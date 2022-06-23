Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Autos
NASCAR Trucks race 5 p.m. FS1
Football
CFL: Hamilton at Winnipeg 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
European Tour, second round 3:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf
Champions Tour, second round (T) 7:30 p.m. Golf
NHL Playoffs
Stanley Cup Finals: Lightning at Avalanche, Game 5 5 p.m. Ch 9
Soccer
Phoenix Rising at Las Vegas 7:30 p.m. BSAZ
Softball
Athletes Unlimited 4 p.m. ESPNU
Athletes Unlimited 6:30 p.m. ESPNU
Track and field
U.S. Outdoor Championships 7 p.m. CNBC
WNBA
Liberty at Dream 4:30 p.m. CBSS
RADIO FRIDAY
MLB
Tigers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race 12:30 p.m. USA
Baseball, NCAA
CWS Finals: Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss, Game 1 4 p.m. ESPN
Basketball
Big 3 League, Week 2 5:30 p.m. CBSS
Football
USFL Playoffs: Phil. vs. N. Jersey Noon Ch 11
USFL Playoffs: N. Orl. vs. Birm. 5 p.m. Ch 4
CFL: Toronto at British Columbia 7 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, third round Noon Golf
MLB
Astros at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
Nationals at Rangers 1 p.m. FS1
Dodgers at Braves 4 p.m. Ch 11
Tigers at D-backs 7 p.m. BSAZ
Mariners at Angels 7 p.m. FS1
Soccer, men's
Louisville City at Hartford 10 a.m. ESPN
MLS: Nashville SC at DC United 2 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, women's
Colombia at United States 4:30 p.m. FS1
Softball
Athletes Unlimited 4 p.m. ESPNU
Athletes Unlimited 6:30 p.m. ESPNU
Track and field
U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 3 1 p.m. Ch 4
WNBA
Mercury at Wings 5 p.m. BSAZ+
Mercury at Wings 5 p.m. NBA
Mystics at Aces 7 p.m. NBA
TV SUNDAY
Autos
NASCAR Cup race 2 p.m. Ch 4
Baseball, NCAA
CWS Finals: Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss, Game 2 Noon ESPN
Golf
European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf
MLB
Astros at Yankees 10:30 a.m. MLB
Tigers at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ
Mariners at Angels 1:30 p.m. MLB
Dodgers at Braves 4 p.m. ESPN
NHL Finals
Stanley Cup Finals: Avalanche at Lightning, Game 6, if necessary 5 p.m. Ch 9
Soccer, men's
MLS: NY City FC at Philadelphia 3 p.m. FS2
Track
U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4 1 p.m. Ch 4
U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4 2 p.m. USA
WNBA
Lynx at Sky 3 p.m. CBSS
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (T) — tape delay
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)