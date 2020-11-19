 Skip to main content
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY

Baseball KBO Playoffs: NC vs. Doosan, Game 3 2:25 a.m. ESPN2

KBO Playoffs: NC vs. Doosan, Game 4 9:55 p.m. ESPNEWS

Golf European Tour, second round 3 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, second round (T) 2 p.m. Golf

HS football Chandler Hamilton at Chandler 8 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA football Syracuse at Louisville 5 p.m. ESPN

Purdue at Minnesota 5:30 p.m. BTN

UMass at FAU 6 p.m. CBSS

New Mexico at Air Force 7:30 p.m. FS1

NCAA hockey Penn State at Minnesota 2 p.m. BTN

Soccer MLS Playoffs: Montreal at New England 4:30 p.m. FS1

MLS Playoffs: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC 7 p.m. ESPN2

Volleyball, women’s Missouri at Mississippi 1 p.m. SEC

West Virginia at Oklahoma 5 p.m. FSAZ

Georgia at Florida 5 p.m. SEC

RADIO FRIDAY

NCAA football Syracuse at Louisville 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Golf European Tour, third round 3 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round (T) 2 p.m. Golf

NCAA football Clemson at Florida State 10 a.m. Ch 9

Indiana at Ohio State 10 a.m. Ch 11

Georgia Southern at Army 10 a.m. CBSS

Florida at Vanderbilt 10 a.m. ESPN

Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina 10 a.m. ESPN2

Arkansas State at Texas State 10 a.m. ESPNU

Illinois at Nebraska 10 a.m. FS1

LSU at Arkansas 10 am. SEC

Wisconsin at Northwestern 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

San Diego State at Nevada 1:30 p.m. Ch 13

Iowa at Penn State 1:30 p.m. BTN

Cincinnati at South Florida 1:30 p.m. ESPN

California at Oregon State 1:30 p.m. FS1

Kansas State at Iowa State 2 p.m. Ch 11

Georgia State at South Alabama 2 p.m. ESPNU

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Tech 2 p.m. FSAZ

Kentucky at Alabama 2 p.m. SEC

San Jose State at Fresno State 5 p.m. CBSS

Tennessee at Auburn 5 p.m. ESPN

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

Michigan at Rutgers 5:30 p.m. BTN

Liberty at NC State 5:30 p.m. FSAZ

Mississippi State at Georgia 5:30 p.m. SEC

Arizona at Washington 6 p.m. Ch 11

USC at Utah 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Boise State at Hawaii 9 p.m. CBSS

Washington State at Stanford 9 p.m. FS1

Soccer, men’s EPL: Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 7:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Tottenham vs. Manchester City 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

TV SUNDAY

Golf European Tour, final round 3 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round (T) 2 p.m. Golf

NFL Falcons at Saints 11 a.m. Ch 11

Titans at Ravens 11 a.m. Ch 13

Packers at Colts 2:25 p.m. Ch 11

Chiefs at Raiders 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s EPL: Leeds vs. Arsenal 9:30 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Liverpool vs. Leicester City 12:15 p.m. NBCS

MLS Playoffs: San Jose at Sporting KC 2 p.m. FS1

MLS Playoffs: Colorado at Minnesota 5:30 p.m. ESPN

MLS Playoffs: FC Dallas at Portland 8 p.m. ESPN

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

