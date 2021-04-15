Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Golf
European Tour, second round 4:30 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, first round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 4 p.m. Golf
MLB
Braves at Cubs 11 a.m. MLB
D-backs at Nationals 4 p.m. BSAZ
Rays-Yankees or White Sox-Red Sox 4 p.m. MLB
Astros at Mariners 7 p.m. MLB
NBA
Pacers at Jazz Noon NBA
Clippers at 76ers 4:15 p.m. ESPN
Knicks at Mavericks 6:35 p.m. ESPN
NCAA baseball
Michigan at Minnesota 1 p.m. BTN
Vanderbilt at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPNU
UConn at Creighton 4 p.m. FS2
Mississippi at Mississippi State 4 p.m. SEC
NCAA gymnastics
National semifinals 10 a.m. ESPN2
National semifinals 3 p.m. ESPN2
NCAA softball
Maryland at Michigan 4:30 p.m. BTN
Arizona at Arizona State 6 p.m. Pac-12A
NHL Islanders at Bruins 4 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton Noon NBCS
Utah at Colorado 2 p.m. Pac-12N
UCLA at USC 4 p.m. Pac-12N
MLS: Minnesota United at Seattle 6:30 p.m. FS1
Soccer, women’s
Arizona at Arizona State 8 p.m. Pac-12A
RADIO FRIDAY
MLB
D-backs at Nationals 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR Trucks race 10:30 a.m. FS1
Boxing
PBC Fight Night 5 p.m. Ch 11
Golf
European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 4 p.m. Golf
MLB
D-backs at Nationals 10 a.m. BSAZ
Rays at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
White Sox at Red Sox 1 p.m. FS1
Giants at Marlins 4 p.m. MLB
Twins at Angels 6 p.m. FS1
NBA
Jazz at Lakers 1:45 p.m. ESPN
Warriors at Celtics 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
Spurs at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ
NCAA baseball
Vanderbilt at Tennessee 1 p.m. SEC
Kentucky at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC
NCAA football
Alabama Spring Game 10 a.m. ESPN
Holy Cross vs. Bucknell 11 a.m. CBSS
Grambling State vs. Southern 11:30 a.m. NBCS
Alabama A&M at Alabama State 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA gymnastics
NCAA Championships 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
NCAA softball
Kentucky at Auburn 9 a.m. SEC
Mississippi State at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC
Texas at Oklahoma 1 p.m. ESPN2
Northwestern at Iowa 1 p.m. ESPNU
Arizona at Arizona State, Game 1 5 p.m. Pac-12A
Arizona at Arizona State, Game 2 7:30 p.m. Pac-12A
NHL
Capitals at Flyers 9:30 a.m. NHL
Penguins at Sabres Noon Ch 4
Blues at Coyotes 3 p.m. BSAZ+
Blackhawks at Red Wings 4 p.m. NHL
Oilers at Jets 7 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s
EPL: West Ham at Newcastle United 4:25 a.m. NBCS
Penn State at Indiana 2 p.m. BTN
MLS: Austin FC at LA FC 3 p.m. Ch 11
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing
Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR race Noon Ch 11
Golf
European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf
MLB
D-backs at Nationals 10 a.m. BSAZ
Braves at Cubs 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA
Pelicans at Knicks 10:15 a.m. ESPN
Nets at Heat 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Kings at Mavericks 4:30 p.m. NBA
Timberwolves at Clippers 7 p.m. NBA
NCAA baseball
Grand Canyon at New Mexico State 4 p.m. BSAZ
NCAA football
FCS Selection Show 8:30 a.m. ESPNU
NCAA softball
Florida at Alabama 11 a.m. SEC
Ohio State at Indiana 11:30 a.m. BTN
Mississippi State at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC
Baylor at Oklahoma State Noon ESPN2
Arizona at Arizona State 1 p.m. Pac-12A
Texas at Oklahoma 2 p.m. ESPN2
Tennessee at South Carolina 3 p.m. SEC
NHL
Rangers at Devils Noon NHL
Islanders at Flyers 3:30 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Fulham at Arsenal 5:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Burnley at Manchester United 7:55 a.m., NBCS
MLS: LA Galaxy at Inter Miami Noon Ch 9
MLS: Philadelphia at Columbus 2:30 p.m. FS1
Soccer, women’s
Big East final 8 a.m. FS1
Volleyball
NCAA Tournament 11:30 a.m. ESPNU
NCAA Tournament 2 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA Tournament 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)