Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfintiy race 5 p.m. FS1
Golf
The Masters, second round Noon ESPN
MLB
Nationals-Dodgers or Rockies-Giants 1 p.m. MLB
Phillies-Braves or Tigers-Indians 4 p.m. MLB
Reds at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ
NBA
Grizzlies at Knicks 4:30 p.m. NBA
Wizards at Warriors 7 p.m. NBA
NCAA baseball
Dallas Baptist at Missouri State 10 a.m. ESPNU
Arkansas at Mississippi 4 p.m. SEC
Minnesota at Iowa 4:30 p.m. BTN
West Virginia at Baylor 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
Oregon State at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12N
NHL
Wild at Blues 5 p.m. NHL
Coyotes at Golden Knights 7 p.m. BSAZ+
Soccer, women’s
NWSL: Chicago at Houston 5:30 p.m. CBSS
Softball
Minnesota at Northwestern 1 p.m. ESPNU
Duke at Florida State 3 p.m. ESPNU
Utah at California 3 p.m. Pac-12N
UCLA at Oregon 5 p.m. Pac-12N
RADIO FRIDAY
Hockey
San Diego at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM
MLB
Reds at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR race 4:30 p.m. FS1
Boxing
Top Rank 7 p.m. ESPN
Bowling
NCAA Championship 4 p.m. ESPNU
Golf
The Masters, third round Noon Ch 13
Hockey
San Diego at Tucson 7 p.m. Ch 8/58
MLB
Athletics at Astros 1 p.m. FS1
Phillies at Braves 4 p.m. MLB
Nationals at Dodgers 7:30 p.m. MLB
NBA
Lakers at Nets 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
Wizards at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ
NCAA baseball
LSU at Kentucky 11 a.m. SEC
Florida at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC
NCAA football
Delaware at Delaware State 3 p.m. ESPN2
NCAA hockey
Frozen Four title game 4 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Panthers at Stars 11 a.m. NHL
Blackhawks at Blue Jackets 4:30 p.m. NHL
Oilers at Flames 7 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Liverpool at Aston Villa 6:55 a.m. NBCS
Ohio State at Penn State 9 a.m. BTN
Northwestern at Indiana 11 a.m. BTN
EPL: Chelsea at Crystal Palace 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
Georgetown at St. John’s 12:30 p.m. CBSS
Soccer, women’s
Sweden vs. United States 10 a.m. Ch 11
Softball
Alabama at Arkansas 9 p.m. ESPN2
South Carolina at Mississippi 9 a.m. SEC
Duke at Florida State 11 a.m. ESPN2
Indiana at Purdue 1 p.m. BTN
UCLA at Oregon 1 p.m. ESPN2
Auburn at Texas A&M 2 p.m. SEC
TV SUNDAY
Curling
World Championship 3 p.m. NBCS
Golf
The Masters, final round 11 a.m. Ch 13
MLB
Yankees at Rays 10 a.m. MLB
Reds at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ
Nationals at Dodgers 1 p.m. MLB
Phillies at Braves 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA
Celtics at Nuggets Noon NBA
Heat at Trail Blazers 7 p.m. NBA
NCAA baseball
Missouri at South Carolina 9 a.m. SEC
Virginia at Clemson 10 a.m. ESPN2
Mississippi State at Auburn Noon SEC
Ohio State at Michigan 1 p.m. ESPN2
Florida State at Louisville 1 p.m. ESPNU
NHL
Coyotes at Golden Knights 1 p.m. BSAZ+
Penguins at Devils 4 p.m. NHL
Softball
Minnesota at Northwestern 9 a.m. BTN
LSU at Missouri 11 a.m. ESPNU
Georgia at Kentucky 3 p.m. SEC
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)