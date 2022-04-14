Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Baseball, NCAA
Michigan at Michigan State 2 p.m. ESPNU
Oregon at Washington 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Florida at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. ESPN2
LSU at Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC
Minnesota at Iowa 5 p.m. BTN
Stanford at UCLA 7 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 4 p.m. Golf
MLB
D-backs at Mets 10 a.m. BSAZ
Twins at Red Sox 11 a.m. MLB
NBA
Play-in: Hawks at Cavaliers 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Play-in: Pelicans at Clippers 7 p.m. TNT
NHL
Jets at Panthers 4 p.m. NHL
Soccer, women's
NWSL: Houston at Kansas City 5 p.m. CBSS
Softball, NCAA
NC Central at Norfolk State 8 a.m. ESPNU
Alabama State at Jackson State 10 a.m. ESPNU
Georgia at Missouri 10 a.m. SEC
Minnesota at Nebraska 3 p.m. BTN
Providence at UConn 4:30 p.m. FS1
Oregon at Arizona 5 p.m. ESPNU
Oregon State at Washington 6 p.m. Pac-12N
UC San Diego at Cal State Fullerton 7 p.m. ESPNU
Stanford at California 8 p.m. Pac-12N
RADIO FRIDAY
Hockey
AHL: Colorado at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM
MLB
D-backs at Mets 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
NBA
Play-in: Hawks at Cavaliers 4:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Play-in: Pelicans at Clippers 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Trucks race 5 p.m. FS1
Baseball, NCAA
Kentucky at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC
Stanford at UCLA 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Florida at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. SEC
Bowling
NCAA Championship 5 p.m. ESPNU
Football
Oregon State spring game 11 a.m. Pac-12N
Ohio State spring game Noon BTN
Michigan State spring game 2 p.m. BTN
USFL: New Jersey at Birmingham 4:30 p.m. Ch 4
USFL: New Jersey at Birmingham 4:30 p.m. Ch 11
Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
LPGA Tour, final round 4 p.m. Golf
Gymnastics
NCAA Championships 10 a.m. Ch 9
MLB
D-backs at Mets 10 a.m. BSAZ
Braves at Padres 1 p.m. FS1
Cardinals-Brewers or Cubs-Rockies 4 p.m. MLB
Reds at Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs
Jazz at Mavericks, Game 1 10 a.m. ESPN
T-wolves at Grizzlies, Game 1 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Raptors at 76ers, Game 1 3 p.m. ESPN
Nuggets at Warriors, Game 1 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
NHL
Penguins at Bruins 9:30 a.m. NHL
Wild at Blues Noon Ch 9
Maple Leafs at Senators 4 p.m. NHL
Coyotes at Flames 7 p.m. BSAZ
Soccer, men's
EPL: Brighton at Tottenham 4:30 a.m. USA
EPL: Norwich at Manchester United 7 a.m. USA
MLS: Inter Miami at Seattle 7 p.m. FS1
Softball, NCAA
South Carolina at LSU 9 a.m. SEC
Texas A&M at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPNU
Oregon at Arizona Noon Pac-12A
Oregon State at Washington 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Mississippi State at LSU 2 p.m. SEC
Georgia at Missouri 3 p.m. ESPN2
Kentucky at Arkansas 5 p.m. ESPN2
TV SUNDAY
Autos
NASCAR Cup race 4 p.m. Ch 11
Baseball, NCAA
Florida at Vanderbilt 10 a.m. ESPNU
Football
USFL: Houston vs. Michigan 9 a.m. Ch 4
USFL: Philadelphia vs. New Orleans 1 p.m. USA
Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
MLB
Yankees-Orioles or Twins-Red Sox 10 a.m. MLB
D-backs at Mets 10:30 a.m. BSAZ
Astros-Mariners or Reds-Dodgers 1 p.m. MLB
Braves at Padres 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA Playoffs
TBD at Heat, Game 1 10 a.m. TNT
Nets at Celtics, Game 1 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Bulls at Bucks, Game 1 3:30 p.m. TNT
TBD at Suns, Game 1 6 p.m. TNT
NHL
Panthers at Red Wings 10 a.m. ESPN
Blues at Predators 3 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's
EPL: Chelsea at Leeds United 4 a.m. USA
EPL: Leicester at Newcastle 6:15 a.m. USA
EPL: Man. City at Wolves 8:30 a.m. USA
MLS: Sporting KC at LA FC 1 p.m. ESPN
Phoenix Rising vs. New Mexico 2:30 p.m. BSAZ
Softball, NCAA
Princeton at Yale 8 a.m. ESPNU
Kentucky at Arkansas 11 a.m. SEC
Texas A&M at Tennessee 1 p.m. SEC
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)