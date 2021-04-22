Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Baseball;Nebraska at Michigan State;2 p.m.;BTN
;Maryland at Iowa;5 p.m.;BTN
;Texas at Oklahoma State;5 p.m.;ESPNU
;Mississippi State at Vanderbilt;5 p.m.;SEC
Golf;European Tour, second round;6 a.m.;Golf
;PGA Tour, second round;12:30 p.m.;Golf
;LPGA Tour, second round;3:30 p.m.;Golf
MLB;Brewers at Cubs;11 a.m.;MLB
;D-backs at Braves;4 p.m.;BSAZ
;Marlins at Giants;7 p.m.;MLB
NBA;Celtics at Nets;4:45 p.m.;ESPN
;Nuggets at Warriors;7 p.m.;ESPN
NHL;Flyers at Rangers;4 p.m.;NHL
;Wild at Kings;7 p.m.;NHL
Soccer (M);EPL: Everton at Arsenal;11:55 a.m.;NBCS
;MLS: Orlando City at Sporting KC;4:30 p.m.;FS1
;Liga MX:Necaxa at Tijuana;7 p.m.;FS1
Softball;Northwestern at Michigan;3 p.m.;BTN
;Washington at UCLA;7 p.m.;Pac-12N
RADIO FRIDAY
Hockey;Colorado at Tucson;7 p.m.;1450-AM
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing;NASCAR Xfinity race;1 p.m.;Ch 11
Baseball;Florida at Auburn;9 a.m.;SEC
;Georgia at Missouri;2 p.m.;SEC
;Mississippi State at Vanderbilt;5 p.m.;ESPNU
Bowling;PBA Playoffs;Round of 16;8 a.m.;FS1
Boxing;Top Rank;7 p.m.;ESPN
Golf;European Tour, third round;5:30 a.m.;Golf
;PGA Tour, third round;10 a.m.;Golf
;PGA Tour, third round;Noon;Ch 13
;LPGA Tour, final round;3 p.m.;Golf
MLB;Mariners at Red Sox;10 a.m.;MLB
;Nationals at Mets;1 p.m.;FS1
;D-backs at Braves;4 p.m.;BSAZ
;Rangers at White Sox;4 p.m.;FS1
NBA;Raptors at Knicks;10:15 a.m.;ESPN
;76ers at Bucks;12:30 p.m.;ESPN
;Lakers at Mavericks;5:30 p.m.;Ch 9
NHL;Devils at Penguins;9:30 a.m.;NHL
;Avalanche at Blues;Noon;Ch 4
;Maple Leafs at Jets;4 p.m.;NHL
;Coyotes at Kings;7 p.m.;BSAZ+
Soccer (M);EPL: Chelsea at West Ham;9:30 a.m.;Ch 4
;MLS: Seattle at LA FC;3 p.m.;ESPN
Softball;Notre Dame at Virginia Tech;9 a.m.;ESPN2
;Georgia at Tennessee;11 a.m.;ESPN2
;Texas A&M at Mississippi State;2 p.m.;BTN
;South Carolina at Florida;3 p.m.;ESPNU
;Washington at UCLA;4 p.m.;Pac-12N
;Auburn at Mississippi;5 p.m.;SEC
;Washington at UCLA;6:30 p.m.;Pac-12N
Track & field;The Drake Relays;Noon;NBCS
;The Oregon Relays;2 p.m.;NBCS
Volleyball;NCAA championship;5 p.m.;ESPN2
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing;IndyCar race;9:30 a.m.;Ch 4
;NASCAR race;11 a.m.;Ch 11
Baseball;Duke at Virginia;11 a.m.;ESPNU
;Tennessee at Texas A&M;11 a.m.;SEC
;Washington State at California;Noon;Pac-12N
;Northwestern at Iowa;2 p.m.;BTN
;UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach State;4 p.m.;ESPNU
Bowling;PBA Playoffs;10:30 a.m.;FS1
;NASCAR race;11 a.m.;Ch 11
Golf;European Tour, final round;5 a.m.;Golf
;PGA Tour,final round;10 a.m.;Golf
;PGA Tour, final round;Noon; Ch 13
MLB;D-backs at Braves;10 a.m.;BSAZ
;Yankees at Indians;10 a.m.;MLB
;Padres at Dodgers;4 p.m.;ESPN
NBA;Celtics at Hornets;10:15 a.m.;ESPN
;Suns at Nets;12:30 p.m.;ESPN
;Suns at Nets (JIP);1:30 p.m.;BSAZ
;Bucks at Hawks;4:30 p.m.;NBA
;Kings at Warriors;7 p.m.;NBA
NHL;Avalanche at Blues;10 a.m.;NHL
;Bruins at Penguins;Noon;Ch 4
;Blue Jackets at Lightning;4 p.m.;NBCS
Soccer (M);Serie A: Udinese at Benevento;3:25 a.m.;ESPN2
;EPL: Burnley at Wolverhampton;4 a.m.;NBCS
;EPL: Manchester United at Leeds United;6 a.m.;NBCS
;MLS: NY Red Bulls at LA Galaxy;2:30 p.m.;FS1
Softball;Northwestern at Michigan;9 a.m.;BTN
;LSU at Kentucky;9 a.m.;ESPN2
;Wisconsin at Nebraska;11 a.m.;BTN
;Georgia at Tennessee;11 a.m.;ESPN2
;Washington at UCLA;1 p.m.;ESPN2
;Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate;2 p.m.;ESPNU
;Missouri at Arkansas;2 p.m.;SEC
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Legend: (JIP) - joined in progress
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)