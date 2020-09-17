Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity race 4 p.m. NBCS
Baseball
KBO: Lotte Giants at LG Twins 2:25 a.m. ESPN2
KBO: LG Twins at Doosan Bears 12:55 a.m. (Sat.) ESPN2
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 19 3:30 a.m. NBCS
Golf
U.S. Open, second round 6:30 a.m. Golf
U.S. Open, second round 1 p.m. Ch 4
Champions Tour, first round 1 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, second round (T) 6 p.m. Golf
MLB
Blue Jays at Phillies 1 p.m. MLB
Yankees at Red Sox 4:30 p.m. MLB
Nationals at Marlins 5 p.m. FS1
D-backs at Astros 5 p.m. FSAZ
Padres at Mariners 6:30 p.m. FSAZ Plus
Giants at Athletics 7:30 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs
Lakers vs. Nuggets, Game 1 6 p.m. TNT
NCAA football
Campbell at Coastal Carolina 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men’s
Bund.: Schalke 04 at Bayern Munich 11:25 a.m. ESPN
Liga MX: FC Juarez at Tijuana 7 p.m. FS2
Soccer, women’s
Baylor at Texas Tech 3:30 p.m. ESPNU
Mississippi State at Auburn 4 p.m. SEC
RADIO FRIDAY
MLB
D-backs at Astros 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup race 4:30 p.m. NBCS
Baseball
KBO: LG Twins at Doosan Bears 12:55 a.m. ESPN2
KBO: LG Twins at Doosan Bears 9:55 p.m. ESPN2
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 20 3:30 a.m. NBCS
Golf
PGA Tour, third round 8 a.m. Ch 4
Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 4
LPGA Tour, third round 6:30 p.m. Golf
Horse racing
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. NBCS
MLB
Giants at Athletics 1 p.m. MLB
Braves at Mets 4 p.m. Ch 11
Cardinals at Pirates 4 p.m. FS1
D-backs at Astros 4 p.m. FSAZ
Padres at Mariners 6 p.m. FSAZ Plus
Padres at Mariners 7 p.m. (JIP) MLB
NBA Playoffs
Celtics vs. Heat, Game 3 5:30 p.m. ESPN
NCAA football
Navy at Tulane 9 a.m. Ch 9
Houston at Baylor 9 a.m. Ch 11
Tulsa at Oklahoma State 9 a.m. ESPN
Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia State 9 a.m. ESPN2
Liberty at Western Kentucky 9 a.m. ESPNU
Boston College at Duke 9 a.m. FSAZ
South Florida at Note Dame 11:30 a.m. USA
UCF at Georgia Tech 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Appalachian State at Marshall 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
FAU at Georgia Southern 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Troy at Middle Tennessee State 1 p.m. ESPNU
SMU at North Texas 3 p.m. CBSS
Miami at Louisville 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
NHL Playoffs
Islanders vs. Lightning, Game 7 (if nec.) 4:30 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s
EPL: West Ham at Arsenal noon NBCS
Soccer, women’s
NWSL: Orlando at North Carolina 10 a.m. Ch 13
TV SUNDAY
Cycling
Tour de France, final stage 6:30 a.m. NBCS
Golf
PGA Tour, final round 7 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Ch 4
Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, final round (T) 5 p.m. Golf
Horse racing
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 3 p.m. NBCS
MLB
Yankees at Red Sox 10 a.m. TBS
D-backs at Astros 11 a.m. FSAZ
Giants at Athletics 1 p.m. ESPN
Padres at Mariners 1 p.m. FSAZ Plus
Padres at Mariners 1 p.m. MLB
Twins at Cubs 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA Playoffs
Lakers vs. Nuggets, Game 2 4:30 p.m. TNT
NFL
Broncos at Steelers 10 a.m. Ch 13
Washington at Cardinals 1:05 p.m. Ch 11
Chiefs at Chargers 1:25 p.m. Ch 13
Patriots at Seahawks 5:20 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Burnley at Leicester 11 a.m. NBCS
WNBA Playoffs
Teams TBA 10 a.m. ESPN
Teams TBA Noon Ch 9
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: JIP (joined in progress), T (tape delay)
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)
