Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Autos
NASCAR Trucks race 5 p.m. FS1
Basketball, men's
Miles at Kentucky, exhibition 4 p.m. SEC
Football, NCAA
Princeton at Dartmouth 3 p.m. ESPNU
Virginia Tech at Boston College 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
Utah at Stanford 7:30 p.m. FS1
Golf
European Tour, second round 5 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, first round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf
Hockey, men's
Michigan State at Michigan 4:30 p.m. BTN
Horses
Breeders’ Cup Championships 2 p.m. NBCS
NBA
Knicks at Bucks 4:45 p.m. ESPN
Pelicans at Warriors 7:05 p.m. ESPN
Rodeo
PBR World Finals 8 p.m. CBSS
Soccer, women's
Colorado at Utah 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Washington State at Washington 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Arizona State at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12A
USC at UCLA 8 p.m. Pac-12N
Volleyball, women's
Texas at Baylor 6 p.m. ESPNU
RADIO FRIDAY
Basketball, women's
Arizona Christian at Arizona, exhibition 6:30 p.m. 1400-AM
Hockey
Tucson at Henderson 7 p.m. 1400-AM
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race 5:30 p.m. NBCS
Football
Wake Forest at North Carolina 9 a.m. Ch 9
Ohio State at Nebraska 9 a.m. Ch 11
Air Force vs. Army 8:30 a.m. Ch 13
Louisiana Tech at UAB 9 a.m. CBSS
Missouri at Georgia 9 a.m. ESPN
Illinois at Minnesota 9 a.m. ESPN2
SMU at Memphis 9 a.m. ESPNU
Kansas State at Kansas 9 a.m. FS1
Liberty at Mississippi 9 a.m. SEC
Georgia Tech at Miami 9:30 a.m. BSAZ
California at Arizona Noon Pac-12N
Navy at Notre Dame 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
Michigan State at Purdue 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Baylor at TCU 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Auburn at Texas A&M 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
Wisconsin at Rutgers 12:30 p.m. BTN
Colorado State at Wyoming 12:30 p.m. CBSS
Oklahoma State at West Virginia 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Tulsa at Cincinnati 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Penn State at Maryland 12:30 p.m. FS1
Utah State at New Mexico State 1 p.m. BSAZ
Tulane at UCF 1 p.m. ESPNU
Mississippi State at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC
Iowa at Northwestern 4 p.m. BTN
Boise State at Fresno State 4 p.m. CBSS
LSU at Alabama 4 p.m. ESPN
Kentucky at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN2
Oregon State at Colorado 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Oregon at Washington 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
Indiana at Michigan 4:30 p.m. Ch 11
Houston at South Florida 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Texas at Iowa State 4:30 p.m. FS1
Florida at South Carolina 4:30 p.m. SEC
San Jose State at Nevada 7 p.m. FS2
UTSA at UTEP 7:15 p.m. ESPN2
USC at Arizona State 7:30 p.m. ESPN
San Diego State at Hawaii 8 p.m. FS1
Golf
European Tour, third round 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, second round 2:30 p.m. Golf
Horses
Breeders’ Cup 11:30 a.m. NBCS
NBA
Jazz at Heat 4:30 p.m. NBA
Hawks at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ
Lakers at Trail Blazers 7:30 p.m. NBA
NHL
Lightning at Senators 11 a.m. NHL
Bruins at Maple Leafs 4 p.m. NHL
Kraken at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ+
Soccer, men's
EPL: Man. City at Man. United 5:30 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Wolves at Crystal Palace 8 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Newcastle at Brighton 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
TV SUNDAY
Autos
Formula One race 11:30 a.m. Ch 9
NASCAR Cup race 1 p.m. Ch 4
Golf
European Tour, final round 6 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf
Champions Tour, final round 5 p.m. Golf
Marathon
New York City Marathon 7:30 a.m. ESPN2
NBA
Spurs at Thunder 5 p.m. NBA
NFL
Broncos at Cowboys 11 a.m. Ch 11
Browns at Bengals 11 a.m. Ch 13
Cardinals at 49ers 2:25 p.m. Ch 11
Titans at Rams 6:20 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men's
EPL: Tottenham at Everton 8 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Liverpool at West Ham 10:30 a.m. NBCS
Michigan State at Penn State 1 p.m. BTN
MLS: NY Red Bulls at Nashville 2 p.m. ESPN
Oregon State at UCLA 2 p.m. Pac-12N
MLS: LA Galaxy at Minnesota 5 p.m. FS1
Soccer, women's
Big Ten championship 11 a.m. BTN
ACC championship Noon ESPNU
SEC championship Noon SEC
Big East championship 12:30 p.m. FS1
Big 12 championship 2:30 p.m. ESPNU
Volleyball, women's
Florida State at Georgia Tech 1 p.m. BSAZ
Mississippi at Tennessee 1 p.m. ESPN2
Arkansas at Alabama 1 p.m. SEC
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)