Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets
TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men's

TBT, first round 4 p.m. ESPN

TBT, first round 6 p.m. ESPN

Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 2 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 4 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 6:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 8:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 11:30 a.m. Golf

MLB

D-backs at Cubs 11 a.m. BSAZ

D-backs at Cubs 11 a.m. MLB

Yankees-Red Sox or Padres-Marlins 4 p.m. MLB

NHL

Draft, Round 1 5 p.m. ESPN2

Olympics

See complete schedule, Page C2

RADIO FRIDAY

MLB D-backs at Cubs 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men's

TBT, first round 9 a.m. ESPN

Big3 League, Week 3 10 a.m. Ch 13

TBT, first round 11 a.m. ESPN

Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 2:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, third round 5:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

U.S. Juniors, championship 2 p.m. Golf

MLB

D-backs at Cubs 11 a.m. BSAZ

D-backs at Cubs 11 a.m. MLB

Yankees at Red Sox 1 p.m. FS1

Rays at Indians 4 p.m. FS1

A’s-Mariners or Rockies-Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB

Soccer, men's

MLS: Columbus at Atlanta 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Gold Cup quarterfinal 7:30 p.m. FS1

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men's

TBT, second round 11 a.m. ESPN

TBT, second round 1 p.m. ESPN

Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 2:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 5:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

U.S. Juniors, championship 2 p.m. Golf

MLB

Yankees at Red Sox 10 a.m. TBS

D-backs at Cubs 11 a.m. BSAZ

Rockies-Dodgers or A’s-Mariners 1 p.m. MLB

White Sox at Brewers 4 p.m. ESPN

Soccer,  men's

Gold Cup quarterfinal 4 p.m. FS1

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

 

