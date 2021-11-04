 Skip to main content
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Autos

NASCAR Trucks race 5 p.m. FS1

Basketball, men's

Miles at Kentucky, exhibition 4 p.m. SEC

Football, NCAA

Princeton at Dartmouth 3 p.m. ESPNU

Virginia Tech at Boston College 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Utah at Stanford 7:30 p.m. FS1

Golf

European Tour, second round 5 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, first round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf

Hockey, men's

Michigan State at Michigan 4:30 p.m. BTN

Horses

Breeders’ Cup Championships 2 p.m. NBCS

NBA

Knicks at Bucks 4:45 p.m. ESPN

Pelicans at Warriors 7:05 p.m. ESPN

Rodeo

PBR World Finals 8 p.m. CBSS

Soccer, women's

Colorado at Utah 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Washington State at Washington 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Arizona State at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12A

USC at UCLA 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Volleyball, women's

Texas at Baylor 6 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO FRIDAY

Basketball, women's

Arizona Christian at Arizona, exhibition 6:30 p.m. 1400-AM

Hockey

Tucson at Henderson 7 p.m. 1400-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race 5:30 p.m. NBCS

Football

Wake Forest at North Carolina 9 a.m. Ch 9

Ohio State at Nebraska 9 a.m. Ch 11

Air Force vs. Army 8:30 a.m. Ch 13

Louisiana Tech at UAB 9 a.m. CBSS

Missouri at Georgia 9 a.m. ESPN

Illinois at Minnesota 9 a.m. ESPN2

SMU at Memphis 9 a.m. ESPNU

Kansas State at Kansas 9 a.m. FS1

Liberty at Mississippi 9 a.m. SEC

Georgia Tech at Miami 9:30 a.m. BSAZ

California at Arizona Noon Pac-12N

Navy at Notre Dame 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

Michigan State at Purdue 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Baylor at TCU 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Auburn at Texas A&M 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Wisconsin at Rutgers 12:30 p.m. BTN

Colorado State at Wyoming 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Oklahoma State at West Virginia 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Tulsa at Cincinnati 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Penn State at Maryland 12:30 p.m. FS1

Utah State at New Mexico State 1 p.m. BSAZ

Tulane at UCF 1 p.m. ESPNU

Mississippi State at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC

Iowa at Northwestern 4 p.m. BTN

Boise State at Fresno State 4 p.m. CBSS

LSU at Alabama 4 p.m. ESPN

Kentucky at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN2

Oregon State at Colorado 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Oregon at Washington 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

Indiana at Michigan 4:30 p.m. Ch 11

Houston at South Florida 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Texas at Iowa State 4:30 p.m. FS1

Florida at South Carolina 4:30 p.m. SEC

San Jose State at Nevada 7 p.m. FS2

UTSA at UTEP 7:15 p.m. ESPN2

USC at Arizona State 7:30 p.m. ESPN

San Diego State at Hawaii 8 p.m. FS1

Golf

European Tour, third round 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 2:30 p.m. Golf

Horses

Breeders’ Cup 11:30 a.m. NBCS

NBA

Jazz at Heat 4:30 p.m. NBA

Hawks at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

Lakers at Trail Blazers 7:30 p.m. NBA

NHL

Lightning at Senators 11 a.m. NHL

Bruins at Maple Leafs 4 p.m. NHL

Kraken at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer, men's

EPL: Man. City at Man. United 5:30 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Wolves at Crystal Palace 8 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Newcastle at Brighton 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 11:30 a.m. Ch 9

NASCAR Cup race 1 p.m. Ch 4

Golf

European Tour, final round 6 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 5 p.m. Golf

Marathon

New York City Marathon 7:30 a.m. ESPN2

NBA

Spurs at Thunder 5 p.m. NBA

NFL

Broncos at Cowboys 11 a.m. Ch 11

Browns at Bengals 11 a.m. Ch 13

Cardinals at 49ers 2:25 p.m. Ch 11

Titans at Rams 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men's

EPL: Tottenham at Everton 8 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Liverpool at West Ham 10:30 a.m. NBCS

Michigan State at Penn State 1 p.m. BTN

MLS: NY Red Bulls at Nashville 2 p.m. ESPN

Oregon State at UCLA 2 p.m. Pac-12N

MLS: LA Galaxy at Minnesota 5 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women's

Big Ten championship 11 a.m. BTN

ACC championship Noon ESPNU

SEC championship Noon SEC

Big East championship 12:30 p.m. FS1

Big 12 championship 2:30 p.m. ESPNU

Volleyball, women's

Florida State at Georgia Tech 1 p.m. BSAZ

Mississippi at Tennessee 1 p.m. ESPN2

Arkansas at Alabama 1 p.m. SEC

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

