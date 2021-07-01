Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 7 4:30 a.m. NBCS
Golf
European Tour, second round 2 a.m. Golf
European Tour, second round 8 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, first round 9:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 3 p.m. Golf
MLB
Mets-Yankees or Dodgers-Nationals 4 p.m. MLB
Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ
NHL Playoffs
Lightning at Canadiens, Game 3 5 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men's
Switzerland vs. Spain 8:30 a.m. ESPN
Belgium vs. Italy 11:30 a.m. ESPN
Peru vs. Paraguay 2 p.m. FS1
Bermuda vs. Barbados 4 p.m. FS2
Brazil vs. Chile 5 p.m. FS1
Trinidad & Tobago vs. Monserrat 6:30 p.m. FS2
Tennis
Wimbledon, third round 3 a.m. ESPN
Wimbledon, third round 8:30 a.m. ESPN2
WNBA
Sky at Wings 5 p.m. CBSS
Aces at Sparks 7 p.m. CBSS
RADIO FRIDAY
MLB Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk “Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 8 4:30 a.m. NBCS
Golf
European Tour, third round 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 2:30 p.m. Golf
Horses
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. Ch 4
MLB
Mets at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
Padres at Phillies 1 p.m. FS1
Dodgers at Nationals 4 p.m. Ch 11
Giants at D-backs 7 p.m. BSAZ
Rangers at Mariners 7 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs
Bucks at Hawks, Game 6 5:30 p.m. TNT
Soccer, men's
Czech Republic vs. Denmark 8:30 a.m. ESPN
Ukraine vs. England 11:30 a.m. Ch 9
MLS: New England at Columbus 2 p.m. ESPN
USL: Sacramento at San Diego 4 p.m. ESPN2
Uruguay vs. Colombia 4 p.m. FS1
Argentina vs. Ecuador 6 p.m. FS1
Tennis
Wimbledon, third round 5 a.m. ESPN
Wimbledon, third round 8:30 a.m. ESPN2
Wimbledon, third round 11 a.m. ESPN
TV SUNDAY
Autos
Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN
IndyCar race 9 a.m. Ch 4
NASCAR Cup race 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 9 4:30 a.m. NBCS
Golf
European Tour, final round 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 2:30 p.m. Golf
Horses
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. NBCS
MLB
Dodgers at Nationals 8 a.m. MLB
Padres at Phillies 10 a.m. TBS
Red Sox-Athletics or Orioles-Angels 1 p.m. MLB
All-Star Selection Show 2:30 p.m. ESPN
Mets at Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN
Giants at D-backs 6 p.m. BSAZ
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)