Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY

Baseball, NCAA

Michigan at Michigan State 2 p.m. ESPNU

Oregon at Washington 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Florida at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. ESPN2

LSU at Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC

Minnesota at Iowa 5 p.m. BTN

Stanford at UCLA 7 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 4 p.m. Golf

MLB

D-backs at Mets 10 a.m. BSAZ

Twins at Red Sox 11 a.m. MLB

NBA

Play-in: Hawks at Cavaliers 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Play-in: Pelicans at Clippers 7 p.m. TNT

NHL

Jets at Panthers 4 p.m. NHL

Soccer, women's

NWSL: Houston at Kansas City 5 p.m. CBSS

Softball, NCAA

NC Central at Norfolk State 8 a.m. ESPNU

Alabama State at Jackson State 10 a.m. ESPNU

Georgia at Missouri 10 a.m. SEC

Minnesota at Nebraska 3 p.m. BTN

Providence at UConn 4:30 p.m. FS1

Oregon at Arizona 5 p.m. ESPNU

Oregon State at Washington 6 p.m. Pac-12N

UC San Diego at Cal State Fullerton 7 p.m. ESPNU

Stanford at California 8 p.m. Pac-12N

RADIO FRIDAY

Hockey

AHL: Colorado at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

MLB

D-backs at Mets 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

NBA

Play-in: Hawks at Cavaliers 4:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Play-in: Pelicans at Clippers 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Trucks race 5 p.m. FS1

Baseball, NCAA

Kentucky at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC

Stanford at UCLA 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Florida at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. SEC

Bowling

NCAA Championship 5 p.m. ESPNU

Football

Oregon State spring game 11 a.m. Pac-12N

Ohio State spring game Noon BTN

Michigan State spring game 2 p.m. BTN

USFL: New Jersey at Birmingham 4:30 p.m. Ch 4

USFL: New Jersey at Birmingham 4:30 p.m. Ch 11

Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

LPGA Tour, final round 4 p.m. Golf

Gymnastics

NCAA Championships 10 a.m. Ch 9

MLB

D-backs at Mets 10 a.m. BSAZ

Braves at Padres 1 p.m. FS1

Cardinals-Brewers or Cubs-Rockies 4 p.m. MLB

Reds at Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Jazz at Mavericks, Game 1 10 a.m. ESPN

T-wolves at Grizzlies, Game 1 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Raptors at 76ers, Game 1 3 p.m. ESPN

Nuggets at Warriors, Game 1 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

NHL

Penguins at Bruins 9:30 a.m. NHL

Wild at Blues Noon Ch 9

Maple Leafs at Senators 4 p.m. NHL

Coyotes at Flames 7 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, men's

EPL: Brighton at Tottenham 4:30 a.m. USA

EPL: Norwich at Manchester United 7 a.m. USA

MLS: Inter Miami at Seattle 7 p.m. FS1

Softball, NCAA

South Carolina at LSU 9 a.m. SEC

Texas A&M at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPNU

Oregon at Arizona Noon Pac-12A

Oregon State at Washington 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Mississippi State at LSU 2 p.m. SEC

Georgia at Missouri 3 p.m. ESPN2

Kentucky at Arkansas 5 p.m. ESPN2

TV SUNDAY

Autos

NASCAR Cup race 4 p.m. Ch 11

Baseball, NCAA

Florida at Vanderbilt 10 a.m. ESPNU

Football

USFL: Houston vs. Michigan 9 a.m. Ch 4

USFL: Philadelphia vs. New Orleans 1 p.m. USA

Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

MLB

Yankees-Orioles or Twins-Red Sox 10 a.m. MLB

D-backs at Mets 10:30 a.m. BSAZ

Astros-Mariners or Reds-Dodgers 1 p.m. MLB

Braves at Padres 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA Playoffs

TBD at Heat, Game 1 10 a.m. TNT

Nets at Celtics, Game 1 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Bulls at Bucks, Game 1 3:30 p.m. TNT

TBD at Suns, Game 1 6 p.m. TNT

NHL

Panthers at Red Wings 10 a.m. ESPN

Blues at Predators 3 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Chelsea at Leeds United 4 a.m. USA

EPL: Leicester at Newcastle 6:15 a.m. USA

EPL: Man. City at Wolves 8:30 a.m. USA

MLS: Sporting KC at LA FC 1 p.m. ESPN

Phoenix Rising vs. New Mexico 2:30 p.m. BSAZ

Softball, NCAA

Princeton at Yale 8 a.m. ESPNU

Kentucky at Arkansas 11 a.m. SEC

Texas A&M at Tennessee 1 p.m. SEC

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

