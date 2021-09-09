 Skip to main content
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Football

Kansas at Coastal Carolina 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

North Dakota State at Utah State 6 p.m. CBSS

UTEP at Boise State 6:30 p.m. FS1

Golf

European Tour, second round 4 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, first round 12:30 p.m. Golf

MLB

Giants at Cubs 11 a.m. MLB

Yankees-Mets or Brewers-Indians 4 p.m. MLB

D-backs at Mariners 7 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, men's

MLS: Orlando City at Atlanta 4 p.m. FS1

Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Tijuana 7 p.m. FS2

Tennis

U.S. Open, doubles final 9 a.m. ESPN2

U.S. Open, men’s semifinals Noon ESPN

U.S. Open, men’s semifinals 4 p.m. ESPN

Volleyball

NC State at Rutgers 4 p.m. BTN

Minnesota vs. Stanford 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Baylor at Florida 5 p.m. SEC

Kentucky at Wisconsin 6 p.m. BTN

Penn State at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12N

WNBA

Dream at Mystics 4 p.m. NBA

RADIO FRIDAY

MLB

D-backs at Mariners 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race 11:30 a.m. NBCS

NASCAR race 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Football

Western Kentucky at Army 8:30 a.m. CBSS

Oregon at Ohio State 9 a.m. Ch 11

Youngstown State at Michigan State 9 a.m. BTN

Pittsburgh at Tennessee 9 a.m. ESPN

South Carolina at East Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN2

Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota 9 a.m. ESPNU

Alabama State at Auburn 9 a.m. SEC

Tulsa at Oklahoma State 9 a.m. FS1

Florida at South Florida 10 a.m. Ch 9

Purdue at UConn Noon CBSS

Texas A&M at Colorado 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Air Force at Navy 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Buffalo at Nebraska 12:30 p.m. BTN

UAB at Georgia 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

California at TCU 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

Ball State at Penn State 12:30 p.m. FS1

Mercer at Alabama 1 p.m. SEC

Iowa at Iowa State 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Portland State at Washington St. 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Houston at Rice 3:30 p.m. CBSS

Texas at Arkansas 4 p.m. ESPN

NC State at Mississippi State 4 p.m. ESPN2

Appalachian State at Miami 4 p.m. ESPNU

Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin 4 p.m. FS1

Idaho at Indiana 4:30 p.m. BTN

Missouri at Kentucky 4:30 p.m. SEC

Washington at Michigan 5 p.m. Ch 9

Vanderbilt at Colorado State 7 p.m. CBSS

San Diego State at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Utah at BYU 7:15 p.m. ESPN

UNLV at Arizona State 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

Stanford at USC 7:30 p.m. Ch 11

Hawaii at Oregon State 8 p.m. FS1

Golf

European Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 12:30 p.m. Golf

Horses

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. Ch 4

MLB

Giants at Cubs 11 a.m. MLB

Yankees at Mets 4:30 p.m. Ch 11

D-backs at Mariners 6 p.m. BSAZ

Padres at Dodgers 7:30 p.m. MLB

Soccer, men's

EPL: Tottenham at Crystal Palace 4:30 a.m. NBCS

EPL: West Ham at Southampton 6:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Newcastle at Man. United 7 a.m. USA

EPL: Aston Villa at Chelsea 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Tennis

U.S. Open, women’s final 1 p.m. ESPN

TV SUNDAY

Autos

IndyCar race 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

Golf

European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 12:30 p.m. Golf

MLB

Red Sox at White Sox 11 a.m. TBS

D-backs at Mariners 1 p.m. BSAZ

Padres at Dodgers 1 p.m. MLB

Yankees at Mets 5 p.m. ESPN

NFL

Seahawks at Colts 10 a.m. Ch 11

Cardinals at Titans 10 a.m. Ch 13

Packers at Saints 1:25 p.m. Ch 11

Browns at Chiefs 1:25 p.m. Ch 13

Bears at Rams 5:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men's

EPL: Liverpool at Leeds United 8:30 a.m. NBCS

Soccer, women's

Arizona State vs. Texas Tech 11 a.m. Pac-12A

Florida State at Auburn Noon ESPNU

Nebraska at Arizona 1 p.m. Pac-12A

Loyola Marymount at Stanford 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Tennis

U.S. Open, men’s final 1 p.m. ESPN

WNBA

Mystics at Sky Noon Ch 9

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

