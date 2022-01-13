Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Basketball, men's
Buffalo at Ball State 4 p.m. CBSS
Nebraska at Purdue 4:30 p.m. FS1
Manhattan at Iowa 5 p.m. ESPNU
VCU at St. Bonaventure 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
Akron at Kent State 6 p.m. CBSS
Davidson at Richmond 7 p.m. ESPNU
Michigan at Illinois 7 p.m. FS1
Fresno State at UNLV 9 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women's
Villanova at DePaul 4:30 p.m. FS2
Stanford at Colorado 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf
PGA Tour, second round 5 p.m. Golf
NBA
Suns at Pacers 5 p.m. BSAZ
Warriors at Bulls 5:45 p.m. ESPN
Mavericks at Grizzlies 8 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Stars at Panthers 5 p.m. NHL
Coyotes at Avalanche 7 p.m. BSAZ+
Coyotes at Avalanche (JIP) 8 p.m. BSAZ
Soccer, men's
EPL: Crystal Palace at Brighton 1 p.m. USA
RADIO FRIDAY
Hockey
AHL: Tucson at San Jose 8 p.m. 1450-AM
NBA
Suns at Pacers (JIP) 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men's
Creighton at Xavier 10 a.m. Ch 11
Northwestern at Michigan State 10 a.m. BTN
Texas Tech at Kansas State 10 a.m. ESPN2
Oregon State at USC 10 a.m. ESPNU
Seton Hall at Marquette 10 a.m. FS1
Dayton at Davidson 10:30 a.m. USA
Tennessee at Kentucky 11 a.m. ESPN
Florida at South Carolina 11 a.m. SEC
NC State at Duke Noon Ch 9
Rutgers at Maryland Noon BTN
Arkansas at LSU Noon ESPN2
UConn at Providence Noon FS1
Fordham at Saint Louis 12:30 p.m. USA
Furman at Chattanooga 1 p.m. CBSS
Florida State at Syracuse 1 p.m. ESPN
Texas A&M at Missouri 1:30 p.m. SEC
Gonzaga at Santa Clara 2 p.m. BSAZ
Oklahoma at TCU 2 p.m. ESPN2
California at Washington State 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Rhode Island at UMass 2:30 p.m. USA
Nevada at Air Force 3 p.m. CBSS
Oklahoma State at Baylor 3 p.m. ESPN
Ohio State at Wisconsin 3 p.m. ESPNU
Vanderbilt at Georgia 4 p.m. ESPN2
Stanford at Washington 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Alabama at Mississippi State 4 p.m. SEC
Loyola Chicago at Indiana State 5 p.m. CBSS
UCF at South Florida 5 p.m. ESPNU
Houston at Tulsa 6 p.m. ESPN2
Utah at Arizona 6 p.m. Pac-12A
Auburn at Mississippi 6:30 p.m. SEC
Tarleton State at Grand Canyon 7 p.m. ESPNU
Colorado at Arizona State 8 p.m. ESPN2
Oregon State at UCLA 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N
BYU at San Francisco 9 p.m. CBSS
Oregon at USC 9 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women's
TCU at Oklahoma 12:30 p.m. BSAZ+
Boxing
Top Rank 8 p.m. ESPN
Golf
PGA Tour, third round 5 p.m. Golf
Football, NCAA
Hula Bowl 10 a.m. CBSS
Hockey, men's
Notre Dame at Ohio State 6 p.m. BTN
AHL: Tucson at Stockton 8 p.m. Ch 8/58
NBA
Lakers at Nuggets 7 p.m. NBA
NFL Playoffs
Raiders at Bengals 2:30 p.m. Ch 4
Patriots at Bills 6:15 p.m. Ch 13
NHL
Capitals at Islanders Noon NHL
Maple Leafs at Blues 5 p.m. NHL
Avalanche at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ
Soccer, men's
EPL: Brentford at Liverpool 8 a.m. USA
EPL: Man. United at Aston Villa 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men's
Penn State at Ohio State 10 a.m. BTN
Butler at Villanova 10 a.m. FS2
Cincinnati at Wichita State 11 a.m. ESPN
Iowa at Minnesota Noon BTN
Holy Cross at Colgate 4 p.m. CBSS
Basketball, women's
Saint Louis at Dayton 10 a.m. CBSS
Vanderbilt at LSU 11 a.m. SEC
Villanova at Marquette Noon CBSS
Stanford at Utah Noon Pac-12N
Kentucky at Tennessee 1 p.m. ESPN
South Florida at UCF 1 p.m. ESPNU
Mississippi State at Mississippi 1 p.m. SEC
South Carolina at Arkansas 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
American at Bucknell 2 p.m. CBSS
Michigan at Maryland 3 p.m. ESPN
Auburn at Texas A&M 3 p.m. SEC
Nebraska at Iowa 4 p.m. BTN
Golf
PGA Tour, final round 4 p.m. Golf
NBA
Suns at Pistons 11 a.m. BSAZ
NFL Playoffs
Eagles at Buccaneers 11 a.m. Ch 11
49ers at Cowboys 2:30 p.m. Ch 13
Steelers at Chiefs 6:15 p.m. Ch 4
NHL
Canucks at Capitals Noon NHL
Soccer, men's
EPL: Leeds United at West Ham 7 a.m. USA
Tennis
Australian Open, first round 5 p.m. ESPN
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)