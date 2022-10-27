Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Cross country, men's NCAA
Pac-12 championship 9:30 a.m. Pac-12N
Football, high school
Chandler Basha at Chandler High 7 p.m. ESPNU
Football, NCAA
Yale at Columbia 3:30 p.m. ESPNU
Louisiana Tech at FIU 5 p.m. CBSS
East Carolina at BYU 5 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
European Tour, second round 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 10:30 a.m. Golf
Hockey, men's NCAA
People are also reading…
Minnesota at Ohio State 3:30 p.m. BTN
MLB
World Series: Phillies at Astros, Game 1 5 p.m. Ch 11
NBA
Pacers at Wizards 4:45 p.m. ESPN
Pelicans at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ
Pelicans at Suns 7 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Bruins at Blue Jackets 4 p.m. NHL
Volleyball, women's NCAA
UCLA at Colorado 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Purdue at Northwestern 6 p.m. BTN
Oregon at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12A
Stanford at Washington State 7 p.m. Pac-12N
RADIO FRIDAY
Hockey
AHL: Tucson at San Jose 7 p.m. 1450-AM
MLB
World Series: Phillies at Astros, Game 1 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity, Round of 8 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
Football, NCAA
Notre Dame at Syracuse 9 a.m. Ch 9
Ohio State at Penn State 9 a.m. Ch 11
Boston College at UConn 9 a.m. CBSS
TCU at West Virginia 9 a.m. ESPN
South Florida at Houston 9 a.m. ESPN2
Toledo at Eastern Michigan 9 a.m. ESPNU
Oklahoma at Iowa State 9 a.m. FS1
Arkansas at Auburn 9 a.m. SEC
Miami at Virginia 9:30 a.m. BSAZ
Rutgers at Minnesota 11:30 a.m. BTN
Illinois at Nebraska 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Oklahoma State at Kansas State 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Florida vs. Georgia 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
Temple at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBSS
Cincinnati at UCF 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Northwestern at Iowa 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Oregon at California 12:30 p.m. FS1
South Alabama at Arkansas State 1 p.m. ESPNU
Missouri at South Carolina 1 p.m. SEC
UAB at Florida Atlantic 4 p.m. CBSS
Kentucky at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN
Colorado State at Boise State 4 p.m. FS1
Coastal Carolina at Marshall 4 p.m. NFL
USC at Arizona 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Michigan State at Michigan 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
Baylor at Texas Tech 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
Arizona State at Colorado 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Mississippi at Texas A&M 4:30 p.m. SEC
Stanford at UCLA 7:30 p.m. ESPN
San Diego State at Fresno State 7:30 p.m. FS1
Nevada at San Jose State 7:30 p.m. CBSS
Golf
European Tour, third round 5:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10:30 a.m. Golf
MLB
World Series: Phillies at Astros, Game 2 5 p.m. Ch 11
NBA
76ers at Bulls 5 p.m. NBA
NHL
Rangers at Stars 11 a.m. NHL
Maple Leafs at Kings 4 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's
EPL: Man. City at Leicester City 4:30 a.m. USA
EPL: Chelsea at Brighton 7 a.m. USA
UCLA at Rutgers 9 a.m. BTN
EPL: Everton at Fulham 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
EPL: Leeds United at Liverpool 11:45 a.m. USA
Soccer, women's
NWSL final: Portland vs. Kansas City 5 p.m. Ch 13
Volleyball, women's NCAA
Minnesota at Wisconsin 3:30 p.m. BTN
Ohio State at Penn State 5:30 p.m. BTN
TV SUNDAY
Autos
NASCAR Cup race, Round of 8 11 a.m. Ch 4
Formula One race 12:55 p.m. ESPN
Golf
European Tour, final round 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10:30 a.m. Golf
NBA
Timberwolves at Spurs 4 p.m. NBA
Rockets at Suns 6 p.m. BSAZ
NFL
Cardinals at Vikings 10 a.m. Ch 11
Steelers at Eagles 10 a.m. Ch 13
49ers at Rams 1:25 p.m. Ch 11
Packers at Bills 5:15 p.m. Ch 4
NHL
Rangers at Coyotes 5 p.m. BSAZ+
Soccer, men's
EPL: Nottingham at Arsenal 7 a.m. USA
EPL: West Ham at Man. United 9 a.m. USA
Maryland at Indiana 10 a.m. BTN
MLS: Austin FC at LA FC Noon Ch 9
Princeton at Brown 9 a.m. ESPNU
Washington at Stanford 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Soccer, women's NCAA
Brown at Penn 11 a.m. ESPNU
SEC Tournament 11 a.m. SEC
Washington State at USC Noon Pac-12N
Minnesota at Michigan State 1 p.m. BTN
SEC Tournament 1:30 p.m. SEC
Washington at UCLA 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Volleyball, women's NCAA
Arkansas at Florida 9 a.m. SEC
West Virginia at Baylor 10 a.m. ESPN2
Oklahoma at Kansas 1 p.m. ESPNU
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)