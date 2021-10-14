 Skip to main content
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Football, NCAA

Marshall at North Texas 4 p.m. CBSS

Clemson at Syracuse 4 p.m. ESPN

Montana State at Weber State 7 p.m. ESPNU

San Diego State at San Jose St. 7:30 p.m. CBS

California at Oregon 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Golf

European Tour, second round 5 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, first round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 2 p.m. Golf

MLB Playoffs

ALCS: Red Sox at Astros, Game 1 5 p.m. Ch 11

NBA preseason

Celtics at Heat 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

Trail Blazers at Warriors 7 p.m. NBA

NHL

Blackhawks at Devils 4 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

Bund.: FC Koln at Hoffenheim 11 a.m. ESPN2

Soccer, women's

UCLA at Oregon State 4 p.m. Pac-12N

California at Utah 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Tennis

Indian Wells, men’s quarterfinals 10 a.m. TEN

Indian Wells, women’s semifinals 6 p.m. TEN

Volleyball

Wisconsin at Michigan State 3 p.m. BTN

Kansas at Baylor 3 p.m. ESPNU

Purdue at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN

West Virginia at Kansas State 5 p.m. ESPNU

Kentucky at LSU 6 p.m. SEC

UCLA at Arizona 8 p.m. Pac-12N

WNBA Finals

Mercury at Sky, Game 3 6 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO FRIDAY

Hockey

Tucson at Stockton 7 p.m. 1450-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race Noon Ch 4

Football, NCAA

UCF at Cincinnati 9 a.m. Ch 9

Oklahoma State at Texas 9 a.m. Ch 11

Auburn at Arkansas 9 a.m. Ch 13

Rutgers at Northwestern 9 a.m. BTN

Yale at UConn 9 a.m. CBSS

Florida at LSU 9 a.m. ESPN

Nebraska at Minnesota 9 a.m. ESPN2

Tulsa at South Florida 9 a.m. ESPNU

Michigan State at Indiana 9 a.m. FS1

Texas A&M at Missouri 9 a.m. SEC

Purdue at Iowa 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Kentucky at Georgia 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Toledo at Central Michigan 12:30 p.m. CBSS

BYU at Baylor 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Kent State at Western Michigan 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

Fresno State at Wyoming 12:30 p.m. FS2

Arizona at Colorado 12:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Vanderbilt at South Carolina 1 p.m. SEC

Utah State at UNLV 4 p.m. CBSS

Alabama at Mississippi State 4 p.m. ESPN

TCU at Oklahoma 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

Iowa State at Kansas State 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Stanford at Washington State 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Mississippi at Tennessee 4:30 p.m. SEC

Army at Wisconsin 5 p.m. BTN

UCLA at Washington 5:30 p.m. Ch 11

Air Force at Boise State 6 p.m. FS1

Arizona State at Utah 7 p.m. ESPN

Hawaii at Nevada 7:30 p.m. CBSS

Golf

European Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 11:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf

MLB Playoffs

ALCS: Red Sox at Astros, Game 2 1:20 p.m. FS1

NLCS: Dodgers at Braves, Game 1 5 p.m. TBS

NHL

Coyotes at Sabres 10 a.m. BSAZ

Coyotes at Sabres 10 a.m. NHL

Blackhawks at Penguins 4 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa 7 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Man. City at Leicester City 7 a.m. USA

EPL: Chelsea at Brentford 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Volleyball, women's

Wisconsin at Michigan 1:30 p.m. BTN

TV SUNDAY

Autos

NASCAR Cup race 11 a.m. Ch 4

Golf

European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf

Champions, final round 11:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf

MLB Playoffs

NLCS: Dodgers at Braves, Game 2 4:30 p.m. TBS

NFL

Dolphins vs. Jaguars 6:30 a.m. Ch 13

Chargers at Ravens 10 a.m. Ch 13

Cardinals at Browns 1:05 p.m. Ch 11

Cowboys at Patriots 1:25 p.m. Ch 13

Seahawks at Steelers 5:20 p.m. Ch 4

NHL

Stars at Senators 2 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

EPL: West Ham United at Everton 6 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Tottenham at Newcastle 8:30 a.m. NBCS

Indiana at Penn State 9 a.m. BTN

MLS: NY Red Bulls at NY FC 10 a.m. ESPN

Soccer, women's

Florida at Auburn 10 a.m. ESPNU

Vanderbilt at Mississippi 10 a.m. SEC

Michigan at Ohio State 11 a.m. BTN

Stanford at Colorado 11 a.m. Pac-12N

Volleyball, women's

Duke at Georgia Tech 11 a.m. BSAZ

Penn State at Purdue 11 a.m. ESPN2

Mississippi State at Mississippi Noon SEC

USC at Arizona 1 p.m. Pac-12A

Colorado at Stanford 1 p.m. Pac-12N

WNBA Finals

Mercury at Sky, Game 4 Noon ESPN

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

