 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Autos

NASCAR Trucks race 5 p.m. FS1

Football

CFL: Hamilton at Winnipeg 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, second round 3:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf

Champions Tour, second round (T) 7:30 p.m. Golf

NHL Playoffs

Stanley Cup Finals: Lightning at Avalanche, Game 5 5 p.m. Ch 9

Soccer

Phoenix Rising at Las Vegas 7:30 p.m. BSAZ

Softball

Athletes Unlimited 4 p.m. ESPNU

People are also reading…

Athletes Unlimited 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

Track and field

U.S. Outdoor Championships 7 p.m. CNBC

WNBA

Liberty at Dream 4:30 p.m. CBSS

RADIO FRIDAY

MLB

Tigers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race 12:30 p.m. USA

Baseball, NCAA

CWS Finals: Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss, Game 1 4 p.m. ESPN

Basketball

Big 3 League, Week 2 5:30 p.m. CBSS

Football

USFL Playoffs: Phil. vs. N. Jersey Noon Ch 11

USFL Playoffs: N. Orl. vs. Birm. 5 p.m. Ch 4

CFL: Toronto at British Columbia 7 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, third round Noon Golf

MLB

Astros at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB

Nationals at Rangers 1 p.m. FS1

Dodgers at Braves 4 p.m. Ch 11

Tigers at D-backs 7 p.m. BSAZ

Mariners at Angels 7 p.m. FS1

Soccer, men's

Louisville City at Hartford 10 a.m. ESPN

MLS: Nashville SC at DC United 2 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, women's

Colombia at United States 4:30 p.m. FS1

Softball

Athletes Unlimited 4 p.m. ESPNU

Athletes Unlimited 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

Track and field

U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 3 1 p.m. Ch 4

WNBA

Mercury at Wings 5 p.m. BSAZ+

Mercury at Wings 5 p.m. NBA

Mystics at Aces 7 p.m. NBA

TV SUNDAY

Autos

NASCAR Cup race 2 p.m. Ch 4

Baseball, NCAA

CWS Finals: Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss, Game 2 Noon ESPN

Golf

European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf

MLB

Astros at Yankees 10:30 a.m. MLB

Tigers at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ

Mariners at Angels 1:30 p.m. MLB

Dodgers at Braves 4 p.m. ESPN

NHL Finals

Stanley Cup Finals: Avalanche at Lightning, Game 6, if necessary 5 p.m. Ch 9

Soccer, men's

MLS: NY City FC at Philadelphia 3 p.m. FS2

Track

U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4 1 p.m. Ch 4

U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4 2 p.m. USA

WNBA

Lynx at Sky 3 p.m. CBSS

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) — tape delay

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Caleb Swanigan, former NBA player, dead at 25

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News