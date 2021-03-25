Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Basketball, women’s
D-II final: Drury vs. Lubbock Christian 5 p.m. CBSS
Golf
European Tour, second round 2:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 7 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Match Play, Day 3 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, second round (T) 6 p.m. Golf
MLB spring
Red Sox vs. Rays 10 a.m. MLB
Giants vs. Cubs 1 p.m. MLB
NBA
Suns at Raptors 4:30 p.m. FSAZ
Celtics at Bucks 4:45 p.m. ESPN
Hawks at Warriors 7 p.m. ESPN
NCAA baseball
Georgia at Texas A&M 4 p.m. SEC
Oregon at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12A
UCLA at USC 7 p.m. Pac-12N
NCAA hockey
Bemidji State vs. Wisconsin 10 a.m. ESPN2
Minn.-Duluth vs. Michigan 1 p.m. ESPNU
Lake Superior State vs. UMass 3:30 p.m. ESPNU
NHL
Ducks at Blues 5 p.m. NHL
Sharks at Coyotes 7:30 p.m. FSAZ
Skating
ISU World Championships 11:30 a.m. NBCS
Soccer, women’s
Arizona at USC 12:30 p.m. Pac-12A
Tennis
Miami Open, second round 8 a.m. Golf
Volleyball
Minnesota at Northwestern 2 p.m. BTN
Nebraska at Michigan 4 p.m. BTN
Wisconsin at Penn State 6 p.m. BTN
RADIO FRIDAY
Hockey
Tucson at Ontario 6 p.m. 1450-AM
MLB spring
D-backs vs. Reds 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR Trucks race 5 p.m. FS1
Basketball, men’s
Division II final 9 a.m. Ch 13
NIT semifinal 9 a.m. ESPN
NCAA: Oregon St. vs. Loyola-Chicago 11:40 a.m. Ch 13
NIT semifinal Noon ESPN
NCAA: Villanova vs. Baylor 2:15 p.m. Ch 13
NCAA: Oral Roberts vs. Arkansas 4:25 p.m. TBS
NCAA: Syracuse vs. Houston 6:55 p.m. TBS
Basketball, women’s
NCAA: Iowa vs. UConn 10 a.m. Ch 9
NCAA: Michigan vs. Baylor Noon Ch 9
NCAA: Indiana vs. NC State 3 p.m. ESPN2
NCAA: Arizona vs. Texas A&M 5 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
PGA Tour, third round 7 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Match Play 11 a.m. Ch 4
MLB spring
Blue Jays vs. Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
White Sox vs. Rangers 1 p.m. MLB
Giants vs. Mariners 7 p.m. MLB
NBA
76ers at Clippers 7 p.m. NBA
NCAA baseball
Mississippi at Alabama 11 a.m. SEC
Oregon at Arizona 3 p.m. Pac-12A
Kentucky at Auburn 4 p.m. SEC
NHL
Golden Knights at Avalanche Noon NHL
Oilers at Maple Leafs 4 p.m. NHL
Sharks at Coyotes 7 p.m. FSAZ
Jets at Flames 7 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s
Norway vs. Turkey 9:30 a.m. ESPN2
Providence at Georgetown 10 a.m. FS1
Indiana at Michigan 11 a.m. BTN
Czech Republic vs. Belgium 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Maryland at Northwestern 1 p.m. BTN
Softball
Auburn at Missouri 9 a.m. SEC
LSU at Florida 2 p.m. ESPN
Georgia at Mississippi 2 p.m. SEC
Volleyball
TCU at Oklahoma 2 p.m. FSAZ
Wisconsin at Penn State 4 p.m. BTN
Indiana at Illinois 6 p.m. BTN
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR race 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Basketball, men’s
NIT: Championship 9 a.m. ESPN
NCAA: Creighton vs. Gonzaga 11:10 a.m. Ch 13
NIT: Third-place game Noon ESPN
NCAA: Florida State vs. Michigan 2 p.m. Ch 13
NCAA: UCLA vs. Alabama 4:15 p.m. TBS
NCAA: Oregon vs. USC 6:45 p.m. TBS
Basketball, women’s
NCAA: Ga. Tech vs. South Carolina 10 a.m. Ch 9
NCAA: Missouri State vs. Stanford Noon Ch 9
NCAA: Oregon vs. Louisville 4 p.m. ESPN
NCAA: Texas vs. Maryland 6 p.m. ESPN
Golf
PGA Tour, final round 7 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Match Play Noon Ch 4
MLB spring
Twins vs. Red Sox 10 a.m. MLB
D-backs vs. White Sox 1 p.m. MLB
NBA
Suns at Hornets 10 a.m. FSAZ
Hawks at Nuggets 6 p.m. NBA
NCAA baseball
Florida at South Carolina 9 a.m. SEC
Oregon at Arizona Noon Pac-12A
Arkansas at Mississippi State Noon SEC
NHL
Rangers at Capitals 9 a.m. Ch 4
Blue Jackets at Red Wings Noon NBCS
Devils at Bruins 2:30 p.m. NBCS
Predators at Blackhawks 5 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s
CONCACAF qualifying semifinal 3 p.m. FS1
CONCACAF qualifying semifinal 6 p.m., FS1
Soccer, women’s
Rutgers at Wisconsin 9:30 a.m. BTN
Villanova at Georgetown 10 a.m. FS1
Indiana at Michigan Noon BTN
Illinois at Michigan State 2 p.m. BTN
Softball
Alabama at Kentucky 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)