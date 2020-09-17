 Skip to main content
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR Xfinity race 4 p.m. NBCS

Baseball

KBO: Lotte Giants at LG Twins 2:25 a.m. ESPN2

KBO: LG Twins at Doosan Bears 12:55 a.m. (Sat.) ESPN2

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 19 3:30 a.m. NBCS

Golf

U.S. Open, second round 6:30 a.m. Golf

U.S. Open, second round 1 p.m. Ch 4

Champions Tour, first round 1 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, second round (T) 6 p.m. Golf

MLB

Blue Jays at Phillies 1 p.m. MLB

Yankees at Red Sox 4:30 p.m. MLB

Nationals at Marlins 5 p.m. FS1

D-backs at Astros 5 p.m. FSAZ

Padres at Mariners 6:30 p.m. FSAZ Plus

Giants at Athletics 7:30 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Lakers vs. Nuggets, Game 1 6 p.m. TNT

NCAA football

Campbell at Coastal Carolina 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men’s

Bund.: Schalke 04 at Bayern Munich 11:25 a.m. ESPN

Liga MX: FC Juarez at Tijuana 7 p.m. FS2

Soccer, women’s

Baylor at Texas Tech 3:30 p.m. ESPNU

Mississippi State at Auburn 4 p.m. SEC

RADIO FRIDAY

MLB

D-backs at Astros 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR Cup race 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Baseball

KBO: LG Twins at Doosan Bears 12:55 a.m. ESPN2

KBO: LG Twins at Doosan Bears 9:55 p.m. ESPN2

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 20 3:30 a.m. NBCS

Golf

PGA Tour, third round 8 a.m. Ch 4

Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 4

LPGA Tour, third round 6:30 p.m. Golf

Horse racing

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. NBCS

MLB

Giants at Athletics 1 p.m. MLB

Braves at Mets 4 p.m. Ch 11

Cardinals at Pirates 4 p.m. FS1

D-backs at Astros 4 p.m. FSAZ

Padres at Mariners 6 p.m. FSAZ Plus

Padres at Mariners 7 p.m. (JIP) MLB

NBA Playoffs

Celtics vs. Heat, Game 3 5:30 p.m. ESPN

NCAA football

Navy at Tulane 9 a.m. Ch 9

Houston at Baylor 9 a.m. Ch 11

Tulsa at Oklahoma State 9 a.m. ESPN

Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia State 9 a.m. ESPN2

Liberty at Western Kentucky 9 a.m. ESPNU

Boston College at Duke 9 a.m. FSAZ

South Florida at Note Dame 11:30 a.m. USA

UCF at Georgia Tech 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Appalachian State at Marshall 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

FAU at Georgia Southern 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Troy at Middle Tennessee State 1 p.m. ESPNU

SMU at North Texas 3 p.m. CBSS

Miami at Louisville 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

NHL Playoffs

Islanders vs. Lightning, Game 7 (if nec.) 4:30 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s

EPL: West Ham at Arsenal noon NBCS

Soccer, women’s

NWSL: Orlando at North Carolina 10 a.m. Ch 13

TV SUNDAY

Cycling

Tour de France, final stage 6:30 a.m. NBCS

Golf

PGA Tour, final round 7 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Ch 4

Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, final round (T) 5 p.m. Golf

Horse racing

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 3 p.m. NBCS

MLB

Yankees at Red Sox 10 a.m. TBS

D-backs at Astros 11 a.m. FSAZ

Giants at Athletics 1 p.m. ESPN

Padres at Mariners 1 p.m. FSAZ Plus

Padres at Mariners 1 p.m. MLB

Twins at Cubs 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA Playoffs

Lakers vs. Nuggets, Game 2 4:30 p.m. TNT

NFL

Broncos at Steelers 10 a.m. Ch 13

Washington at Cardinals 1:05 p.m. Ch 11

Chiefs at Chargers 1:25 p.m. Ch 13

Patriots at Seahawks 5:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Burnley at Leicester 11 a.m. NBCS

WNBA Playoffs

Teams TBA 10 a.m. ESPN

Teams TBA Noon Ch 9

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: JIP (joined in progress), T (tape delay)

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

