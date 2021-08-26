Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race 4:30 p.m. NBCS
Football
CFL: Hamilton at Montreal 4:30 p.m. ESPNN
Golf
Champions Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf
MLB
D-backs at Phillies 4 p.m. BSAZ
Cubs-White Sox or Brewers-Twins 5 p.m. MLB
NFL preseason
Vikings at Chiefs 5 p.m. NFL
Paralympics Basketball, Rugby 9 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men's
MLS: Cincinnati at Columbus 3:30 p.m. ESPN
MLS: Inter Miami at Orlando City 5:30 p.m. CBSS
Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana 7 p.m. FS1
Volleyball
Portland State at Oregon 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Santa Clara at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Baylor vs. Minnesota 6:30 p.m. ESPNU
WNBA
Mercury at Liberty 5 p.m. CBSS
Sky at Storm 7 p.m. NBA
RADIO FRIDAY
MLB
D-backs at Phillies (JIP) 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR race 4 p.m. Ch 4
Basketball, men's
Big3 League, Week 9 Noon Ch 13
Football
Nebraska at Illinois 10 a.m. Ch 11
UConn at Fresno State 11 a.m. CBSS
Hawaii at UCLA 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Alcorn State at NC Central 4 p.m. ESPN
Southern Utah at San Jose State 7 p.m. CBSS
Golf
Curtis Cup, this round 1:45 a.m. Golf
European Tour, third round 7:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 9 a.m. Ch 4
Little League World Series
Tom Seaver Bracket final 9:30 a.m. Ch 9
Hank Aaron Bracket final 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
MLB
Red Sox at Indians 1 p.m. FS1
D-backs at Phillies 3 p.m. BSAZ
Reds at Marlins 3 p.m. MLB
Padres at Dodgers 6 p.m. FS1
NFL preseason
Packers at Bills 10 a.m. NFL
Bears at Titans 4 p.m. NFL
Cardinals at Saints 5 p.m. KTTU
Chargers at Seahawks 7 p.m. NFL
Soccer, men's
EPL: Everton at Brighton 6:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Chelsea at Liverpool 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC 4 p.m. Ch 11
Volleyball
Campbell at USC 10:30 a.m. Pac-12N
Kansas State at Nebraska 2 p.m. BTN
Baylor at Wisconsin 4 p.m. BTN
Louisville at Arizona State 4 p.m. Pac-12N
TCU at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. BTN
WNBA
Aces at Fever 10 a.m. NBA
Sparks at Suns 4 p.m. NBA
TV SUNDAY
Autos
Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
Football
CFL: Calgary at Winnipeg 4 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 4
Champions Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
Little League World Series
Third-place game 7 a.m. ESPN
Home Run Derby 9 a.m. ESPN
Championship Noon ESPN
MLB
D-backs at Phillies 10 a.m. BSAZ
Giants at Braves 10 a.m. TBS
Rockies-Dodgers or Royals-Mariners 1 p.m. MLB
Yankees at Athletics 4 p.m. ESPN
NFL Preseason
Jaguars at Cowboys 10 a.m. NFL
Dolphins at Bengals 1 p.m. Ch 13
Raiders at 49ers 1 p.m. NFL
Patriots at Giants 4 p.m. NFL
Soccer, men's
EPL: Leeds United at Burnley 6 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Man. United at Wolves 8:30 a.m. NBCS
MLS: Seattle vs. Portland 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, women's
North Carolina at Ohio State 10:30 a.m. BTN
Florida State at Colorado 10:30 a.m. Pac-12N
San Diego State at Stanford 1 p.m. Pac-12N
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: JIP — joined in progress
