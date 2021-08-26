 Skip to main content
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Football

CFL: Hamilton at Montreal 4:30 p.m. ESPNN

Golf

Champions Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf

MLB

D-backs at Phillies 4 p.m. BSAZ

Cubs-White Sox or Brewers-Twins 5 p.m. MLB

NFL preseason

Vikings at Chiefs 5 p.m. NFL

Paralympics Basketball, Rugby 9 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men's

MLS: Cincinnati at Columbus 3:30 p.m. ESPN

MLS: Inter Miami at Orlando City 5:30 p.m. CBSS

Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana 7 p.m. FS1

Volleyball

Portland State at Oregon 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Santa Clara at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Baylor vs. Minnesota 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

WNBA

Mercury at Liberty 5 p.m. CBSS

Sky at Storm 7 p.m. NBA

RADIO FRIDAY

MLB

D-backs at Phillies (JIP) 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR race 4 p.m. Ch 4

Basketball, men's

Big3 League, Week 9 Noon Ch 13

Football

Nebraska at Illinois 10 a.m. Ch 11

UConn at Fresno State 11 a.m. CBSS

Hawaii at UCLA 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Alcorn State at NC Central 4 p.m. ESPN

Southern Utah at San Jose State 7 p.m. CBSS

Golf

Curtis Cup, this round 1:45 a.m. Golf

European Tour, third round 7:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 9 a.m. Ch 4

Little League World Series

Tom Seaver Bracket final 9:30 a.m. Ch 9

Hank Aaron Bracket final 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

MLB

Red Sox at Indians 1 p.m. FS1

D-backs at Phillies 3 p.m. BSAZ

Reds at Marlins 3 p.m. MLB

Padres at Dodgers 6 p.m. FS1

NFL preseason

Packers at Bills 10 a.m. NFL

Bears at Titans 4 p.m. NFL

Cardinals at Saints 5 p.m. KTTU

Chargers at Seahawks 7 p.m. NFL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Everton at Brighton 6:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Chelsea at Liverpool 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC 4 p.m. Ch 11

Volleyball

Campbell at USC 10:30 a.m. Pac-12N

Kansas State at Nebraska 2 p.m. BTN

Baylor at Wisconsin 4 p.m. BTN

Louisville at Arizona State 4 p.m. Pac-12N

TCU at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. BTN

WNBA

Aces at Fever 10 a.m. NBA

Sparks at Suns 4 p.m. NBA

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

Football

CFL: Calgary at Winnipeg 4 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 4

Champions Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

Little League World Series

Third-place game 7 a.m. ESPN

Home Run Derby 9 a.m. ESPN

Championship Noon ESPN

MLB

D-backs at Phillies 10 a.m. BSAZ

Giants at Braves 10 a.m. TBS

Rockies-Dodgers or Royals-Mariners 1 p.m. MLB

Yankees at Athletics 4 p.m. ESPN

NFL Preseason

Jaguars at Cowboys 10 a.m. NFL

Dolphins at Bengals 1 p.m. Ch 13

Raiders at 49ers 1 p.m. NFL

Patriots at Giants 4 p.m. NFL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Leeds United at Burnley 6 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Man. United at Wolves 8:30 a.m. NBCS

MLS: Seattle vs. Portland 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, women's

North Carolina at Ohio State 10:30 a.m. BTN

Florida State at Colorado 10:30 a.m. Pac-12N

San Diego State at Stanford 1 p.m. Pac-12N

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: JIP — joined in progress

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) KTTU (Ch 2 on Cox, Ch 3 on Comcast, Ch 18 on DirecTV, Ch 18 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

