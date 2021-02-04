Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Basketball, men’s
George Mason at Dayton 5 p.m. ESPN2
Akron at Kent State 5 p.m. ESPNU
Maryland at Penn State 5 p.m. FS1
Monmouth at Manhattan 7 p.m. ESPNU
Boise State at Nevada 7 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women’s
Colorado at Stanford 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf
European Tour, second round 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf
NBA
Raptors at Nets 5:45 p.m. ESPN
Pistons at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ
Celtics at Clippers 8 p.m. ESPN
NCAA hockey
Notre Dame at Ohio State 2:30 p.m. BTN
NHL
Bruins at Flyers 5 p.m. NHL
Kings at Golden Knights 8 p.m. NHL
Volleyball
Alabama at Mississippi 11 a.m. SEC
Utah at Arizona State 3 p.m. Pac-12A
Minnesota at Purdue 5 p.m. BTN
Arkansas at Georgia 6:30 p.m. SEC
Illinois at Penn State 7 p.m. BTN
Oregon at USC 7 p.m. Pac-12N
RADIO FRIDAY
NBA
Pistons at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s
Seton Hall at UConn 10 a.m. Ch 11
Toledo at Ball State 10 a.m. CBSS
Alabama at Missouri 10 a.m. ESPN
Iowa State at Oklahoma 10 a.m. ESPN2
DePaul at Butler 10 a.m. FS1
Virginia Tech at Miami 10 a.m. FSAZ
La Salle at Fordham 10:30 a.m. NBCS
Vanderbilt at Georgia 11 a.m. SEC
Texas at Oklahoma State Noon Ch 9
Kansas at West Virginia Noon Ch 13
St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis Noon CBSS
Florida at LSU Noon ESPN
St. John’s at Providence Noon FS1
Wisconsin at Illinois 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Washington at Oregon 2 p.m. Ch 13
Air Force at UNLV 2 p.m. CBSS
Mississippi at Auburn 2 p.m. ESPN2
Mississippi State at South Carolina 2 p.m. SEC
Northwestern at Purdue 2:30 p.m. BTN
Creighton at Marquette 3 p.m. Ch 11
Colorado State at Wyoming 4 p.m. CBSS
North Carolina at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN
Providence at Georgetown 4 p.m. FS1
Washington State at Oregon State 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Texas A&M at Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC
Nebraska at Michigan State 4:30 p.m. BTN
Tennessee at Kentucky 6 p.m. ESPN
Massachusetts at Rhode Island 6 p.m. ESPN2
Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern 6 p.m. ESPNU
Arizona at Colorado 6 p.m. FS1
Cal Baptist at New Mexico State 7 p.m. FSAZ
UCLA at USC 8 p.m. ESPN
CSU Bakersfield at UC Irvine 8 p.m. ESPNU
Utah State at Fresno State 8 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women’s
Siena at Manhattan 10 a.m. ESPNU
Golf
European Tour, third round 2:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 4
NBA
Nuggets at Kings 3 p.m. NBA
Warriors at Mavericks 6:30 p.m. Ch 9
NCAA hockey
Notre Dame at Ohio State 11:30 a.m. BTN
Nebraska-Omaha at Denver 6 p.m. CBSS
NFL
NFL Honors Show 7 p.m. Ch 13
NHL
Avalanche at Blues 1 p.m. NHL
Canucks at Maple Leafs 5 p.m. NHL
Oilers at Flames 8 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Arsenal at Aston Villa 5:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Southampton at Newcastle 7:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: West Ham at Fulham 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
EPL: Everton at Manchester United 12:55 p.m. NBCS
TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men’s
Iowa at Indiana 10 a.m. Ch 11
Temple at Wichita State 1 p.m. ESPNU
Boise State at Nevada 2 p.m. FS1
VCU at Duquesne 2 p.m. NBCS
California at Stanford 8 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women’s
Fordham at VCU 10 a.m. CBSS
South Florida at UCF 10 a.m. ESPN2
DePaul at Marquette 10 a.m. FS1
Florida State at Miami 11 a.m. ESPNU
Missouri at Auburn 11 a.m. SEC
Notre Dame at Louisville Noon ESPN
Indiana at Iowa Noon ESPN2
Arizona State at Oregon State 1 p.m. Pac-12A
Tennessee at Texas A&M 1 p.m. SEC
Utah at Stanford 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf
European Tour, final round 2:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 4
NBA
Celtics at Suns Noon FSAZ
NFL
Super Bowl 55: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers 4:30 p.m. Ch 13
NHL
Flyers at Capitals 10 a.m. Ch 4
Hurricanes at Blue Jackets 1 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s
Serie A: Sampdoria at Benevento 4:25 a.m. ESPN2
EPL: Leicester City at Wolverhampton 6:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Manchester City at Liverpool 9:25 a.m. NBCS
Tennis
Australian Open, first round 5 p.m. ESPN
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)