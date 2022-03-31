Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Baseball, NCAA
Tennessee at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. ESPN2
Mississippi State at Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC
Basketball, women's
Final Four: Louisville vs. South Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN
Final Four: UConn vs. Stanford 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 4 p.m. Golf
Champions Tour, first round (T) 7 p.m. Golf
Gymnastics
Big Ten Championships 4 p.m. BTN
MLB spring training
People are also reading…
Phillies vs. Orioles 10 a.m. MLB
Reds vs. Angels 1 p.m. MLB
NBA
Suns at Grizzlies 5 p.m. BSAZ
Suns at Grizzlies 5 p.m. NBA
Pelicans at Lakers 7:30 p.m. NBA
NHL
Ducks at Coyotes (JIP) 8 p.m. BSAZ
Soccer, men's
World Cup draw 9 a.m. FS1
Softball
Michigan at Northwestern 1:30 p.m. BTN
Washington at Arizona 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Oregon at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Tennis
Miami Open, men’s semifinal 10 a.m. TEN
Miami Open, men’s semifinal 4 p.m. TEN
RADIO FRIDAY
Basketball, women's
Final Four: Louisville vs. South Carolina 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
Final Four: UConn vs. Stanford 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey
AHL: Rockford at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race 10:30 a.m. FS1
Baseball, NCAA
Texas A&M at Alabama 2 p.m. SEC
Stanford at Oregon State 3:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Tennessee at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. SEC
Basketball, men's
Final Four: Villanova vs. Kansas 3 p.m. TBS
Final Four: Duke vs. North Carolina 5:30 p.m. TBS
Golf
Augusta Women’s Amateur 9 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, second round 12:30 p.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
LPGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf
MLB spring training
Pirates vs. Red Sox 10 a.m. MLB
Braves vs. Yankees 1 p.m. MLB
Angels vs. Cubs 5 p.m. MLB
White Sox vs. D-backs 6 p.m. BSAZ
NBA
Nets at Hawks 4:30 p.m. NBA
NHL
Panthers at Devils 9:30 a.m. NHL
Penguins at Avalanche Noon Ch 9
Canadiens at Lightning 4 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's
EPL: Watford at Liverpool 4:30 a.m. USA
EPL: Brentford at Chelsea 7 a.m. USA
EPL: Leicester at Man. United 9:30 a.m. USA
Soccer, women's
NWSL: Angel City at San Diego 1 p.m. Ch 13
Softball, NCAA
Arkansas at Mississippi 10 a.m. SEC
Michigan at Northwestern 11 a.m. BTN
Utah Valley at New Mexico State Noon BSAZ
Florida at Auburn Noon SEC
Washington at Arizona 1:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Oregon at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Tennis
Miami Open, women’s final 10 a.m. TEN
TV SUNDAY
Autos
NASCAR race 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Baseball
Northwestern at Indiana 10 a.m. BTN
Basketball, men's
HBCU All-Star Game 1 p.m. Ch 13
Basketball, women's
National Championship game 5 p.m. ESPN
Bowling
The USBC Masters 10 a.m. Ch 11
Golf
Drive, Chip and Putt finals 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 4
LPGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf
MLB spring training
Marlins vs. Mets 10 a.m. MLB
Rockies vs. White Sox 1 p.m. MLB
NBA
Mavericks at Bucks 10 a.m. Ch 9
Nuggets at Lakers 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Suns at Thunder 4 p.m. BSAZ
Heat at Raptors 4 p.m. NBA
Pelicans at Clippers 6:30 p.m. NBA
NHL
Islanders at Devils 1 p.m. TNT
Flyers at Rangers 4 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's
EPL: Everton at West Ham United 6 a.m. USA
EPL: Newcastle at Tottenham 8:30 a.m. USA
MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland 1:30 p.m. FS1
Softball, NCAA
Mississippi State at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC
South Carolina at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC
Oregon at UCLA Noon Pac-12N
Georgia at Alabama 1 p.m. SEC
Utah at Stanford; 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Tennis
Miami Open, men’s final 10 a.m. TEN
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)