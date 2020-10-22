 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Baseball

KBO: LG Twins at NC Dinos 12:55 a.m.(Sat) ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, second round 3:30 am. Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 2 p.m. Golf

High school football

Chandler Hamilton at Scottsdale Saguaro 6 p.m. ESPN2

MLB Playoffs

World Series: Dodgers vs. Rays, Game 3 5 p.m. Ch 11

NCAA football

Tulsa at South Florida 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Illinois at Wisconsin 5 p.m. BTN

Louisiana-Lafayette at UAB 5 p.m. CBSS

Soccer, women’s

Texas at Oklahoma State 4 p.m. ESPNU

West Virginia at Oklahoma 5 p.m. FSAZ

Volleyball, women’s

Clemson at Georgia Tech 2 p.m. FSAZ

Texas A&M at Mississippi 4 p.m. SEC

RADIO FRIDAY

MLB Playoffs

World Series: Dodgers vs. Rays, Game 3 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR Xfinity race 1:30 p.m. NBCS

Baseball

KBO: LG Twins at NC Dinos 12:55 a.m. ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf

MLB Playoffs

World Series: Dodgers vs. Rays, Game 4 5 p.m. Ch 11

NCAA football

Oklahoma at TCU 9 a.m. Ch 9

Nebraska at Ohio State 9 a.m. Ch 11

Rutgers at Michigan State 9 a.m. BTN

Mercer at Army 9 a.m. CBSS

NC State at North Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN

Georgia State at Coastal Carolina 9 a.m. ESPNU

Kansas at Kansas State 9 a.m. FS1

Florida State at Louisville 9 a.m. FSAZ

Auburn at Mississippi 9 a.m. SEC

Tulane at UCF 11 a.m. ESPN2

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Iowa State at Oklahoma State 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Alabama at Tennessee: 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Iowa at Purdue 12:30 p.m. BTN

Houston at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Baylor at Texas 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Penn State at Indiana 12:30 p.m. FS1

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest 12:30 p.m. FSAZ

Georgia State at Troy 1 p.m. ESPNU

Kentucky at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC

West Virginia at Texas Tech 2:30 p.m. ESPN2

Wyoming at Nevada 4 p.m. CBSS

South Carolina at LSU 4 p.m. ESPN

Utah State at Boise State 4 p.m. FS1

Michigan at Minnesota 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

Maryland at Northwestern 4:30 p.m. BTN

Louisiana Tech at UTSA 5 p.m. ESPNU

Cincinnati at SMU 6 p.m. ESPN2

UNLV at San Diego State 7:30 p.m. CBSS

Air Force at San Jose State 7:30 p.m. FS1

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Crystal Palace vs. Fulham 6:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Chelsea at Manchester United 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing

Formula One race 6 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Trucks race 9 a.m. FS1

IndyCar race 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

NASCAR race 12:30 p.m. NBCS

Golf

European Tour, final round 3:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf

MLB Playoffs

World Series: Dodgers vs. Rays, Game 5 5 p.m. Ch 11

NFL

Steelers at Titans 10 a.m. Ch 13

49ers at Patriots 1:25 p.m. Ch 13

Seahawks at Cardinals 5:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Everton at Southampton 6:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Newcastle United at Wolverhampton 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Liga MX: San Luis at Santos Laguna 6 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women’s

Georgia at Vanderbilt 2 p.m. ESPNU

*1490-AM also airs on 104.9 FM.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sean Miller talks Arizona's 2020-21 season, Lute Olson's legacy and potential Notice of Allegations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News