
NBA
Suns at Jazz 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR race 4:30 p.m. FS1
Baseball, NCAA
Sacramento St. at N. Mexico St. 11 a.m. BSAZ
Kentucky at Texas A&M 1 p.m. SEC
Rutgers at Nebraska 1:15 p.m. BTN
TCU at Texas 3 p.m. ESPNU
Missouri at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State 6 p.m. ESPNU
Boxing
Top Rank 7 p.m. ESPN
Football, NCAA
Arizona spring game Noon Pac-12A
Stanford spring game 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf
The Masters, third round Noon Ch 13
Hockey, NCAA
Frozen Four championship 5 p.m. ESPN2
Horses
Wood Memorial, Santa Anita Derby 1:30 p.m. Ch 4
MLB
White Sox-Tigers or Orioles-Rays 10 a.m. MLB
Red Sox at Yankees 1 p.m. FS1
Mets-Nationals or Reds-Braves 4 p.m. MLB
Padres at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ
Astros at Angels 7 p.m. MLB
NBA
Pelicans at Grizzlies 3 p.m. NBA
Warriors at Spurs 5:30 p.m. NBA
NHL
Capitals at Penguins Noon Ch 9
Senators at Rangers 4 p.m. NHL
Coyotes at Golden Knights 7 p.m. BSAZ+
Soccer, men's
Manchester United at Everton 4:30 a.m. USA
EPL: Chelsea at Southampton 7 a.m. USA
EPL TBA 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
MLS: New England at Inter Miami Noon ESPN
MLS: LA FC at LA Galaxy 4:30 p.m. Ch 11
Soccer, women's
Uzbekistan at United States 2:30 p.m. Ch 11
Softball, NCAA
Mississippi at Kentucky 9 a.m. SEC
Auburn at Arkansas 11 a.m. SEC
Alabama at Florida Noon ESPN2
Arizona at Oregon State 4 p.m. Pac-12A
Rutgers at Indiana 4:30 p.m. BTN
TV SUNDAY
Autos
IndyCar race 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
Baseball, NCAA
Georgia at South Carolina 9 a.m. SEC
Maryland at Minnesota 11 a.m. BTN
Auburn at Mississippi Noon SEC
Washington at California 1 p.m. Pac-12A
Bowling
PBA Playoffs, round of 16 9 a.m. FS1
Golf
The Masters, final round Noon Ch 13
MLB
Rangers-Blue Jays or Mets-Nats 10:30 a.m. MLB
Padres at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ
Astros-Angels or Marlins-Giants 1:30 p.m. MLB
Red Sox at Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA
Pacers at Nets 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Celtics at Grizzlies 4 p.m. TNT
Kings at Suns 6:30 p.m. BSAZ
Warriors at Pelicans 6:30 p.m. TNT
NHL
Bruins at Capitals 10:30 a.m. TNT
Predators at Penguins 1 p.m. TNT
Soccer, men's
EPL: Burnley at Norwich City 6 a.m. USA
EPL: Liverpool at Man. City 8:30 a.m. USA
MLS: Minnesota at Austin 4:30 p.m. FS1
Softball, NCAA
Maryland at Purdue 9 a.m. BTN
Tennessee at Georgia 10:30 a.m. ESPN2
Arizona at Oregon State 11 a.m. Pac-12A
Alabama at Florida 1 p.m. ESPN2
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)