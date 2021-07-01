 Skip to main content
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 7 4:30 a.m. NBCS

Golf

European Tour, second round 2 a.m. Golf

European Tour, second round 8 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, first round 9:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 3 p.m. Golf

MLB

Mets-Yankees or Dodgers-Nationals 4 p.m. MLB

Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

NHL Playoffs

Lightning at Canadiens, Game 3 5 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men's

Switzerland vs. Spain 8:30 a.m. ESPN

Belgium vs. Italy 11:30 a.m. ESPN

Peru vs. Paraguay 2 p.m. FS1

Bermuda vs. Barbados 4 p.m. FS2

Brazil vs. Chile 5 p.m. FS1

Trinidad & Tobago vs. Monserrat 6:30 p.m. FS2

Tennis

Wimbledon, third round 3 a.m. ESPN

Wimbledon, third round 8:30 a.m. ESPN2

WNBA

Sky at Wings 5 p.m. CBSS

Aces at Sparks 7 p.m. CBSS

RADIO FRIDAY

MLB Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk “Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 8 4:30 a.m. NBCS

Golf

European Tour, third round 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 2:30 p.m. Golf

Horses

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. Ch 4

MLB

Mets at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB

Padres at Phillies 1 p.m. FS1

Dodgers at Nationals 4 p.m. Ch 11

Giants at D-backs 7 p.m. BSAZ

Rangers at Mariners 7 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Bucks at Hawks, Game 6 5:30 p.m. TNT

Soccer, men's

Czech Republic vs. Denmark 8:30 a.m. ESPN

Ukraine vs. England 11:30 a.m. Ch 9

MLS: New England at Columbus 2 p.m. ESPN

USL: Sacramento at San Diego 4 p.m. ESPN2

Uruguay vs. Colombia 4 p.m. FS1

Argentina vs. Ecuador 6 p.m. FS1

Tennis

Wimbledon, third round 5 a.m. ESPN

Wimbledon, third round 8:30 a.m. ESPN2

Wimbledon, third round 11 a.m. ESPN

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN

IndyCar race 9 a.m. Ch 4

NASCAR Cup race 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 9 4:30 a.m. NBCS

Golf

European Tour, final round 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 2:30 p.m. Golf

Horses

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. NBCS

MLB

Dodgers at Nationals 8 a.m. MLB

Padres at Phillies 10 a.m. TBS

Red Sox-Athletics or Orioles-Angels 1 p.m. MLB

All-Star Selection Show 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Mets at Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN

Giants at D-backs 6 p.m. BSAZ

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

