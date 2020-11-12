Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Baseball KBO playoffs: KT Wiz at Doosan Bears 2:25 a.m. ESPNEWS
Golf The Masters, second round 11 a.m. ESPN
NCAA football FAU at FIU 5 p.m. CBSS
Iowa at Minnesota 5 p.m. FS1
East Carolina at Cincinnati 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
NCAA hockey Wisconsin at Notre Dame 5 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s Alabama vs. LSU 5 p.m. SEC
Florida vs. Kentucky 7:30 p.m. SEC
Swimming U.S. Open 8 a.m. NBCS
Volleyball, women’s Kentucky at Mississippi State 11 a.m. SEC
Texas A&M at Arkansas 6 p.m. ESPNU
TV SATURDAY
Boxing Top Rank 8 p.m. ESPN
Golf The Masters, third round 11 a.m. Ch 13
NCAA football Indiana at Michigan State 10 a.m. Ch 9
TCU at West Virginia 10 a.m. Ch 11
Illinois at Rutgers 10 a.m. BTN
Miami at Virginia Tech 10 a.m. ESPN2
Coastal Carolina at Troy 10 a.m. ESPNU
Penn State at Nebraska 10 a.m. FS1
Vanderbilt at Kentucky 10 a.m. SEC
Fresno State at Utah State 12:30 p.m. FS2
North Texas at UAB 1 p.m. FSAZ
Notre Dame at Boston College 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
USC at Arizona 1:30 p.m. Ch 11
Colorado at Stanford 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Baylor at Texas Tech 2 p.m. FS1
Nevada vs. New Mexico 4:30 p.m. FS2
Oregon at Washington State 5 p.m. Ch 11
Arkansas at Florida 5 p.m. ESPN
SMU at Tulsa 5 p.m. ESPN2
Temple at UCF 5 p.m. ESPNU
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech 5 p.m. FSAZ
Wisconsin at Michigan 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
Northwestern at Purdue 5:30 p.m. BTN
South Carolina at Mississippi 5:30 p.m. SEC
California at Arizona State 8:30 p.m. ESPN2
UNLV at San Jose State 8:30 p.m. FS2
Oregon State at Washington 9 p.m. FS1
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing Formula One race 3 a.m. ESPN
Golf The Masters, final round 8 a.m. Ch 13
NFL Buccaneers at Panthers 11 a.m. Ch 11
Bills at Cardinals 2:05 p.m. Ch 13
Seahawks at Rams 2:25 p.m. Ch 11
Ravens at Patriots 6:20 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s England at Belgium 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, women’s ACC final 10 a.m. ESPNU
Volleyball, women’s LSU at Alabama Noon ESPNU
Note: NCAA football schedule may change due to coronavirus
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)
