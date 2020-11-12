 Skip to main content
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY

Baseball KBO playoffs: KT Wiz at Doosan Bears 2:25 a.m. ESPNEWS

Golf The Masters, second round 11 a.m. ESPN

NCAA football FAU at FIU 5 p.m. CBSS

Iowa at Minnesota 5 p.m. FS1

East Carolina at Cincinnati 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

NCAA hockey Wisconsin at Notre Dame 5 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s Alabama vs. LSU 5 p.m. SEC

Florida vs. Kentucky 7:30 p.m. SEC

Swimming U.S. Open 8 a.m. NBCS

Volleyball, women’s Kentucky at Mississippi State 11 a.m. SEC

Texas A&M at Arkansas 6 p.m. ESPNU

TV SATURDAY

Boxing Top Rank 8 p.m. ESPN

Golf The Masters, third round 11 a.m. Ch 13

NCAA football Indiana at Michigan State 10 a.m. Ch 9

TCU at West Virginia 10 a.m. Ch 11

Illinois at Rutgers 10 a.m. BTN

Miami at Virginia Tech 10 a.m. ESPN2

Coastal Carolina at Troy 10 a.m. ESPNU

Penn State at Nebraska 10 a.m. FS1

Vanderbilt at Kentucky 10 a.m. SEC

Fresno State at Utah State 12:30 p.m. FS2

North Texas at UAB 1 p.m. FSAZ

Notre Dame at Boston College 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

USC at Arizona 1:30 p.m. Ch 11

Colorado at Stanford 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Baylor at Texas Tech 2 p.m. FS1

Nevada vs. New Mexico 4:30 p.m. FS2

Oregon at Washington State 5 p.m. Ch 11

Arkansas at Florida 5 p.m. ESPN

SMU at Tulsa 5 p.m. ESPN2

Temple at UCF 5 p.m. ESPNU

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech 5 p.m. FSAZ

Wisconsin at Michigan 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

Northwestern at Purdue 5:30 p.m. BTN

South Carolina at Mississippi 5:30 p.m. SEC

California at Arizona State 8:30 p.m. ESPN2

UNLV at San Jose State 8:30 p.m. FS2

Oregon State at Washington 9 p.m. FS1

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing Formula One race 3 a.m. ESPN

Golf The Masters, final round 8 a.m. Ch 13

NFL Buccaneers at Panthers 11 a.m. Ch 11

Bills at Cardinals 2:05 p.m. Ch 13

Seahawks at Rams 2:25 p.m. Ch 11

Ravens at Patriots 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s England at Belgium 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, women’s ACC final 10 a.m. ESPNU

Volleyball, women’s LSU at Alabama Noon ESPNU

Note: NCAA football schedule may change due to coronavirus

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

