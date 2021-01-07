 Skip to main content
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men’s Ohio at Toledo 4:30 p.m. CBSS

Youngstown State at Wright State 5 p.m. ESPN2

North Texas at UTSA 5 p.m. ESPNU

Purdue at Michigan State 5 p.m. FS1

Dayton at Davidson 7 p.m. ESPN2

Utah State at New Mexico 7 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s Oregon State at Stanford 12:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Colorado at UCLA 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Utah at USC 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf PGA Tour, second round 4 p.m. Golf

NBA Suns at Pistons 5 p.m. FSAZ

Hornets at Pelicans 5:45 p.m. ESPN

Clippers at Warriors 8 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men’s Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Club Tijuana 8 p.m. FS2

RADIO FRIDAY

NBA Suns at Pistons 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s Ohio State at Rutgers 10 a.m. BTN

Richmond at George Mason 10 a.m. CBSS

St. John’s at Creighton 10 a.m. FS1

Miami at NC State 10 a.m. FSAZ

George Washington at St. Bonaventure 10 a.m. NBCS

Texas at West Virginia 11 a.m. ESPN

Mississippi State at Vanderbilt 11 a.m. SEC

Rhode Island at VCU Noon CBSS

Tennessee at Texas A&M Noon ESPN2

Seton Hall at DePaul Noon FS1

Florida State at Pittsburgh Noon FSAZ

Fordham at Duquesne Noon NBCS

Michigan at Penn State 12:15 p.m. BTN

Baylor at TCU 1 p.m. ESPN

Washington at California 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Georgia at Arkansas 1:30 p.m. SEC

UConn at Butler 2 p.m. CBSS

Texas Tech at Iowa State 2 p.m. ESPN2

Tulane at Houston 2 p.m. ESPNU

UNLV at Colorado State 2 p.m. FS1

La Salle at UMass 2 p.m. NBCS

Kentucky at Florida 3 p.m. ESPN

Washington State at Stanford 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Oklahoma State at Kansas State 4 p.m. ESPN2

Saint Louis at St. Joseph’s 4 p.m. NBCS

South Carolina at Mississippi 4 p.m. SEC

Saint Mary’s at Santa Clara 4:30 p.m. CBSS

Clemson at North Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN

USC at Arizona State 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Georgetown at Syracuse 6 p.m. ESPN2

Tulane at Houston 6 p.m. ESPNU

LSU at Missouri 6:30 p.m. SEC

Nevada at San Diego State 7 p.m. CBSS

UCLA at Arizona 7 p.m. ESPN

Oregon at Utah 7:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women’s TCU at Oklahoma 2 p.m. FSAZ

Iowa at Northwestern 5 p.m. BTN

Golf PGA Tour, third round 4 p.m. Golf

NBA Nuggets at 76ers 1 p.m. NBA

Suns at Pacers 5 p.m. FSAZ

Heat Wizards 5 p.m. NBA

NFL Playoffs Colts at Bills 11 a.m. Ch 13

Rams at Seahawks 2:40 p.m. Ch 11

Buccaneers at Washington 6:15 p.m. Ch 4

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men’s Providence at Xavier 9 a.m. Ch 11

Minnesota at Iowa 12:30 p.m. BTN

Cincinnati at Wichita State 2:30 p.m. ESPN2

Iowa State at Texas Tech 2 p.m. ESPNU

Indiana at Nebraska 4 p.m. BTN

Colgate at Boston U. 4 p.m. CBSS

Loyola-Chicago at Drake 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Maryland at Illinois 6 p.m. BTN

Basketball, women’s Davidson at Rhode Island 10 a.m. CBSS

Dayton at George Washington 10 a.m. ESPNU

Florida at Georgia 10 a.m. SEC

Miami at North Carolina 11 a.m. FSAZ

St. Joseph’s at La Salle Noon CBSS

Rutgers at Ohio State Noon ESPNU

Arizona at Washington State Noon Pac-12A

Alabama at Vanderbilt Noon SEC

Creighton at DePaul 2 p.m. CBSS

Oregon at Cal 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Iowa State at Texas Tech 2 p.m. ESPNU

Texas A&M at Arkansas 2 p.m. SEC

South Carolina at Kentucky 3 p.m. ESPN

Liberty at Florida-Gulf Coast 4 p.m. ESPNU

Mississippi at Mississippi State 4:30 p.m. SEC

Golf PGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, final round 4 p.m. Golf

Gymnastics Arizona State at Oklahoma 1 p.m. FSAZ

NBA Jazz at Pistons 1 p.m. NBA

Heat at Celtics 5 p.m. NBA

NFL Playoffs Ravens at Titans 11 a.m. Ch 9, ESPN

Bears at Saints 2:40 p.m. Ch 13

Browns at Steelers 6:15 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s Serie A: Parma vs. Lazio 4:25 a.m. ESPN2

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

