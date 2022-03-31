 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY

Baseball, NCAA

Tennessee at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. ESPN2

Mississippi State at Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC

Basketball, women's

Final Four: Louisville vs. South Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN

Final Four: UConn vs. Stanford 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 4 p.m. Golf

Champions Tour, first round (T) 7 p.m. Golf

Gymnastics

Big Ten Championships 4 p.m. BTN

MLB spring training

Phillies vs. Orioles 10 a.m. MLB

Reds vs. Angels 1 p.m. MLB

NBA

Suns at Grizzlies 5 p.m. BSAZ

Suns at Grizzlies 5 p.m. NBA

Pelicans at Lakers 7:30 p.m. NBA

NHL

Ducks at Coyotes (JIP) 8 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, men's

World Cup draw 9 a.m. FS1

Softball

Michigan at Northwestern 1:30 p.m. BTN

Washington at Arizona 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Oregon at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Tennis

Miami Open, men’s semifinal 10 a.m. TEN

Miami Open, men’s semifinal 4 p.m. TEN

RADIO FRIDAY

Basketball, women's

Final Four: Louisville vs. South Carolina 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

Final Four: UConn vs. Stanford 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey

AHL: Rockford at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race 10:30 a.m. FS1

Baseball, NCAA

Texas A&M at Alabama 2 p.m. SEC

Stanford at Oregon State 3:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Tennessee at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. SEC

Basketball, men's

Final Four: Villanova vs. Kansas 3 p.m. TBS

Final Four: Duke vs. North Carolina 5:30 p.m. TBS

Golf

Augusta Women’s Amateur 9 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 12:30 p.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

LPGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf

MLB spring training

Pirates vs. Red Sox 10 a.m. MLB

Braves vs. Yankees 1 p.m. MLB

Angels vs. Cubs 5 p.m. MLB

White Sox vs. D-backs 6 p.m. BSAZ

NBA

Nets at Hawks 4:30 p.m. NBA

NHL

Panthers at Devils 9:30 a.m. NHL

Penguins at Avalanche Noon Ch 9

Canadiens at Lightning 4 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Watford at Liverpool 4:30 a.m. USA

EPL: Brentford at Chelsea 7 a.m. USA

EPL: Leicester at Man. United 9:30 a.m. USA

Soccer, women's

NWSL: Angel City at San Diego 1 p.m. Ch 13

Softball, NCAA

Arkansas at Mississippi 10 a.m. SEC

Michigan at Northwestern 11 a.m. BTN

Utah Valley at New Mexico State Noon BSAZ

Florida at Auburn Noon SEC

Washington at Arizona 1:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Oregon at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Tennis

Miami Open, women’s final 10 a.m. TEN

TV SUNDAY

Autos

NASCAR race 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Baseball

Northwestern at Indiana 10 a.m. BTN

Basketball, men's

HBCU All-Star Game 1 p.m. Ch 13

Basketball, women's

National Championship game 5 p.m. ESPN

Bowling

The USBC Masters 10 a.m. Ch 11

Golf

Drive, Chip and Putt finals 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 4

LPGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf

MLB spring training

Marlins vs. Mets 10 a.m. MLB

Rockies vs. White Sox 1 p.m. MLB

NBA

Mavericks at Bucks 10 a.m. Ch 9

Nuggets at Lakers 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Suns at Thunder 4 p.m. BSAZ

Heat at Raptors 4 p.m. NBA

Pelicans at Clippers 6:30 p.m. NBA

NHL

Islanders at Devils 1 p.m. TNT

Flyers at Rangers 4 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Everton at West Ham United 6 a.m. USA

EPL: Newcastle at Tottenham 8:30 a.m. USA

MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland 1:30 p.m. FS1

Softball, NCAA

Mississippi State at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC

South Carolina at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC

Oregon at UCLA Noon Pac-12N

Georgia at Alabama 1 p.m. SEC

Utah at Stanford; 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Tennis

Miami Open, men’s final 10 a.m. TEN

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

