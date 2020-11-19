Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Baseball KBO Playoffs: NC vs. Doosan, Game 3 2:25 a.m. ESPN2
KBO Playoffs: NC vs. Doosan, Game 4 9:55 p.m. ESPNEWS
Golf European Tour, second round 3 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, second round (T) 2 p.m. Golf
HS football Chandler Hamilton at Chandler 8 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA football Syracuse at Louisville 5 p.m. ESPN
Purdue at Minnesota 5:30 p.m. BTN
UMass at FAU 6 p.m. CBSS
New Mexico at Air Force 7:30 p.m. FS1
NCAA hockey Penn State at Minnesota 2 p.m. BTN
Soccer MLS Playoffs: Montreal at New England 4:30 p.m. FS1
MLS Playoffs: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC 7 p.m. ESPN2
Volleyball, women’s Missouri at Mississippi 1 p.m. SEC
West Virginia at Oklahoma 5 p.m. FSAZ
Georgia at Florida 5 p.m. SEC
RADIO FRIDAY
NCAA football Syracuse at Louisville 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Golf European Tour, third round 3 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round (T) 2 p.m. Golf
NCAA football Clemson at Florida State 10 a.m. Ch 9
Indiana at Ohio State 10 a.m. Ch 11
Georgia Southern at Army 10 a.m. CBSS
Florida at Vanderbilt 10 a.m. ESPN
Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina 10 a.m. ESPN2
Arkansas State at Texas State 10 a.m. ESPNU
Illinois at Nebraska 10 a.m. FS1
LSU at Arkansas 10 am. SEC
Wisconsin at Northwestern 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
San Diego State at Nevada 1:30 p.m. Ch 13
Iowa at Penn State 1:30 p.m. BTN
Cincinnati at South Florida 1:30 p.m. ESPN
California at Oregon State 1:30 p.m. FS1
Kansas State at Iowa State 2 p.m. Ch 11
Georgia State at South Alabama 2 p.m. ESPNU
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Tech 2 p.m. FSAZ
Kentucky at Alabama 2 p.m. SEC
San Jose State at Fresno State 5 p.m. CBSS
Tennessee at Auburn 5 p.m. ESPN
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
Michigan at Rutgers 5:30 p.m. BTN
Liberty at NC State 5:30 p.m. FSAZ
Mississippi State at Georgia 5:30 p.m. SEC
Arizona at Washington 6 p.m. Ch 11
USC at Utah 8:30 p.m. ESPN
Boise State at Hawaii 9 p.m. CBSS
Washington State at Stanford 9 p.m. FS1
Soccer, men’s EPL: Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 7:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Tottenham vs. Manchester City 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
TV SUNDAY
Golf European Tour, final round 3 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round (T) 2 p.m. Golf
NFL Falcons at Saints 11 a.m. Ch 11
Titans at Ravens 11 a.m. Ch 13
Packers at Colts 2:25 p.m. Ch 11
Chiefs at Raiders 6:20 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s EPL: Leeds vs. Arsenal 9:30 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Liverpool vs. Leicester City 12:15 p.m. NBCS
MLS Playoffs: San Jose at Sporting KC 2 p.m. FS1
MLS Playoffs: Colorado at Minnesota 5:30 p.m. ESPN
MLS Playoffs: FC Dallas at Portland 8 p.m. ESPN
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)
