Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR Trucks race 5:30 p.m. FS1
Basketball, men’s
Akron at Ball State 5 p.m. CBSS
Saint Louis at Dayton 5 p.m. ESPN2
Monmouth at Iona 5 p.m. ESPNU
Wyoming at New Mexico 7 p.m. CBSS
Toledo at Buffalo 7 p.m. ESPN2
Utah State at Boise State 8 p.m. FS1
Cal Bakersfield at UCSB 9 p.m. ESPNU
Basketball, women’s
Arizona at California 1:30 p.m. Pac-12A
Oregon State at USC 3:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Oregon at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Arizona State at Stanford 8 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf
PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf
Gymnastics
Kentucky at Florida 5 p.m. SEC
Missouri at Arkansas 6:30 p.m. SEC
UCLA at Utah 7 p.m. ESPNU
NBA
Bulls at 76ers 5:45 p.m. ESPN
Suns at Pelicans 6 p.m. FSAZ
Jazz at Clippers 8 p.m. ESPN
NCAA baseball
Miami at Florida 1 p.m. SEC
NHL
Blackhawks at Hurricanes 5 p.m. NHL
Jets at Canucks 8 p.m. NHL
Tennis
Australian Open, women’s final 1:30 a.m. (Sat.) ESPN
Volleyball
Arkansas at LSU 11 a.m. SEC
Minnesota at Nebraska 7 p.m. BTN
Oregon State at Arizona 7:30 p.m. Pac-12A
RADIO FRIDAY
Basketball, women’s
Arizona at California 1:30 p.m. 1400-AM
NBA
Suns at Pelicans 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity race 3 p.m. FS1
Basketball, men’s
Michigan State at Indiana 10 a.m. ESPN
UCF at Tulane 10 a.m. ESPN2
South Florida at SMU 10 a.m. ESPNU
Georgia Tech at Miami 10 a.m. FSAZ
La Salle at St. Joseph’s 10:30 a.m. NBCS
UConn at Villanova 11 a.m. Ch 11
Kentucky at Tennessee 11 a.m. Ch 13
Boston U. at Colgate 11 a.m. CBSS
Vanderbilt at Alabama 11 a.m. SEC
Texas Tech at Kansas Noon ESPN
Missouri at South Carolina Noon ESPN2
NC State at Wake Forest Noon FSAZ
George Mason at VCU 12:30 p.m. NBCS
West Virginia at Texas 1 p.m. Ch 9
BYU at Loyola Marymount 1 p.m. CBSS
Illinois at Minnesota 1:30 p.m. Ch 11
Georgia at Florida 1:30 p.m. SEC
Auburn at LSU 2 p.m. ESPN
Stanford at Washington State 2 p.m. ESPN2
Duquesne at Richmond 2:30 p.m. NBCS
Grambling St. at Jackson St. 3 p.m. NBA
Purdue at Nebraska 3:30 p.m. BTN
Seton Hall at Georgetown 3:30 p.m. CBSS
Arizona at USC 4 p.m. Ch 11
Louisville at North Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN
Oklahoma at Iowa State 4 p.m. ESPN2
Mississippi State at Mississippi 4 p.m. SEC
San Diego State at Fresno State 5:30 p.m. CBSS
DePaul at St. John’s 5:30 p.m. FS1
Virginia at Duke 6 p.m. ESPN
San Diego at Gonzaga 6 p.m. ESPN2
Colorado at Oregon State 6 p.m. ESPNU
Arkansas at Texas A&M 6:30 p.m. SEC
Utah at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Arizona State at UCLA 8 p.m. ESPN2
California at Washington 8 p.m. ESPNU
Basketball, women’s
Army at Navy 9 a.m. CBSS
Illinois at Rutgers 10 a.m. BTN
Creighton at DePaul Noon FS1
Gonzaga at San Diego 3 p.m. FSAZ
Boxing
Top Rank Boxing 8 p.m. ESPN
Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13
NBA
Heat at Lakers 6:30 p.m. Ch 9
Suns at Grizzlies 7 p.m. FSAZ
NHL
Rangers at Capitals 10:30 a.m. NHL
Golden Knights at Avalanche 1 p.m. Ch 4
Blackhawks at Hurricanes 5 p.m. NHL
Flames at Oilers 8 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Chelsea at Southampton 5:25 a.m. NBSC
EPL: West Bromwich at Burnley 7:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Everton at Liverpool 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
Tennis
Australian Open, final 1:30 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR race 1 p.m. Ch 11
Basketball, men’s
Rhode Island at GWU 9:30 a.m. NBCS
Michigan at Ohio State 11 a.m. Ch 13
Cincinnati at Houston 11 a.m. ESPN
Maryland at Rutgers 1 p.m. BTN
Davidson at St. Bonaventure 1:30 p.m. NBCS
UNLV at San Jose State 2 p.m. CBSS
Penn State at Iowa 3 p.m. FS1
Navy at American 4 p.m. CBSS
Wisconsin at Northwestern 5 p.m. BTN
Butler at Xavier 5 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women’s
Purdue at Michigan State 9:30 a.m. FS1
North Carolina at NC State 10 a.m. ESPN2
Army at Navy 10 a.m. CBSS
Syracuse at Virginia Tech 10 a.m. FSAZ
Tennessee at Georgia 10 a.m. SEC
Oregon at USC 11 a.m. Pac-12N
Ohio State at Michigan Noon ESPN2
Georgia Tech at Boston College Noon FSAZ
Florida at Missouri Noon SEC
Kentucky at South Carolina 1 p.m. ESPN
Oregon State at UCLA 2 p.m. ESPN2
Texas A&M at Mississippi 2 p.m. SEC
Arkansas at LSU 4 p.m. SEC
Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 13
NBA
Celtics at Pelicans 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
Nets at Clippers 6:15 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Flyers at Bruins Noon Ch 4
Devils at Capitals 5 p.m. NBCS
Jets at Canucks 8 p.m. NHL
Soccer, women’s
Brazil at United States 1 p.m. FS1
Volleyball
Oregon State at Arizona 1 p.m. Pac-12A
