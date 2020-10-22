Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Baseball
KBO: LG Twins at NC Dinos 12:55 a.m.(Sat) ESPN2
Golf
European Tour, second round 3:30 am. Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 2 p.m. Golf
High school football
Chandler Hamilton at Scottsdale Saguaro 6 p.m. ESPN2
MLB Playoffs
World Series: Dodgers vs. Rays, Game 3 5 p.m. Ch 11
NCAA football
Tulsa at South Florida 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Illinois at Wisconsin 5 p.m. BTN
Louisiana-Lafayette at UAB 5 p.m. CBSS
Soccer, women’s
Texas at Oklahoma State 4 p.m. ESPNU
West Virginia at Oklahoma 5 p.m. FSAZ
Volleyball, women’s
Clemson at Georgia Tech 2 p.m. FSAZ
Texas A&M at Mississippi 4 p.m. SEC
RADIO FRIDAY
MLB Playoffs
World Series: Dodgers vs. Rays, Game 3 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity race 1:30 p.m. NBCS
Baseball
KBO: LG Twins at NC Dinos 12:55 a.m. ESPN2
Golf
European Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf
MLB Playoffs
World Series: Dodgers vs. Rays, Game 4 5 p.m. Ch 11
NCAA football
Oklahoma at TCU 9 a.m. Ch 9
Nebraska at Ohio State 9 a.m. Ch 11
Rutgers at Michigan State 9 a.m. BTN
Mercer at Army 9 a.m. CBSS
NC State at North Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN
Georgia State at Coastal Carolina 9 a.m. ESPNU
Kansas at Kansas State 9 a.m. FS1
Florida State at Louisville 9 a.m. FSAZ
Auburn at Mississippi 9 a.m. SEC
Tulane at UCF 11 a.m. ESPN2
Notre Dame at Pittsburgh 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Iowa State at Oklahoma State 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Alabama at Tennessee: 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
Iowa at Purdue 12:30 p.m. BTN
Houston at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBSS
Baylor at Texas 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Penn State at Indiana 12:30 p.m. FS1
Virginia Tech at Wake Forest 12:30 p.m. FSAZ
Georgia State at Troy 1 p.m. ESPNU
Kentucky at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC
West Virginia at Texas Tech 2:30 p.m. ESPN2
Wyoming at Nevada 4 p.m. CBSS
South Carolina at LSU 4 p.m. ESPN
Utah State at Boise State 4 p.m. FS1
Michigan at Minnesota 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
Maryland at Northwestern 4:30 p.m. BTN
Louisiana Tech at UTSA 5 p.m. ESPNU
Cincinnati at SMU 6 p.m. ESPN2
UNLV at San Diego State 7:30 p.m. CBSS
Air Force at San Jose State 7:30 p.m. FS1
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Crystal Palace vs. Fulham 6:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Chelsea at Manchester United 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing
Formula One race 6 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Trucks race 9 a.m. FS1
IndyCar race 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
NASCAR race 12:30 p.m. NBCS
Golf
European Tour, final round 3:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf
MLB Playoffs
World Series: Dodgers vs. Rays, Game 5 5 p.m. Ch 11
NFL
Steelers at Titans 10 a.m. Ch 13
49ers at Patriots 1:25 p.m. Ch 13
Seahawks at Cardinals 5:20 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Everton at Southampton 6:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Newcastle United at Wolverhampton 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Liga MX: San Luis at Santos Laguna 6 p.m. FS1
Soccer, women’s
Georgia at Vanderbilt 2 p.m. ESPNU
*1490-AM also airs on 104.9 FM.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)
