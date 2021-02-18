 Skip to main content
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

  • Updated
TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR Trucks race 5:30 p.m. FS1

Basketball, men’s

Akron at Ball State 5 p.m. CBSS

Saint Louis at Dayton 5 p.m. ESPN2

Monmouth at Iona 5 p.m. ESPNU

Wyoming at New Mexico 7 p.m. CBSS

Toledo at Buffalo 7 p.m. ESPN2

Utah State at Boise State 8 p.m. FS1

Cal Bakersfield at UCSB 9 p.m. ESPNU

Basketball, women’s

Arizona at California 1:30 p.m. Pac-12A

Oregon State at USC 3:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Oregon at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Arizona State at Stanford 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf

PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf

Gymnastics

Kentucky at Florida 5 p.m. SEC

Missouri at Arkansas 6:30 p.m. SEC

UCLA at Utah 7 p.m. ESPNU

NBA

Bulls at 76ers 5:45 p.m. ESPN

Suns at Pelicans 6 p.m. FSAZ

Jazz at Clippers 8 p.m. ESPN

NCAA baseball

Miami at Florida 1 p.m. SEC

NHL

Blackhawks at Hurricanes 5 p.m. NHL

Jets at Canucks 8 p.m. NHL

Tennis

Australian Open, women’s final 1:30 a.m. (Sat.) ESPN

Volleyball

Arkansas at LSU 11 a.m. SEC

Minnesota at Nebraska 7 p.m. BTN

Oregon State at Arizona 7:30 p.m. Pac-12A

RADIO FRIDAY

Basketball, women’s

Arizona at California 1:30 p.m. 1400-AM

NBA

Suns at Pelicans 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR Xfinity race 3 p.m. FS1

Basketball, men’s

Michigan State at Indiana 10 a.m. ESPN

UCF at Tulane 10 a.m. ESPN2

South Florida at SMU 10 a.m. ESPNU

Georgia Tech at Miami 10 a.m. FSAZ

La Salle at St. Joseph’s 10:30 a.m. NBCS

UConn at Villanova 11 a.m. Ch 11

Kentucky at Tennessee 11 a.m. Ch 13

Boston U. at Colgate 11 a.m. CBSS

Vanderbilt at Alabama 11 a.m. SEC

Texas Tech at Kansas Noon ESPN

Missouri at South Carolina Noon ESPN2

NC State at Wake Forest Noon FSAZ

George Mason at VCU 12:30 p.m. NBCS

West Virginia at Texas 1 p.m. Ch 9

BYU at Loyola Marymount 1 p.m. CBSS

Illinois at Minnesota 1:30 p.m. Ch 11

Georgia at Florida 1:30 p.m. SEC

Auburn at LSU 2 p.m. ESPN

Stanford at Washington State 2 p.m. ESPN2

Duquesne at Richmond 2:30 p.m. NBCS

Grambling St. at Jackson St. 3 p.m. NBA

Purdue at Nebraska 3:30 p.m. BTN

Seton Hall at Georgetown 3:30 p.m. CBSS

Arizona at USC 4 p.m. Ch 11

Louisville at North Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN

Oklahoma at Iowa State 4 p.m. ESPN2

Mississippi State at Mississippi 4 p.m. SEC

San Diego State at Fresno State 5:30 p.m. CBSS

DePaul at St. John’s 5:30 p.m. FS1

Virginia at Duke 6 p.m. ESPN

San Diego at Gonzaga 6 p.m. ESPN2

Colorado at Oregon State 6 p.m. ESPNU

Arkansas at Texas A&M 6:30 p.m. SEC

Utah at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Arizona State at UCLA 8 p.m. ESPN2

California at Washington 8 p.m. ESPNU

Basketball, women’s

Army at Navy 9 a.m. CBSS

Illinois at Rutgers 10 a.m. BTN

Creighton at DePaul Noon FS1

Gonzaga at San Diego 3 p.m. FSAZ

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing 8 p.m. ESPN

Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13

NBA

Heat at Lakers 6:30 p.m. Ch 9

Suns at Grizzlies 7 p.m. FSAZ

NHL

Rangers at Capitals 10:30 a.m. NHL

Golden Knights at Avalanche 1 p.m. Ch 4

Blackhawks at Hurricanes 5 p.m. NHL

Flames at Oilers 8 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Chelsea at Southampton 5:25 a.m. NBSC

EPL: West Bromwich at Burnley 7:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Everton at Liverpool 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

Tennis

Australian Open, final 1:30 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR race 1 p.m. Ch 11

Basketball, men’s

Rhode Island at GWU 9:30 a.m. NBCS

Michigan at Ohio State 11 a.m. Ch 13

Cincinnati at Houston 11 a.m. ESPN

Maryland at Rutgers 1 p.m. BTN

Davidson at St. Bonaventure 1:30 p.m. NBCS

UNLV at San Jose State 2 p.m. CBSS

Penn State at Iowa 3 p.m. FS1

Navy at American 4 p.m. CBSS

Wisconsin at Northwestern 5 p.m. BTN

Butler at Xavier 5 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s

Purdue at Michigan State 9:30 a.m. FS1

North Carolina at NC State 10 a.m. ESPN2

Army at Navy 10 a.m. CBSS

Syracuse at Virginia Tech 10 a.m. FSAZ

Tennessee at Georgia 10 a.m. SEC

Oregon at USC 11 a.m. Pac-12N

Ohio State at Michigan Noon ESPN2

Georgia Tech at Boston College Noon FSAZ

Florida at Missouri Noon SEC

Kentucky at South Carolina 1 p.m. ESPN

Oregon State at UCLA 2 p.m. ESPN2

Texas A&M at Mississippi 2 p.m. SEC

Arkansas at LSU 4 p.m. SEC

Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 13

NBA

Celtics at Pelicans 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Nets at Clippers 6:15 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Flyers at Bruins Noon Ch 4

Devils at Capitals 5 p.m. NBCS

Jets at Canucks 8 p.m. NHL

Soccer, women’s

Brazil at United States 1 p.m. FS1

Volleyball

Oregon State at Arizona 1 p.m. Pac-12A

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

