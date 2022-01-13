 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men's

Buffalo at Ball State 4 p.m. CBSS

Nebraska at Purdue 4:30 p.m. FS1

Manhattan at Iowa 5 p.m. ESPNU

VCU at St. Bonaventure 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

Akron at Kent State 6 p.m. CBSS

Davidson at Richmond 7 p.m. ESPNU

Michigan at Illinois 7 p.m. FS1

Fresno State at UNLV 9 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women's

Villanova at DePaul 4:30 p.m. FS2

Stanford at Colorado 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf

PGA Tour, second round 5 p.m. Golf

NBA

Suns at Pacers 5 p.m. BSAZ

Warriors at Bulls 5:45 p.m. ESPN

Mavericks at Grizzlies 8 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Stars at Panthers 5 p.m. NHL

Coyotes at Avalanche 7 p.m. BSAZ+

Coyotes at Avalanche (JIP) 8 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, men's

EPL: Crystal Palace at Brighton 1 p.m. USA

RADIO FRIDAY

Hockey

AHL: Tucson at San Jose 8 p.m. 1450-AM

NBA

Suns at Pacers (JIP) 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men's

Creighton at Xavier 10 a.m. Ch 11

Northwestern at Michigan State 10 a.m. BTN

Texas Tech at Kansas State 10 a.m. ESPN2

Oregon State at USC 10 a.m. ESPNU

Seton Hall at Marquette 10 a.m. FS1

Dayton at Davidson 10:30 a.m. USA

Tennessee at Kentucky 11 a.m. ESPN

Florida at South Carolina 11 a.m. SEC

NC State at Duke Noon Ch 9

Rutgers at Maryland Noon BTN

Arkansas at LSU Noon ESPN2

UConn at Providence Noon FS1

Fordham at Saint Louis 12:30 p.m. USA

Furman at Chattanooga 1 p.m. CBSS

Florida State at Syracuse 1 p.m. ESPN

Texas A&M at Missouri 1:30 p.m. SEC

Gonzaga at Santa Clara 2 p.m. BSAZ

Oklahoma at TCU 2 p.m. ESPN2

California at Washington State 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Rhode Island at UMass 2:30 p.m. USA

Nevada at Air Force 3 p.m. CBSS

Oklahoma State at Baylor 3 p.m. ESPN

Ohio State at Wisconsin 3 p.m. ESPNU

Vanderbilt at Georgia 4 p.m. ESPN2

Stanford at Washington 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Alabama at Mississippi State 4 p.m. SEC

Loyola Chicago at Indiana State 5 p.m. CBSS

UCF at South Florida 5 p.m. ESPNU

Houston at Tulsa 6 p.m. ESPN2

Utah at Arizona 6 p.m. Pac-12A

Auburn at Mississippi 6:30 p.m. SEC

Tarleton State at Grand Canyon 7 p.m. ESPNU

Colorado at Arizona State 8 p.m. ESPN2

Oregon State at UCLA 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N

BYU at San Francisco 9 p.m. CBSS

Oregon at USC 9 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women's

TCU at Oklahoma 12:30 p.m. BSAZ+

Boxing

Top Rank 8 p.m. ESPN

Golf

PGA Tour, third round 5 p.m. Golf

Football, NCAA

Hula Bowl 10 a.m. CBSS

Hockey, men's

Notre Dame at Ohio State 6 p.m. BTN

AHL: Tucson at Stockton 8 p.m. Ch 8/58

NBA

Lakers at Nuggets 7 p.m. NBA

NFL Playoffs

Raiders at Bengals 2:30 p.m. Ch 4

Patriots at Bills 6:15 p.m. Ch 13

NHL

Capitals at Islanders Noon NHL

Maple Leafs at Blues 5 p.m. NHL

Avalanche at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, men's

EPL: Brentford at Liverpool 8 a.m. USA

EPL: Man. United at Aston Villa 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men's

Penn State at Ohio State 10 a.m. BTN

Butler at Villanova 10 a.m. FS2

Cincinnati at Wichita State 11 a.m. ESPN

Iowa at Minnesota Noon BTN

Holy Cross at Colgate 4 p.m. CBSS

Basketball, women's

Saint Louis at Dayton 10 a.m. CBSS

Vanderbilt at LSU 11 a.m. SEC

Villanova at Marquette Noon CBSS

Stanford at Utah Noon Pac-12N

Kentucky at Tennessee 1 p.m. ESPN

South Florida at UCF 1 p.m. ESPNU

Mississippi State at Mississippi 1 p.m. SEC

South Carolina at Arkansas 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

American at Bucknell 2 p.m. CBSS

Michigan at Maryland 3 p.m. ESPN

Auburn at Texas A&M 3 p.m. SEC

Nebraska at Iowa 4 p.m. BTN

Golf

PGA Tour, final round 4 p.m. Golf

NBA

Suns at Pistons 11 a.m. BSAZ

NFL Playoffs

Eagles at Buccaneers 11 a.m. Ch 11

49ers at Cowboys 2:30 p.m. Ch 13

Steelers at Chiefs 6:15 p.m. Ch 4

NHL

Canucks at Capitals Noon NHL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Leeds United at West Ham 7 a.m. USA

Tennis

Australian Open, first round 5 p.m. ESPN

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

