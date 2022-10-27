 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Cross country, men's NCAA

Pac-12 championship 9:30 a.m. Pac-12N

Football, high school

Chandler Basha at Chandler High 7 p.m. ESPNU

Football, NCAA

Yale at Columbia 3:30 p.m. ESPNU

Louisiana Tech at FIU 5 p.m. CBSS

East Carolina at BYU 5 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, second round 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 10:30 a.m. Golf

Hockey, men's NCAA

People are also reading…

Minnesota at Ohio State 3:30 p.m. BTN

MLB

World Series: Phillies at Astros, Game 1 5 p.m. Ch 11

NBA

Pacers at Wizards 4:45 p.m. ESPN

Pelicans at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

Pelicans at Suns 7 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Bruins at Blue Jackets 4 p.m. NHL

Volleyball, women's NCAA

UCLA at Colorado 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Purdue at Northwestern 6 p.m. BTN

Oregon at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12A

Stanford at Washington State 7 p.m. Pac-12N

RADIO FRIDAY

Hockey

AHL: Tucson at San Jose 7 p.m. 1450-AM

MLB

World Series: Phillies at Astros, Game 1 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity, Round of 8 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

Football, NCAA

Notre Dame at Syracuse 9 a.m. Ch 9

Ohio State at Penn State 9 a.m. Ch 11

Boston College at UConn 9 a.m. CBSS

TCU at West Virginia 9 a.m. ESPN

South Florida at Houston 9 a.m. ESPN2

Toledo at Eastern Michigan 9 a.m. ESPNU

Oklahoma at Iowa State 9 a.m. FS1

Arkansas at Auburn 9 a.m. SEC

Miami at Virginia 9:30 a.m. BSAZ

Rutgers at Minnesota 11:30 a.m. BTN

Illinois at Nebraska 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Oklahoma State at Kansas State 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Florida vs. Georgia 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Temple at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Cincinnati at UCF 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Northwestern at Iowa 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Oregon at California 12:30 p.m. FS1

South Alabama at Arkansas State 1 p.m. ESPNU

Missouri at South Carolina 1 p.m. SEC

UAB at Florida Atlantic 4 p.m. CBSS

Kentucky at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN

Colorado State at Boise State 4 p.m. FS1

Coastal Carolina at Marshall 4 p.m. NFL

USC at Arizona 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Michigan State at Michigan 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

Baylor at Texas Tech 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Arizona State at Colorado 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Mississippi at Texas A&M 4:30 p.m. SEC

Stanford at UCLA 7:30 p.m. ESPN

San Diego State at Fresno State 7:30 p.m. FS1

Nevada at San Jose State 7:30 p.m. CBSS

Golf

European Tour, third round 5:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10:30 a.m. Golf

MLB

World Series: Phillies at Astros, Game 2 5 p.m. Ch 11

NBA

76ers at Bulls 5 p.m. NBA

NHL

Rangers at Stars 11 a.m. NHL

Maple Leafs at Kings 4 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Man. City at Leicester City 4:30 a.m. USA

EPL: Chelsea at Brighton 7 a.m. USA

UCLA at Rutgers 9 a.m. BTN

EPL: Everton at Fulham 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

EPL: Leeds United at Liverpool 11:45 a.m. USA

Soccer, women's

NWSL final: Portland vs. Kansas City 5 p.m. Ch 13

Volleyball, women's NCAA

Minnesota at Wisconsin 3:30 p.m. BTN

Ohio State at Penn State 5:30 p.m. BTN

TV SUNDAY

Autos

NASCAR Cup race, Round of 8 11 a.m. Ch 4

Formula One race 12:55 p.m. ESPN

Golf

European Tour, final round 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10:30 a.m. Golf

NBA

Timberwolves at Spurs 4 p.m. NBA

Rockets at Suns 6 p.m. BSAZ

NFL

Cardinals at Vikings 10 a.m. Ch 11

Steelers at Eagles 10 a.m. Ch 13

49ers at Rams 1:25 p.m. Ch 11

Packers at Bills 5:15 p.m. Ch 4

NHL

Rangers at Coyotes 5 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer, men's

EPL: Nottingham at Arsenal 7 a.m. USA

EPL: West Ham at Man. United 9 a.m. USA

Maryland at Indiana 10 a.m. BTN

MLS: Austin FC at LA FC Noon Ch 9

Princeton at Brown 9 a.m. ESPNU

Washington at Stanford 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Soccer, women's NCAA

Brown at Penn 11 a.m. ESPNU

SEC Tournament 11 a.m. SEC

Washington State at USC Noon Pac-12N

Minnesota at Michigan State 1 p.m. BTN

SEC Tournament 1:30 p.m. SEC

Washington at UCLA 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Volleyball, women's NCAA

Arkansas at Florida 9 a.m. SEC

West Virginia at Baylor 10 a.m. ESPN2

Oklahoma at Kansas 1 p.m. ESPNU

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams hints that she might not stay retired

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News