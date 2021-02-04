 Skip to main content
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men’s

George Mason at Dayton 5 p.m. ESPN2

Akron at Kent State 5 p.m. ESPNU

Maryland at Penn State 5 p.m. FS1

Monmouth at Manhattan 7 p.m. ESPNU

Boise State at Nevada 7 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s

Colorado at Stanford 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf

European Tour, second round 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf

NBA

Raptors at Nets 5:45 p.m. ESPN

Pistons at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ

Celtics at Clippers 8 p.m. ESPN

NCAA hockey

Notre Dame at Ohio State 2:30 p.m. BTN

NHL

Bruins at Flyers 5 p.m. NHL

Kings at Golden Knights 8 p.m. NHL

Volleyball

Alabama at Mississippi 11 a.m. SEC

Utah at Arizona State 3 p.m. Pac-12A

Minnesota at Purdue 5 p.m. BTN

Arkansas at Georgia 6:30 p.m. SEC

Illinois at Penn State 7 p.m. BTN

Oregon at USC 7 p.m. Pac-12N

RADIO FRIDAY

NBA

Pistons at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s

Seton Hall at UConn 10 a.m. Ch 11

Toledo at Ball State 10 a.m. CBSS

Alabama at Missouri 10 a.m. ESPN

Iowa State at Oklahoma 10 a.m. ESPN2

DePaul at Butler 10 a.m. FS1

Virginia Tech at Miami 10 a.m. FSAZ

La Salle at Fordham 10:30 a.m. NBCS

Vanderbilt at Georgia 11 a.m. SEC

Texas at Oklahoma State Noon Ch 9

Kansas at West Virginia Noon Ch 13

St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis Noon CBSS

Florida at LSU Noon ESPN

St. John’s at Providence Noon FS1

Wisconsin at Illinois 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Washington at Oregon 2 p.m. Ch 13

Air Force at UNLV 2 p.m. CBSS

Mississippi at Auburn 2 p.m. ESPN2

Mississippi State at South Carolina 2 p.m. SEC

Northwestern at Purdue 2:30 p.m. BTN

Creighton at Marquette 3 p.m. Ch 11

Colorado State at Wyoming 4 p.m. CBSS

North Carolina at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN

Providence at Georgetown 4 p.m. FS1

Washington State at Oregon State 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Texas A&M at Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC

Nebraska at Michigan State 4:30 p.m. BTN

Tennessee at Kentucky 6 p.m. ESPN

Massachusetts at Rhode Island 6 p.m. ESPN2

Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern 6 p.m. ESPNU

Arizona at Colorado 6 p.m. FS1

Cal Baptist at New Mexico State 7 p.m. FSAZ

UCLA at USC 8 p.m. ESPN

CSU Bakersfield at UC Irvine 8 p.m. ESPNU

Utah State at Fresno State 8 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s

Siena at Manhattan 10 a.m. ESPNU

Golf

European Tour, third round 2:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 4

NBA

Nuggets at Kings 3 p.m. NBA

Warriors at Mavericks 6:30 p.m. Ch 9

NCAA hockey

Notre Dame at Ohio State 11:30 a.m. BTN

Nebraska-Omaha at Denver 6 p.m. CBSS

NFL

NFL Honors Show 7 p.m. Ch 13

NHL

Avalanche at Blues 1 p.m. NHL

Canucks at Maple Leafs 5 p.m. NHL

Oilers at Flames 8 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Arsenal at Aston Villa 5:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Southampton at Newcastle 7:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: West Ham at Fulham 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

EPL: Everton at Manchester United 12:55 p.m. NBCS

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men’s

Iowa at Indiana 10 a.m. Ch 11

Temple at Wichita State 1 p.m. ESPNU

Boise State at Nevada 2 p.m. FS1

VCU at Duquesne 2 p.m. NBCS

California at Stanford 8 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s

Fordham at VCU 10 a.m. CBSS

South Florida at UCF 10 a.m. ESPN2

DePaul at Marquette 10 a.m. FS1

Florida State at Miami 11 a.m. ESPNU

Missouri at Auburn 11 a.m. SEC

Notre Dame at Louisville Noon ESPN

Indiana at Iowa Noon ESPN2

Arizona State at Oregon State 1 p.m. Pac-12A

Tennessee at Texas A&M 1 p.m. SEC

Utah at Stanford 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf

European Tour, final round 2:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 4

NBA

Celtics at Suns Noon FSAZ

NFL

Super Bowl 55: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers 4:30 p.m. Ch 13

NHL

Flyers at Capitals 10 a.m. Ch 4

Hurricanes at Blue Jackets 1 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s

Serie A: Sampdoria at Benevento 4:25 a.m. ESPN2

EPL: Leicester City at Wolverhampton 6:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Manchester City at Liverpool 9:25 a.m. NBCS

Tennis

Australian Open, first round 5 p.m. ESPN

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

