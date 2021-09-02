 Skip to main content
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Football

North Carolina at Virginia Tech 3 p.m. ESPN

Duke at Charlotte 4 p.m. CBSS

Michigan State at Northwestern 6 p.m. ESPN

South Dakota St. at Colorado St. 6 p.m. FS1

Northern Colorado at Colorado 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf

European Tour, second round 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 10 a.m. Golf

MLB

Pirates at Cubs 11 a.m. MLB

Phillies-Marlins or A’s-Blue Jays 4 p.m. MLB

Mariners at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

Dodgers at Giants 7 p.m. MLB

Tennis

U.S. Open, third round 9 a.m. ESPN

U.S. Open, third round 3 p.m. ESPN2

U.S. Open, third round 4 p.m. ESPN2

Volleyball

Clemson at South Carolina 10 a.m. SEC

Georgia at Nebraska 4 p.m. BTN

Washington at Illinois 6 p.m. BTN

RADIO FRIDAY

MLB

Mariners at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race 12:30 p.m. NBCS

Basketball, men's

Big3 League championship 1 p.m. Ch 13

Football

Tulane at Oklahoma 9 a.m. Ch 9

Penn State at Wisconsin 9 a.m. Ch 11

Fordham at Nebraska 9 a.m. BTN

Holy Cross at UConn 9 a.m. CBSS

Western Michigan at Michigan 9 a.m. ESPN

Army at Georgia State 9 a.m. ESPNU

Stanford at Kansas State 9 a.m. FS1

Louisiana-Monroe at Kentucky 9 a.m. SEC

Fresno State at Oregon 11 a.m. Pac-12N

Alabama vs. Miami 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Indiana at Iowa 12:30 p.m. BTN

Marshall at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBSS

West Virginia at Maryland 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Louisiana Tech at Mississippi St. 1 p.m. ESPNU

Central Michigan at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC

Louisiana at Texas 1:30 p.m. Ch 11

San Jose State at USC 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Syracuse at Ohio 4 p.m. CBSS

Texas Tech vs. Houston 4 p.m. ESPN

Oregon State at Purdue 4 p.m. FS1

Georgia vs. Clemson 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

UTSA at Illinois 4:30 p.m. BTN

FAU at Florida 4:30 p.m. SEC

Kent State at Texas A&M 5 p.m. ESPNU

Montana at Washington 5 p.m. Pac-12N

LSU at UCLA 5:30 p.m. Ch 11

New Mexico St. at San Diego St. 7:30 p.m. CBSS

Arizona vs. BYU 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Nevada at California 7:30 p.m. FS1

Utah State at Washington State 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf

Solheim Cup 4:30 a.m. Golf

Solheim Cup 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

Solheim Cup 11:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

Horses

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 3 p.m. NBCS

MLB

Orioles at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB

Twins at Rays 1 p.m. FS1

Phillies at Marlins 4 p.m. MLB

Mariners at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ

Dodgers at Giants 7 p.m. MLB

Tennis

U.S. Open, third round 8 a.m. ESPN2

U.S. Open, third round 4 p.m. ESPN2

WNBA

Mercury at Fever 10 a.m. BSAZ

Mystics at Lynx 5 p.m. NBA

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Trucks race 10:30 a.m. FS1

Boxing

PBC Fight Night 3 p.m. FS1

Football

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M Noon ESPN2

Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee 4 p.m. ESPNU

Notre Dame at Florida State 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

Golf

Solheim Cup 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf

Solheim Cup 9 a.m. Ch 4

Solheim Cup 10:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

MLB

Indians at Red Sox 10 a.m. TBS

Mariners at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ

Astros at Padres 1 p.m. MLB

Dodgers at Giants 4 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's

England vs. Andorra 8:50 a.m. ESPN2

Soccer, women's

Arizona vs. Cal-State Northridge 11 a.m. Pac-12N

NWSL: Houston at Orlando 1 p.m. Ch 13

Hawaii at Washington State 1 p.m. Pac-12N

LSU at Arizona State 2 p.m. Pac-12A

Tennis

U.S. Open, Round of 16 8 a.m. ESPN

U.S. Open, Round of 16 4 p.m. ESPN2

Volleyball

Minnesota at Florida 11 a.m. ESPNU

WNBA

Aces at Sky Noon Ch 9

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

