You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

  • Updated
TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Baseball

KBO: Doosan Bears at KT Wiz 2:25 a.m. ESPN

KBO: SK Wyverns at KT Wiz 1:55 a.m. (Sat.) ESPN

Golf

European Tour, second round 4 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 6 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 8:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 4 p.m. Golf

MLB

Cardinals at Brewers 11 a.m. MLB

Red Sox-Yankees or Reds-Tigers 4 p.m. MLB

Rangers at Giants 6 p.m. ESPN2

Dodgers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ

Dodgers-D-backs or Athletics-Mariners 6:30 p.m. MLB

NBA

Suns vs. Wizards 1 p.m. FSAZ

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers 1 p.m. NBA

Bucks vs. Celtics 3:45 p.m. ESPN

Mavericks vs. Rockets 6:05 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men’s

MLS: Orlando City SC vs. LAFC 4:30 p.m. FS1

WNBA

Atlanta vs. New York 4 p.m. NBA

Dallas vs. Indiana 5 p.m. CBSS

Phoenix vs. Las Vegas 7 p.m. CBSS

RADIO FRIDAY

MLB

Dodgers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM

TV SATURDAY

Baseball

KBO: SK Wyverns at KT Wiz 1:55 a.m. ESPN

KBO: TBA 12:55 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN

Golf

European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Ch 13

Champions Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 1:30 p.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 4 p.m. Golf

MLB

Reds at Tigers 3 p.m. FS1

TBA 4 p.m. Ch 11

Dodgers at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ

Rangers at Giants 7 p.m. MLB

NBA

Heat vs. Nuggets 10:15 a.m. ESPN

Jazz vs. Thunder 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Clippers vs. Pelicans 3 p.m. ESPN

Lakers vs. Raptors 5:30 p.m. ESPN

NHL Playoffs

Hurricanes vs. Rangers, Game 1 9 a.m. NBCS

Islanders vs. Panthers, Game 1 1 p.m. NBCS

Flames vs. Jets, Game 1 7 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s

San Jose vs. Minnesota 5 p.m. ESPN2

WNBA

Connecticut vs. Minnesota 1 p.m. NBA

Chicago vs. Washington: 3 p.m. NBA

Los Angeles vs. Seattle 5 p.m. CBSS

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing

Formula One 6 a.m. ESPN

NASCAR race Noon NBCS

Baseball

KBO: TBA 12:55 a.m. ESPN

Golf

European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 4 p.m. Golf

MLB

Mets at Braves 10 a.m. TBS

Dodgers at D-backs 1 p.m. MLB

Red Sox at Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA

Celtics vs. Trail Blazers 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Kings vs. Magic 3 p.m. NBA

Bucks vs. Nuggets 5 p.m. Ch 9

Suns vs. Mavericks 6 p.m. FSAZ

NHL Playoffs

Coyotes vs. Predators, Game 1 11 a.m. FSAZ

Avalanche vs. Blues, Game 1 3:30 p.m. NBCS

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, Game 1 5 p.m. NHL

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, Game 1 (JIP) 6 p.m. NBCS

Canucks vs. Wild, Game 1 7:30 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s

Liga MX: Guadalajara vs. Santos Laguna 5 p.m. FS1

Tennis

World TeamTennis final 9 a.m. Ch 13

WNBA

Mercury vs. New York 10 a.m. ESPN

Dallas vs. Las Vegas 3 p.m. ESPN

Legend: (JIP): joined in progress

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Back Page — Episode 4 with special guest Caitlin Lowe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News