Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Bask. (M);Hofstra at Elon;10 a.m.;CBSS
;High Point at Kentucky;10 a.m.;SEC
Bask. (W);Ohio State at Michigan;10 a.m.;BTN
;California at Washington State;8 p.m.;Pac-12N
Football;Gator: Rutgers vs. Wake Forest;9 a.m.;ESPN
;Sun: Wash. St. vs. C. Michigan;10 a.m.;Ch 13
;Cotton: Alabama vs. Cincinnati;1:30 p.m.;ESPN
;Orange: Georgia vs. Michigan;5:30 p.m.;ESPN
NBA;Suns at Celtics;11 a.m.;BSAZ
;Trail Blazers at Lakers;8:30 p.m.;NBA
RADIO FRIDAY
Football;Cotton: Alabama vs. Cincinnati;1:40 p.m.;1490-AM*
;Orange: Georgia vs. Michigan;5:40 p.m.;1490-AM*
Talk;“Spears and Ali”;3 p.m.;1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Bask. (M);Memphis at Wichita State;10 a.m.;Ch 13
;West Virginia at Texas;10 a.m.;ESPNU
;Creighton at Marquette;10 a.m.;FS1
;Villanova at Seton Hall;Noon;Ch 13
;Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech;Noon;CBSS
;Baylor at Iowa State;Noon;ESPNU
;Providence at DePaul;Noon;FS1
;San Diego State at UNLV;2 p.m.;Ch 13
;Boise State at Wyoming;2 p.m.;CBSS
;Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech;2 p.m.;ESPNU
;Butler at UConn;2 p.m.;FS1
;Chicago State at New Mexico State;4 p.m.;BSAZ
;Wake Forest at Miami;4 p.m.;ESPNU
;San Diego at Santa Clara;6 p.m.;BSAZ
;New Mexico at Nevada;7 p.m.;FS1
;Utah at Oregon;8:30 p.m.;Pac-12N
Football;Outback: Penn State vs. Arkansas;10 a.m.;ESPN2
;Citrus: Iowa vs. Kentucky;11 a.m.;Ch 9
;Fiesta: Notre Dame vs. Okla. St.;11 a.m.;ESPN
;Rose: Utah vs. Ohio State;3 p.m.;ESPN
;Sugar: Baylor vs. Mississippi;6:45 p.m.;ESPN
NBA;Pelicans at Bucks;4:30 p.m.;NBA
;Warriors at Jazz;7 p.m.;NBA
NHL;Blues at Wild;5 p.m.;TNT
Soccer (M);EPL: Tottenham at Watford;8 a.m.;USA
;EPL: West Ham at C. Palace;10:30 a.m.;USA
TV SUNDAY
Bask. (M);St. Bonaventure at Dayton;10 a.m.;CBSS
;Michigan State at Northwestern;Noon;BTN
;Richmond at Saint Louis;Noon;CBSS
;UCF at SMU;Noon;ESPNU
;Indiana at Penn State;2 p.m.;BTN
;Illinois at Minnesota;4 p.m.;BTN
;California at Stanford;5 p.m.;Pac-12N
;Ohio State at Nebraska;6 p.m.;BTN
Bask. (W);Tennessee at Arkansas;11 a.m.;SEC
;Stanford at Washington State;1 p.m.;Pac-12N
;Georgia at Florida;1 p.m.;SEC
;Auburn at Alabama;3 p.m.;SEC
NBA;Pacers at Cavaliers;4 p.m.;NBA
;Suns at Hornets;5 p.m.;BSAZ
NFL;Rams at Ravens;11 a.m.;Ch 11
;Chiefs at Bengals;11 a.m.;Ch 13
;Cardinals at Cowboys;2:25 p.m.;Ch 11
;Vikings at Packers;6:20 p.m.;Ch 4
NHL;Stars at Coyotes;6 p.m.;BSAZ+
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)