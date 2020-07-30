Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Baseball
KBO: Doosan Bears at KT Wiz 2:25 a.m. ESPN
KBO: SK Wyverns at KT Wiz 1:55 a.m. (Sat.) ESPN
Golf
European Tour, second round 4 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, first round 6 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 8:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 4 p.m. Golf
MLB
Cardinals at Brewers 11 a.m. MLB
Red Sox-Yankees or Reds-Tigers 4 p.m. MLB
Rangers at Giants 6 p.m. ESPN2
Dodgers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ
Dodgers-D-backs or Athletics-Mariners 6:30 p.m. MLB
NBA
Suns vs. Wizards 1 p.m. FSAZ
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers 1 p.m. NBA
Bucks vs. Celtics 3:45 p.m. ESPN
Mavericks vs. Rockets 6:05 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men’s
MLS: Orlando City SC vs. LAFC 4:30 p.m. FS1
WNBA
Atlanta vs. New York 4 p.m. NBA
Dallas vs. Indiana 5 p.m. CBSS
Phoenix vs. Las Vegas 7 p.m. CBSS
RADIO FRIDAY
MLB
Dodgers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM
TV SATURDAY
Baseball
KBO: SK Wyverns at KT Wiz 1:55 a.m. ESPN
KBO: TBA 12:55 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN
Golf
European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Ch 13
Champions Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 1:30 p.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 4 p.m. Golf
MLB
Reds at Tigers 3 p.m. FS1
TBA 4 p.m. Ch 11
Dodgers at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ
Rangers at Giants 7 p.m. MLB
NBA
Heat vs. Nuggets 10:15 a.m. ESPN
Jazz vs. Thunder 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Clippers vs. Pelicans 3 p.m. ESPN
Lakers vs. Raptors 5:30 p.m. ESPN
NHL Playoffs
Hurricanes vs. Rangers, Game 1 9 a.m. NBCS
Islanders vs. Panthers, Game 1 1 p.m. NBCS
Flames vs. Jets, Game 1 7 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s
San Jose vs. Minnesota 5 p.m. ESPN2
WNBA
Connecticut vs. Minnesota 1 p.m. NBA
Chicago vs. Washington: 3 p.m. NBA
Los Angeles vs. Seattle 5 p.m. CBSS
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing
Formula One 6 a.m. ESPN
NASCAR race Noon NBCS
Baseball
KBO: TBA 12:55 a.m. ESPN
Golf
European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 4 p.m. Golf
MLB
Mets at Braves 10 a.m. TBS
Dodgers at D-backs 1 p.m. MLB
Red Sox at Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA
Celtics vs. Trail Blazers 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Kings vs. Magic 3 p.m. NBA
Bucks vs. Nuggets 5 p.m. Ch 9
Suns vs. Mavericks 6 p.m. FSAZ
NHL Playoffs
Coyotes vs. Predators, Game 1 11 a.m. FSAZ
Avalanche vs. Blues, Game 1 3:30 p.m. NBCS
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, Game 1 5 p.m. NHL
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, Game 1 (JIP) 6 p.m. NBCS
Canucks vs. Wild, Game 1 7:30 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s
Liga MX: Guadalajara vs. Santos Laguna 5 p.m. FS1
Tennis
World TeamTennis final 9 a.m. Ch 13
WNBA
Mercury vs. New York 10 a.m. ESPN
Dallas vs. Las Vegas 3 p.m. ESPN
Legend: (JIP): joined in progress
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)
